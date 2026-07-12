Buy me a coffee

This is going to be another long one, dear readers!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Marathon Man is a 1976 American film directed by John Schlesinger. The film is about "Babe" Levy (Dustin Hoffman), a Columbia University graduate student and distance runner who becomes unwittingly embroiled through his brother in a plot by Nazi war criminal Christian Szell (Laurence Olivier) to retrieve ill-gotten diamonds from a safe deposit box owned by Szell's dead brother.

In this scene, Szell gets recognised on the streets of New York.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Trans Bash back - How To Cause Harm

Martin Evans reports in The Telegraph:

Militant trans group targets Streeting

‘Bash Back’ issues guide to supporters on how to cause ‘direct harm’ with photograph of former health secretary’s office

11 July 2026

A militant transgender group has urged supporters to target Wes Streeting’s office as part of a direct action campaign.

In a guide distributed to activists, Bash Back instructs them to cause “direct harm” with “lasting effect”.

Borrowing the methods of direct action campaigns organised by pro-Palestinian and environmental activists, the group is urging supporters to identify “transphobic” targets and then “hit them repeatedly until they desist from their activities”.

Under a photograph of Wes Streeting’s constituency headquarters, the guide states: “Examples of good targets include offices of transphobic MPs and organisations (eg Sex Matters, the EHRC, Free Speech Union (FSU) party conferences)... and the property of transphobic public intellectuals.”

Last year, the group attacked Mr Streeting’s office in Ilford, east London, splashing the building with red paint and daubing the words “child killer” on the windows.

Masked activists also disrupted a women’s rights conference in Brighton in the autumn, smashing windows and spraying paint on the building.

The group’s online manifesto stresses that it is non-violent, but advises activists to pay for weapons such as hammers in cash so that they cannot be traced.

It also states: “All of our targets have blood on their hands. We refuse to let them wash it off in peace. Welcome to a new era of trans rage.

“So what do we do when reason fails and the queer-bashing continues unending? We BASH BACK.”

In an interview posted on YouTube last month, a masked and hooded Bash Back activist called on supporters to “be angry and furious”, adding: “We need to fight back. There is only one way to fight back and that’s through direct action.”

The online guide offers tips on how best to avoid getting caught, including changing clothes after carrying out an attack, wiping down equipment with alcohol to remove DNA and only using cash-prepaid sim cards.

Bash Back was founded last year after the Supreme Court ruled that the definition of a woman in the Equality Act was based on biological sex.

The ruling was welcomed by women’s rights campaigners, but transgender activists condemned the decision and vowed to fight back.

Ironically, the group claimed that one of the reasons it had decided to take action was that the Government had been “cracking down on free speech”.

But it has also specifically identified the Free Speech Union (FSU) as one of its main targets.

In January, it hacked into the FSU’s online security and published the names of anyone who had donated more than £50 in the past two years.

After the list of names appeared online, the FSU obtained an emergency injunction from the High Court, which forced the group to remove the donor details.

Lord Young of Acton, the general secretary of the FSU, said: “Trans Bash Back is a militant protest group that has vandalised a Labour MP’s office, disrupted a feminist conference, caused the EHRC to be evicted and caused hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Free Speech Union – all in an attempt to bully, harass and intimidate those they disagree with.

“No one is preventing Bash Back from exercising their right to free speech, but everything they do is intended to deprive their opponents of that right.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/df3ef50796d29584

Dusty - People say that the debate is ‘toxic’. I say ‘Yes. They are toxic, we debate.’ I rest my case!

England - The Manchester Mayoral Election

One piece from the Women’s Rights Network newsletter( 12 July). Now that Andy ‘What Rape Gangs?’ Burnham has stood down as the Mayor of Manchester to almost certainly become the new Prime Minister, a Mayoral contest is under way. There was a hustings as reported here and I recommend at least watching the video from about 53 minutes where a WRN member asks the panel of candidates whether they will enforce the For Women Scotland Supreme Court judgment. For your assistance the candidates are, from left to right: Restore Britain; Liberal Democrat; Conservative; Labour; Green; Reform. The Restore, Conservative and Reform candidates say they will enforce it if they become Mayor ( though I think the Reform candidate is a bit waffly). The Green and Labour candidates do a kind of amazing mid response U turn from supporting women’s rights to supporting ‘transgender rights’ without quite going as far as saying they will defy the judgment. The crazed young Lib Dem is quite happy to say he will defy the judgment!!!! All thoughts gratefully received.

Mayorby women matter enough!

Manchester mayoral hustings

As a result of Andy Burnham (now MP) deciding to abandon his post as Mayor of Manchester, there will be another election. On Wednesday, Manchester Evening News held hustings to hear from the hopefuls. In attendance were candidates from (in alphabetical order) The Conservative Party, The Green Party, The Labour Party, The Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, and Restore Britain.

WRN Manchester’s Jill asked the panel (from minute 53), “The Supreme Court recently ruled in the For Women Scotland case that the definition of sex in the equality act means biological sex. As mayor, what will you do to make sure that Greater Manchester’s public services follow this ruling and protect women’s single sex spaces and rights?”

First to answer was The Green Party’s Geraldine Coggins. She said: “Manchester is The city of suffragettes … It will be really important that we put women’s issues at the heart of what we do … We know women bear the brunt of the cost of living crisis but I will 100% stand with our trans community. We know the risk and the threat does not come from transpeople.”

Of course, the “risk and threat” to women does not come directly from women who call themselves men, but from men, regardless of what they call themselves.

To assess the responses to a clear question about women’s rights, see below the tabulated (by speaker order) times the word ‘woman’ was used and the times the word ‘Trans/LGBT’ was used.

The panel’s responses revealed that for half the candidates, women’s issues and reality must not be assessed on their own. The city that unanimously adopted the motion to, among other things: “Affirm trans men are men, trans women are women, non-binary people are non-binary and trans rights are human rights”, still fails to recognise that women’s needs are enough. Men do not have to be prioritised in any women-only discussions, spaces, services or funds.

The next question was about “youth” services. In response, not a single panelist mentioned that elderly people also need services and any youth service must centre people with a different age profile and they would “stand with” older people regardless of the needs of the young. It was clear that most of Manchester’s wannabe leaders see “young people” as a distinct group more valid than “women.”

Perhaps Manchester citizens will want to remind their leaders that regardless of the number of Hope tokens publicly released by its former mayor, women still need the right to exclude all men from woman-only spaces.

New Zealand - The Definition of Man and Woman Bill

We are, of course, closely following this crucial Bill. Garwhoungle on her substack, The Ministry has fallen reports on some so called biologists who have commented on it and who don’t actually understand biology!

And those who identify as biologists?

A muddled and misrepresentative submission from academia

Jul 11, 2026

Leveraging the credibility of academia

Submissions on the New Zealand bill to define men and women in law are in the process of being published online. One submission, purporting to be from a group comprising entirely of biologists from the University of Canterbury, seems to add weight to the notion that biologists don’t think there are two definable human sexes.

Reasonable people would assume that submitters citing their institutional affiliation and academic credentials would be accurate, considered and writing from their own field of expertise. In this instance, the impressive seeming list of academics who signed the submission are not, as claimed, all biologists, very few specialise in human biology, their scientific arguments are muddled and their references are largely irrelevant.

The signatories and their expertise

Online the submission is called A group of biologists from the University of Canterbury. The submission starts “We represent a group of faculty, staff, and students in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Canterbury”. Later appears the statement “What we share is Biology as our core area of expertise and scholarship.”

There are 35 signatories to the submission who have Doctor, Professor or Associate Professor titles preceding their names. On the University of Canterbury website, four of these are listed as belonging to the Faculty of Law, two are in the School of Earth and Environment, one is in the Faculty of Engineering, and two are associated with the Biomolecular Interactions Centre with no obvious link to the School of Biological Sciences. I did not look at those (likely students) who do not have academic titles. Of the 26 with academic titles, who are listed as part of the School of Biological Sciences (SBS), I found just five whose research focuses on or involves human biology.

Muddled science

The main argument of the submitters is that the bill is flawed because it rests on the false idea that there is a simple biological definition of sex. Weirdly, in their subsequent attempts at explaining sex, the submitters never mention reproduction.

Any biologist who has been born should know that reproduction is central to the biological understanding of sex. It is central to evolutionary, population and developmental biology, to life history strategies, to behaviour, and, in fact, to almost every aspect of biology. The submitters, however, ignore reproduction and instead list many different characteristics of sex or characteristics that are correlated with sex. They then claim that the complexity of these characteristics and interactions of these characteristics preclude a simple definition of sex. Biology is complex, but despite this, biologists use definitions all the time. One of the definitions they rely on is that of sex.

Thrown in to this submission is a wholly irrelevant paragraph on fish. Reproductive strategies of fish may be fun but the bill is not about fish.

Astute readers may be able to distinguish between a fish (above) and a human skeleton (below).

Irrelevant references

Academic references should be used to support arguments. The argument at hand is one about sex categorisation in humans. Of the five references in the submission’s bibliography, only one relates to humans. One reference is to a paper about fish, one about insects and two about reptiles.

The full piece is here:

https://theministryhasfallen.substack.com/p/and-those-who-identify-as-biologists

The States - Legal Action Against WPATH, the Endocrine Society and the AAP

Great news from Florida -this lawsuit was launched last December but I have only just come across this.

Attorney General James Uthmeier Files Complaint Against Medical Organizations for Promoting Child Mutilation

Release Date

Dec 9, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy for Pediatrics for allegedly misleading public opinion on the safety of “gender-affirming care” for minors.

To view AG Uthmeier’s announcement, click here.

To read the complaint filed in the 19th judicial circuit of Florida, click here.https://www.myfloridalegal.com/newsrelease/attorney-general-james-uthmeier-files-complaint-against-medical-organizations-promoting

Dusty - Has anyone got an update on this?

The States - Mini Round Up

The main discussion ( behind the paywall) in this Terf Report from Kara Dansky is about where we have got to in the Terf Wars. I am highlighting here the piece about Scott Wiener and the Equality Act:

This person is talking about Scott Wiener and the likelihood that he will get the Equality Act passed if he gets into Congress.

It’s not entirely true that “no one knows about it,” but the author makes an important point, and I hope everyone will pay attention. Scott Wiener is a state senator in California. He has authored some of the worst legislation in the state, including SB 132, which allows male convicted felons to self-identify into the state women’s prison. He’s currently running to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives.

The Equality Act is a terrible piece of legislation that would shred women’s sex-based rights by redefining sex to include “gender identity” throughout US civil rights law, including in places of public accommodation. To put it bluntly, it would mean the end of single-sex spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms all over the country. It would also redefine sex to include “gender identity” in education (and I think an argument can be made that it would undo the recent Supreme Court win in the sports cases, but I would have to do more research to be sure).

It was first introduced in the Senate in 2015 and it has been introduced in every subsequent session of Congress. Here is a video of a lesbian radical feminist named Julia Beck testifying against it in 2019.

Throughout 2020, candidate Joe Biden promised to get it passed within 100 days of taking office. It passed in the House in February 2021 and went to the Senate. Biden also called for its passage during every State of the Union address of his presidency. Then Majority Leader Charles Schumer (a Democrat) never brought it to a floor vote in the Senate when the Democrats had the majority. This should have been a complete embarrassment for President Biden. In early 2023, the group Women’s Declaration International USA optimistically declared it dead because, having embarrassed the President once, we didn’t think the Democrats were stupid enough to embarrass him again. We were wrong about that. The Democrats were stupid enough to bring it back, once in 2023, and again in 2025. It’s currently before the House Judiciary Committee, which has done nothing with it because Republicans control the House. If any Democrat tries to advance this bill, please write to that Democrat and tell him or her to knock it off already.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/where-are-we-in-the-movement-to-protect-a83

Australia - The Sex Discrimination Act

Following the disastrous Giggle v Tickle ruling ( see here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/roxy-tickle-aint-a-sheila?utm_source=publication-search ), there is a petition to amend the Act. I’m afraid it can only be signed by those who are citizens of or resident in Australia. Get signing, Aussie Terfs!!!

Petition EN10202 – Amend the Sex Discrimination Act – Parliament of Australia (09 July)

Petition Reason

“The Sex Discrimination Act must clearly define ‘male’ and ‘female’ as biological sexes in order to provide legal certainty, consistency, and fairness in the application of sex-based rights, protections, data collection, sport, health care, privacy, and safeguarding laws. Clear definitions help ensure that legislation intended to protect women and men from discrimination can be applied consistently by courts, employers, schools, service providers, and government agencies, while reducing confusion, legal ambiguity, and conflict between competing rights and interests.”Petition Request

We therefore ask the House to introduce legislation to amend the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth) to define ‘male’ and ‘female’ according to biological sex, and to ensure that sex-based rights, protections, and provisions are applied consistently across Commonwealth law.”

Source: e-petitions – Parliament of Australia

London Pride

In case you missed it, Mr Menno boldly attended London Pride. He meets Tanya de Grunwald. Plus lots of people from a different planet, Planet Weirdo!! I appear in the chat.

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

A discussion between Keir Starmer, Andy Burnham and Rachel Reeves

For those outside the UK:

Never Here Keir is currently the Prime Minister

Andy ‘What Rape Gangs?’ Burnham is the PM in waiting

Rachel ( Rachel from Accounts) Reeves is the Chancellor of the Exchequer

Can it get worse? Probably yes….😟

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreSaneLikeOurParents

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.