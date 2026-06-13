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Onwards with part 2 😀

For details of how to make suggestions for speeches, videos etc see the last part.

Magdalen interviews Kellie-Jay on her interrogation by the West Yorkshire Police following a tweet that upset the then CEO of Mermaids, Susie ‘get your bollocks off’ Green!

Thanks to four wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Ireland - Education

A message from The Countess:

The Countess team has produced a new resource for parents and guardians who are concerned about ideological influence and teaching in Irish schools

Despite the fact that Irish parents exercise a fundamental constitutional role as the primary educators of their children, particularly in the areas of moral and religious formation, many parents now perceive a growing disconnect between this role and the content delivered through compulsory elements of the school curriculum, especially Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE), Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE), and Bí Cineálta [ Dusty - ‘Be Kind’, addressing bullying]

Parents are worried about gender ideology being taught as fact, critical race theory and anti-Western bias creeping in, and the introduction of social issues beyond core subjects, such as social justice and climate change, that can lead to anxiety and distress in young people who are not developmentally ready for this onslaught.

Public consultations on curriculum changes received thousands of submissions expressing these worries, yet many parents feel that the final programme proceeded with insufficient adjustments.

This has led to widespread calls for greater transparency, genuine consultation, evidence-based content, opt-out respect, and restoration of trust between parents, schools, and the Department of Education.

The practical steps outlined in the guide aim to empower parents to address their concerns lawfully and constructively, while centring the child’s best interests. The guide covers parents’ legal rights, how to raise concerns with schools and how to escalate beyond Board of Management level.

Read and download our new guide here:

The Countess_Ideologies in schools parents guide

The States - But Is It A Fetish?

Someone online has asked Amy Sousa to stop being hateful and saying that cross dressing is a fetish. You asked the wrong person, mate! 😂

https://www.theknownheretic.com/p/educate-yourself-its-not-a-fetish

The States - Sophisticated Legal Argument

Kara Dansky on The Terf Report reports that she has been asked to give a talk at her old university in Pennsylvania. By the time she gets there she will probably be able to explain to the audience that she has been using her law degree to explain to the US Supreme Court why no woman has a penis 😂 ( watch out for the judgments on the two ‘sports cases’ which are expected any moment!)

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/listen-to-womans-hour-the-terf-report-51c

What is the +???????????

LGB Alliance USA have joined in with LGB International in asking relevant organisations what is the + in acronym LGBTQ+?? Good question? I have my own theory on what it means!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The clue is in this piece:

https://x.com/ZoeNope/status/2061757471299907942

I trust they will forgive me for quoting the whole piece since it is short.

We Ask the American Academy of Pediatrics: What’s Behind the “+”?

LGB International Chapters all over the world are asking “What’s Behind the ‘+’?”

Jun 12, 2026

For many years, the acronym “LGBT” was commonly understood to refer to lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, and transgender people. However, the acronym continued to expand. Today, many institutions use terms like “LGBT+” or “LGBTQ+” in official policies, medical guidance, workplace programs, and public messaging.

Yet increasingly, few people can clearly explain what the “+” actually represents.

Language used by medical organizations, universities, corporations, and governments should be understandable to the public — especially when that language is used to shape policy, education, or professional standards.

As part of an international campaign organized by LGB Alliance International, LGB Alliance USA will be participating in a letter-writing effort asking organizations to clarify how they define the “+” in “LGBT+” and “LGBTQ+.”

This is not an attempt to attack individuals. Nor is it an effort to provoke outrage. It is a request for clarity, transparency, and precision in language.

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual people are defined by sexual orientation — by whom we are attracted to. Increasingly, however, those categories are grouped together with a broad and often undefined collection of identities and concepts under expanding umbrella terminology.

If organizations are going to use these terms publicly, it is reasonable to ask what they mean.

Who exactly is represented by the “+”?



Is there a formal definition?



What common characteristic connects the groups included within it?



And on what basis are they grouped together?

These are fair questions.

Below is the letter LGB Alliance USA will be sending as part of this international effort. In particular, we are sending our message to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Section on LGBT Health And Wellness, which now lists “LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness” as one of its initiatives.

From: LGB Alliance USA, on behalf of LGB International





Dear American Academy of Pediatrics’ Section on LGBT Health And Wellness,

We are writing regarding your use of the acronym “LGBT+” (or “LGBTQ+”) in your policies, public materials, and advocacy work. In particular, we have noticed a section of your website dedicated to “LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness.”

As an organization that advocates specifically for lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals, we would appreciate clarification regarding what the “+” is intended to represent within your usage of the acronym.

In particular, we would welcome understanding:

Which groups or identities are included within the “+”

Whether those groups share a common protected characteristic

On what basis individuals included under the “+” are represented within your programs or policy objectives

Whether the “+” has a formal definition within your organization

We ask because sexual orientation — being lesbian, gay, or bisexual — refers to same-sex or both-sex attraction. Increasingly, however, broader acronyms combine sexual orientation with a growing range of identities, experiences, and concepts that may not necessarily share the same legal, social, or political interests.

We believe clarity in language is important both for public understanding and for ensuring that distinct groups are accurately represented rather than treated as interchangeable.

We would therefore appreciate any clarification your organization can provide regarding how the “+” is defined and applied in your work.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to your response.

Sincerely,



LGB Alliance USA & LGB International

https://lgbausa.substack.com/p/we-ask-the-american-academy-of-pediatrics

Dusty - great letter and great idea!! Looking forward to the replies…or perhaps the removal of the + !!

This Never Happens

Jo Bartosch reports in Spiked:

Trans activism has a murderous streak

A crazed misogynist threatened to carry out massacres at all-girls schools as an act of revenge against TERFs.

9th June 2026

In January 2026, trans activist Darren Rigby spent a week threatening massacres at three all-girls schools across Merseyside, UK. One email warned he was on his way with ‘a revolver and a machete’ to ‘shoot and stab all of your girls’. Another claimed he was hiding inside a school armed with a crossbow and sword. At the Belvedere Academy, he promised to ‘kill every girl and woman staff member I come across’.

These were not random threats. Rigby chose girls’ schools as his targets and trans grievance as his justification. According to evidence reported from court, Rigby demanded apologies for ‘transwomen’, accused his intended victims of being ‘TERFs’, and threatened violence in response to what he described as the mistreatment of trans people. One email sent to Greenbank High School in Southport left little doubt as to his motivation:

‘I am on my way to the school with a revolver and a machete and I’m going to shoot and stab all of your girls. You TERFs are going to learn to stop mocking, deadnaming and misgendering transwomen like me. If anyone attempts to stop me, they will be shot and I will release a blood agent into the school which will poison you.’

The threats were made less than six months after Axel Rudakubana murdered three young girls at a dance class in Southport. Staff, pupils and families had no way of knowing whether Rigby was a fantasist or another killer. Schools were forced into lockdown, parents rushed to the gates and girls were left crying and shaking. On 1 June, he was sentenced to 28 months in custody, for the threats but also for possession of a weapon and cannabis.

Had a young man threatened to butcher schoolgirls while invoking Andrew Tate or any of the other manosphere grievance goblins, the ideological dimension would have dominated headlines. Instead, despite targeting female-only schools and justifying his threats with references to ‘trans women’, ‘misgendering’ and ‘TERFs’, those details were expunged from mainstream coverage.

The full piece is here:

https://www.spiked-online.com/2026/06/09/trans-activism-has-a-murderous-streak/

Sall Grover

Excellent interview by Sunil on Rational Voices with Sall. I know regular readers will know Sall’s story off by heart but there are interesting new details about the changing political scene: the new One Nation party are fully on the Terf side and the opposition Liberal and National parties seem to have woken up at last. Unfortunately there are two years to run of the Labour Government. Additionally the Australian, the leading newspaper there, is now fully on side. Things are shifting!!!

David Hockney

As well as being a film buff, I am also an art buff. David Hockney has just passed away. I loved his work and went to the last big exhibition of his work at Tate Britain.

Lovely appreciation from another artist, namely Radical Cartoons:

https://radicalcartoons.substack.com/p/rip-our-reverse-banksy-david-hockney

My Parents (1977)

Endpiece

Thanks again to Tenaciously Terfin for this. It’s a classic!!

My feline assistant couldn’t watch this 😂

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Monday or Tuesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.