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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

They daren't define the +, it would be glaringly obvious to a lot more people that queer theory is about normalising any and every fetish and perversion you can think of……not that I can think of many having led a very sheltered life. 🤪. The silence reminds me of the wonderful Helen Staniland quote “Transactivism- the movement which refuses to define the rights it’s fighting for on the grounds it might incriminate itself.”

Great work by the Countess. And thanks for the reminder of the meeting between the dynamic duo- Magdalen and Kellie Jay. 👏

Love the blokes face when he spots the cat!

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Sly Fawkes's avatar
Sly Fawkes
8h

I really miss Magdalen Berns. She was smart, funny, and real.

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