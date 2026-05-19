Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Terf vibes's avatar
Terf vibes
May 20

"There is, of course, also a mixed sex pond ( don’t ask me why!!??) but the larping men still want to invade the ladies’ pond. Of course they do!!!" Exactly. That says it all. And they are allowed to. Great update. You are tireless!

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Peedacanio's avatar
Peedacanio
May 20

I will try to make it on Saturday - If I do, I will look out for you, Dusty.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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