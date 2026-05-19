Buy me a coffee

The news and views are continuing to flood in to Dusty Towers so this is another long one, dear readers, but I am determined to keep it to one part!

I am still working through the Unherd investigation into the BBC so bear with me!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series?utm_source=publication-search

Lonely Are the Brave is a 1962 American film adaptation of the 1956 Edward Abbey novel The Brave Cowboy, directed by David Miller.

Kirk Douglas plays Jack Burns, a cowboy, Gena Rowlands portrays his best friend's wife, and Walter Matthau appears as a sheriff who sympathises with Burns but must do his job and chase him down. The picture also features an early score by composer Jerry Goldsmith. Douglas repeatedly said that this was his favourite film of his own work.

In the clip, Bill Raisch is the one armed man.

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Unite The Terfdom

I hope you enjoyed our report from Saturday’s march:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/unite-the-terfdom

Obviously, we are just a bunch of racists and thugs…um, hold on a moment, who said that? ( Kellie-Jay is at 2.12 BTW 😀)

Wonderful Rita Panahi from Sky News Australia also deals with this ( she moves on to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris 😊);

Gen Z Bites Back

I get completely confused with all the generational groups, so I’m going to call in my highly intelligent feline assistant to help me with this.

What is Gen Z, Puss?

Well, Dusty, Generation Z refers to the demographic cohort born between 1997 and 2012. In 2026, this places Gen Z individuals in the age range of 14 to 29 years old.

Oh ok! And what am I, Puss?

You’re Victorian, Dusty.

Victorian?

Only joking, Dusty. You’re a Boomer. Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964. In 2026, this corresponds to an age range of 62 to 80 years old.

Gosh, BOOM!! Sounds exciting. And am I the oldest Terf journalist, Puss?

You just want me to say that you’re the Oldest Swinger in Town, don’t you, Dusty! You may well be the oldest Terf journalist.

And what are you, Puss?

I’m a cat, you daft twat!

Um, ok!! Please introduce the next piece, Puss.

Ladies and Gentlethings, your favourite feline reporter here! From the recent LGB Alliance Conference we have a lovely discussion between LGB Gen Zers who managed to escape or avoid the T and the Q, chaired by Kate Barker.

Sall Grover

We are, of course, following events since the appalling judgment in Sall Grover’s case. Niamh Uí Bhriain in Gript News reports on comments from The Countess:

Roxanne Tickle. Credit: Grata Fund

Countess says Giggle v Tickle ruling “devastating for women”

May 15, 2026

Irish campaigners have described the Australian Federal Court ruling which said that a biological male person was discriminated against when kicked-off a female-only app as a “devastating result for women”.

Rights group, The Countess, were responding to the appeal court finding in the Giggle v Tickle case which doubled the compensation payout to Tickle to AU$20,000 from a lower court ruling which had also found that Tickle had been discriminated against by Giggle for Girls app founder Sall Grover for blocking the account on the app.

The Australian Full Federal Court dismissed Grover’s appeal of the earlier ruling and further found that Tickle was directly – rather than indirectly – discriminated against by Grover. Ms Grover, who says she has shut down the Giggle app because of rape and death threats from transgender extremists, says she will appeal today’s ruling.

Giggle’s legal team had argued that sex is a biological concept and that Tickle was kicked off the app on the grounds of sex, rather than gender identity, in the first case of its kind before the Federal Court in Australia. Tickle was supported by $50,000 grant from the Grata Fund, a legal fund associated with University of New South Wales, to fund the case. [ Dusty, so notice, dear readers, Tickle has not been out of pocket at all!!!]

Under Australia’s Sex Discrimination Act, it is illegal for providers of goods or services to discriminate against another person on the ground of a person’s gender identity.

Ms Grover previously said that she had founded the Giggle for Girls app in 2020 in response to online abuse by men during her time as a screenwriter in Hollywood. “I wanted to create a safe, women-only space in the palm of your hand,” she said.

Speaking today, The Countess spokeswoman, Laoise de Brún, said that women in Australia and everywhere should have a right to say no to men in female-only spaces.

Ms de Brún said the ruling was “a devastating result for women”.

“Sall Grover’s bravery in taking this all the way is to be commended. The case arose because Ms Grover’s app Giggle for Girls, a female-only social networking app, excluded males by using facial recognition software. This software identified Roxanne Tickle as male. [ Dusty - slight correction here. Miraculously ( see the photo!!) Tickle actually got through the software but was later spotted by Sall herself and then excluded] Mr Tickle maintained that because he legally changed his gender identity and birth cert, he is now female and has been discriminated against. He took a case against Giggle.”

“Sall Grover fought for over 4 years for what should be basic common sense. Men cannot be women. Women deserve privacy and dignity. It’s a basic safeguarding principle. This ruling clarifies that Australian law puts ideology before reality and puts every Australian woman and girl at risk. It is now up to Australian legislators to fix the mess created by the Sex Discrimination Act. The Court expressly said it was only applying the Act as it is written – it is ‘not empowered to give effect to its own view’ about whether that law is desirable. Australian men and women must fight this injustice and demand that the law is changed,” she said.

“In 2013, a Labour Government under Julia Guillard amended the Sex Discrimination Act, stripping the meaning out of “man” and “woman” and adding gender identity as a protected attribute to be pitted against biological sex.”

“This is what was envisaged with the Yogyakarta Principles – to replace biological sex with gender identity. The Principles are not international law, nor are they legally binding on any country. The Gillard government erred when they enacted the Sex Discrimination Act by using gender identity instead of biological sex. CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women), protects women on the basis of biological sex. This convention is also under attack by the trans lobby. This is an all-out attack on the laws that protect women and girls.”

“Across the world, sex and gender identity are in conflict. Women and girls no longer have clear rights. In the UK, we saw the Supreme Court confirm that men who say they are women are not to be treated as women where sex matters, that single-sex spaces, services and quotas must be preserved. So a woman in Scotland could legally exclude males from her app but a woman in Australia cannot.”

“In Ireland there is a conflict between the Equality Acts and the Gender Recognition Act. We call on government to act to amend the Acts to make clear that female-only spaces, sports, and quotas must be maintained on the basis of sex,” she said.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/countess-says-giggle-v-tickle-ruling-devastating-for-women/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

UK - The For Women Scotland Judgment

Our famous (Wo)Men’s Minister, Bridget Phillipson said she would finally lay the EHRC Guidance before Parliament…ummm….about now! Sex Matters reports:

EHRC code of practice expected in May

May 18, 2026

The Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, has said that the government intends to lay the updated draft Code of practice for services, public functions and associations before Parliament in May. If she is to meet this deadline, the most likely time for this to happen is 18th–21st May.

What you need to know

Download this briefing as a PDF.

What is the code?

The code is prepared and issued by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). It covers discrimination, harassment and victimisation in services and public functions, and by associations, as set out in Parts 3 and 7 of the Equality Act. It does not apply to employers or to education, which are covered by other parts of the act.

Does the code change the law?

No. The code does not impose legal obligations. Only the courts and tribunals provide authoritative interpretations of the law. Its main purpose is to provide a detailed explanation of the Equality Act to help those who need to apply the law and understand its technical detail. It can be used in evidence in legal proceedings.

Is the code about single-sex services?

The overall guidance is around 300 pages long and covers all nine protected characteristics. It explains the unlawful conduct of discrimination, harassment and victimisation, and the exceptions that apply in different situations. About 20 pages are specifically relevant to sex, gender reassignment and single-sex services. The relevant parts of the guidance are:

Chapter 2 , which defines the different protected characteristics , including sex – which was clarified by the Supreme Court in April 2025 to mean biological sex.

Chapter 12 , which covers associations is relevant to women-only and men-only associations.

Chapter 13, which covers exceptions, including those that enable the provision of single-sex and separate-sex services broadly, and competitive sport and shared accommodation specifically.

What will the code say?

The previous code (published in 2011) contained a significant error. It said, at paragraph 13.57:

“If a service provider provides single or separate sex services for women and men, or provides services differently to women and men, they should treat transsexual people according to the gender role in which they present. However, the Act does permit the service provider to provide a different service or exclude a person from the service who is proposing to undergo, is undergoing or who has undergone gender reassignment. This will only be lawful where the exclusion is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate [aim]”.

This was clearly wrong before the Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers. The judgment put beyond doubt that it was wrong for GRC-holders as well. In the new draft code, it will be replaced by guidance in line with the judgment, which made clear that the Equality Act provides for services to operate lawfully on the basis of sex, not gender roles.

The final draft has not yet been published, but a consultation draft was published before the Supreme Court judgment. Together with case law, including the High Court’s judgment in January 2026 endorsing the EHRC’s interim update published in June 2025, this suggests that the version laid before Parliament will make clear that provisions for single-sex and separate-sex services relate to biology, not identity.

Why is the code significant?

Many organisations have misunderstood and been misadvised about the law, and have operated single-sex services and facilities on the basis of gender identity as a result. Many (including in relation to their responsibilities as employers, which are not covered by this code) have been relying on the fact that the previous code remained in force as an excuse to delay rather than bringing their policies in line with the law as clarified by the Supreme Court last year. The publication of the statutory guidance will remove this excuse. Gender self-ID was never the law.

What happens after the code is laid?

Like most statutory instruments, the code is subject to agreement by “negative procedure”. This means that it will have legal effect 40 days after it is laid before Parliament, unless either the House of Commons or the House of Lords passes a motion to annul it. The last time the House of Commons annulled a negative statutory instrument was 1979.

Where can I find more information?

The code will be published on the Parliament website. As soon as possible after that, Sex Matters will publish analysis.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/ehrc-code-of-practice-expected-in?publication_id=6419439&post_id=198253290&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

UK - The Hampstead Ponds

We have been covering this case throughout. It is a great example because there is, of course, also a mixed sex pond ( don’t ask my why!!??) but the larping men still want to invade the ladies’ pond. Of course they do!!! Sex Matters provide an update:

Hampstead ponds update

May 18, 2026

We have received an order in our case against the City of London on the Hampstead ponds. The case will be heard in the autumn. Trans lobby group TransLucent has said it intends to apply to intervene.

Our application for “expedition” – that is, for an early hearing – was turned down. So was the City of London’s application for a “stay” to slow it down. The judge, Mr Justice Bourne, recognised that “there is a real public interest in the issues in this claim”. But he said that the impact of the City of London’s decision-making remains to be seen: it might bring the claim to an end, or require it to be amended.

We don’t think it looks likely that we will end the claim, as the City of London is going full steam ahead in deciding to continue allowing trans-identifying men into the women’s pond, and trans-identifying women into the men’s.

The latest meeting of the Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Committee, which manages the ponds, was held on 12th May. During it, the proposed policy was voted on and approved by the elected members (it now needs to go forward to a different committee on 4th June). There was much talk about plans to spend £1 million on improvements to the changing areas, but barely any about the fundamental question of whether it is lawful to operate a service in this way in the first place.

One committee member asked about the forthcoming updated code of practice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and was told that “there is no version of the EHRC code that we can rely on at the moment”.

So while everyone else has been saying “wait for the guidance”, the City of London has proceeded as if there is no guidance at all. In fact the existing EHRC guidance from 2011 has not been withdrawn, and despite its flaws it explains the basics of the Equality Act that the City of London is trying to skirt around quite adequately …:

Definitions

2.55 Sex is a protected characteristic and refers to a male or a female of any age. In relation to a group of people it refers to either men and/or boys, or women and/or girls.

2.56 A comparator for the purposes of showing sex discrimination will be a person of the opposite sex. Sex does not include gender reassignment or sexual orientation.

Direct discrimination

4.3 Direct discrimination occurs when a person treats another less favourably than they treat or would treat others because of a protected characteristic.

4.4 Direct discrimination is generally unlawful. However, it may be lawful in the following circumstances: in relation to the protected characteristic of disability, where a disabled person is treated more favourably than a non-disabled person; where the Act provides an express exception which permits directly discriminatory treatment that would otherwise be unlawful (see Chapters 11 and 13).

4.5 To decide whether a service provider has treated a service user ‘less favourably’, a comparison must be made with how they have treated other service users or would have treated them in similar circumstances. If the service provider’s treatment of the service user puts the service user at a clear disadvantage compared with other service users, then it is more likely that the treatment will be less favourable: for example, where a customer is refused service or a person’s membership of a club is terminated. Less favourable treatment could also involve being deprived of a choice or excluded from an opportunity.

Indirect discrimination

5.4 Indirect discrimination may occur when a service provider applies an apparently neutral provision, criterion or practice which puts persons sharing a protected characteristic at a particular disadvantage.

None of this is difficult or complex.

The City of London’s position is that the men’s and women’s ponds are not single-sex spaces, and that it therefore is not using the exceptions at Schedule 3 Part 7 of the Equality Act at all. It says:

“Whilst there is a risk of challenge to this option on the basis of direct or indirect sex discrimination, these are again fact-sensitive questions. The City Corporation cannot rely on the exceptions under Schedule 3 to the Equality Act 2010 to resist a claim, because the Men’s Pond and the Ladies’ Pond would not be being operated as single-sex spaces. However, it is unlikely that this would amount to direct sex discrimination, as the relevant criterion for entry would in effect be one of lived gender, not biological sex. In other words, at least some biological men and some biological women would be able to access each of the Men’s Pond and the Ladies’ Pond.”

The committee that waved the policy through did not ask itself whether this analysis aligned with the Equality Act, as explained by the existing code. But even if it fell for such word games, we do not think the High Court will.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/hampstead-ponds-update?publication_id=6419439&post_id=198230014&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Ireland - The Teaching of History

David Quinn reports in Gript News:

Is NCCA foisting a social justice agenda on Leaving Cert History?

May 15, 2026

A new curriculum for Leaving Certificate [ Dusty - the equivalent of A Levels in the UK] history is currently under development by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA). It seems certain that Western civilisation will get short shrift, world and Irish affairs will receive the ‘oppressor’ vs ‘oppressed’ treatment, with the West always the bad guys, and the Catholic Church looks likely to be cast as a villain as well.

In fact, the aim is quite explicit. The background brief for the proposed new history course announces the rise of “nationalist and extreme political movements and ideologies”. It highlights the “various movements campaigning for climate action, social justice and equality have also emerged, striving for the advancement of rights of those who have been victims of discrimination or injustice historically.”

Note the positive and negative language used in the quotes above: “Extreme political movements and ideologies” vs “movements campaigning for climate action, social justice and equality”. It is obvious where the NCCA’s sympathies lie.

Then the brief announces: “The importance of supporting young people to acquire and develop the historical consciousness and sensibility to explore these phenomena, and the conceptual understanding to interrogate them critically, is more acute now than ever.”

This is history with an agenda. Students will not be equipped with the facts of history and then allowed to come to their own conclusions. Instead, they are to be transformed into campaigners for “social justice” and “equality”.

Right at the start of the draft curriculum we see the agenda at work when it declares that “students vary in their family and cultural backgrounds, languages, age, ethnic status, beliefs, gender, and sexual identity”, and that “every student’s identity should be celebrated, respected, and responded to throughout their time in senior cycle.”

This is a doffing of the cap to identity politics – and we see the same thing at work in other parts of the draft curriculum, which is divided into four strands.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/is-ncca-foisting-a-social-justice-agenda-on-leaving-cert-history/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

Europe - Conversion Practices

The excellent group, Athena Forum look at how the European Union are trying to get member states to introduce Conversion Practices Bills which, as we know, are really wolves in sheep’s clothing, trying to ban therapy for confused children and young people. As reported by Maria Maynes in Gript News:

Image: PulseOfEurope.EU

EU is “captured” by transgender ideology, group says

May 14, 2026

A European sex-based rights group has criticised the European Union executive’s issuing of a recommendation for member states to adopt national-level bans on conversion practices.

It was announced on Wednesday that the EU executive would issue a recommendation next year for member states, however it would not be binding.

The Athena Forum has said that extending conversion therapy bans to gender identity and gender expression “causes lasting harm under the guise of human rights protection.”

European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen said this week that such conversion practises “have no place in our union” as the LGBTQ+ flag flew outside its headquarters in Brussels. In a statement.

“This is a shameful practice, this is an unacceptable practice. This is not care, this is covert violence. No one should have to experience this,” EU commissioner Hadja Lahbib, head of equality, said.

In response to a petition from last May, with over one million signatures which called on the 27-country bloc to ban such methods, the Commission announced it will adopt a Commission Recommendation, to be adopted in 2027, committing to “support countries in their efforts to ban these harmful practices.”

Brussels has argued that it does not have the legal authority to ban the practices, and that doing so would be an infringement on member states’ powers.

Reacting, Faika El-Nagashi, director of the Athena Forum told Gript that the organisation is “relieved” that the Commission stopped short of pursuing an EU-wide ban, and that it will not seek to add conversion practices to the list of EU crimes under Article 83(1) TFEU.

“However,” said El-Nagashi, “It plans to issue a non-binding recommendation next year urging states to introduce bans on so-called conversion practices, while continuing to mobilise its enormous resources and soft-power machinery to pressure governments into adopting such legislation.

“Gender identity has thoroughly captured the EU, with loyalty and belonging eagerly performed from the top down. The range of actions announced today is aimed at consolidating far-reaching regimes in some Member States, such as Spain, nudging reluctant ones like the Netherlands and Austria off the fence, and laying the groundwork for the next political turn in resistant states such as Latvia, and EU candidate countries.

She continued: “Broad opposition to these bans is not limited to religious and conservative groups. Across Europe, feminists, lesbian and gay rights organisations, parent groups, and a growing number of clinicians and therapists are raising concerns about the risks involved. Yet these voices are systematically excluded from the EU’s internal discussions.

“Bans on so-called “conversion practices” are deceptively framed. They invoke the brutal abuse once inflicted on lesbians and gay men, while applying that historical imagery to something fundamentally different. Framed around gender identity and expression, these bans risk harming the very people they claim to protect – particularly gender non-conforming children who may simply grow up to be lesbian, gay, or bisexual.

“Such bans entrench the unscientific belief that some children are “born in the wrong body” and should be placed on a path toward irreversible medicalisation. In practice, they make affirmation of a child’s self-declared gender identity a legal requirement not only for therapists, but for teachers, doctors, and even families.

“Making affirmation the only permissible approach to a child’s self declared gender identity is not protection. Those struggling with their sex require open, exploratory and therapeutic support; their families deserve evidence-based care; and society needs honesty and clarity.”

In a briefing on the “dangers and distortions” of conversion therapy bans on gender identity and expression, the Athena Forum said: “Individuals struggling with their sex require open, exploratory and therapeutic support; their families deserve evidence-based care; and society needs honesty and clarity. Extending conversion therapy bans to gender identity and gender expression is doing lasting harm under the guise of human rights protection.”

https://gript.ie/eu-is-captured-by-transgender-ideology-group-says/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

Dusty - Though, as we know, the UK are outside the EU they have now just committed to bringing in a Conversion Practices Bill:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/local-hero-an-ordinary-man?utm_source=publication-search

Australia - Psychology Is Captured

More from captured Australia!! A brave psychologist called Vanessa Spiller writes in Gender Clinic News that, after years of trying to stop the Australian Psychological Society from supporting immediate ‘gender affirming care’, she has resigned from the APS.

Enough!

A veteran psychologist has walked away after five years hoping the Australian Psychological Society would choose evidence over ideology

May 17, 2026

Vanessa Spiller

After 24 years of membership, I have left the Australian Psychological Society (APS), Australia’s peak professional body for psychologists. The recent release of the APS position statement, “Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of transgender and gender-diverse people”, made it impossible for me to continue my membership without compromising my professional integrity and feeling like a financial accessory to the “deception by omission” of psychologists and the general public.

This comes after five years of my good-faith engagement, including with an APS panel, multiple presidents, the CEO, and dozens of emails and phone calls, all requesting consideration of change and explaining data-driven reasons why it is needed. Despite providing a plethora of high-quality research and assuring the APS that we share the mutual goal of providing gender-diverse and transgender people [ Dusty - no such people] , particularly children and adolescents, with high-quality evidence-based care, the APS has departed from widely accepted evidence-based practices and contributed to shutting down good-faith debate, silencing the voices of many psychologists who care deeply about the mental health and wellbeing of gender-diverse, gender non-conforming and transgender young people.

What does it mean to “affirm” in the context of the APS position statement? Affirming in the Gender-Affirming Care (GAC) model proposed by the APS is not just about being compassionate, respectful, and client-centred. It is not just about being supportive and listening to people’s unique perspectives and beliefs. Affirmation within GAC requires that psychologists adopt the gender-based beliefs of the client, and unquestioningly agree that any person, including a child, who says they are transgender, is, based solely on their feelings and “innermost sense”.

Psychologists must agree that this innermost sense is an immutable, unchangeable fact, uninfluenced by anything else. Furthermore, psychologists are required to agree that if a child wants to transition socially (e.g., by adopting new pronouns or clothing), legally (by changing their name, driver’s licence or birth certificate), medically (by taking puberty blockers and/or cross-sex hormones) and/or surgically (by removing breasts, penis or testicles) based on this innermost sense, the psychologist will support, promote, advocate, advise parents and write letters of support and/or referral to the medical services needed to achieve this, without exception.

This includes no exceptions for being four years old and not yet being able to distinguish fantasy from reality, or for being an adolescent, one of whose main developmental tasks is to explore identities separate from their parents. No exceptions are made if you have a history of abuse and neglect, and hate and feel unsafe in your body. No exceptions if you have autism, cognitive rigidity, intense reactions to change, special areas of intense interest, sensory issues, including with your own body, impaired executive and social functioning and never felt like you quite fit in. No exceptions if you have an eating disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm, a brain injury, an intellectual disability or even psychosis.

No exceptions if other people in your friendship group have declared a similar identity, or you have no friends except online. No exceptions if your parents say they are concerned and saw no gender non-conformity or discomfort in your past, or they are worried you haven’t really thought things through. No exceptions if you spend hours online every day watching TikToks or Instagram reels about transition or have fallen down the porn rabbit hole.

No exceptions if you are being bullied for being odd or gay. And unless the child initiates it, there is no, “Let’s think about this carefully and slowly”; no, “Let’s see if anything changes when your body and brain finish growing, when your sexuality becomes clearer”; no, “Let’s focus on resolving some of these other issues first”; no, “Do you think some of these other issues may be impacting your feelings about yourself, your body, your identity?”

No exceptions. Psychologists must support all forms of transition, in all circumstances, with all young people.

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/enough?publication_id=627677&post_id=197160880&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

New Zealand - The Urinary Leash and beyond…

I often say that, in the fight over single sex spaces, toilets are the most important - because, at some stage, all women and girls need to access a public toilet. Lesbian Resistance NZ take us from ‘the urinary leash’ forward.

The door marked WOMEN

Toilets: The quiet erosion of women’s freedom

May 19, 2026

For something so ordinary, women’s toilets cause an amazing amount of drama. You wouldn’t think a room with a dirty sink and at least one cubicle with a broken lock could be at the frontline of a cultural and political battle. Yet here we are.

Apparently, the humble ladies’ loo is now a profound philosophical question - as are other questions, which, five minutes ago, no one would have even thought to ask.

What is a woman?

What is “gender”?

Are sex-based boundaries oppressive?

Can the public be gaslit with “gender-neutral” signage?

Do men who push into women’s toilets really “just want to pee”?

The thing we tend to forget is that women fought very hard for single-sex toilets in the first place. Victorian women fought for them because without them women could not really participate in public life.

The forgotten fight

For a long time, public spaces were built around men. They travelled, they worked in cities, they conducted business - and they had public conveniences built for them.

The “urinary leash” was only as long as women could hold it in until they got home again.

Only for them. Nature’s call was answered before, but not so much by women. Men had bushes and underpasses, but women faced a practical question nobody seemed interested in solving: Where exactly were they supposed to go when they left the house? This was called the “urinary leash”, which was only as long as women could hold it in until they got home again.

Working-class women felt this the most. Middle- and upper-class women occasionally found facilities in department stores or private clubs. Working women had no such luxury, so they planned journeys around friends’ houses, skipped food and drink, or simply stayed closer to home.

Today, this seems hard to imagine, but we’ve talked to older women who are feeling this right now in 2026. One woman told us, “I now avoid public toilets altogether when there is no single-sex facility available”. For her and many others, even short shopping trips but also travelling across town have once again become harder. Participation in ordinary public life - once again - becomes limited.

The full piece is here:

https://lesbianresistance.substack.com/p/the-door-marked-women?publication_id=1161613&post_id=198363832&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The States - Great News From Texas!

Really great news from Texas as reported by Feminist Legal Clinic via The Hill:

Texas Children’s Hospital must create country’s first ‘detransition clinic’ under settlement with Paxton | The Hill (18 May)

Texas Children’s Hospital will create the nation’s first “detransition clinic,” fire five physicians and pay the state $10 million under an unusual settlement announced Friday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

The clinic would focus on providing medical care to patients who had undergone gender-affirming healthcare and work toward reversing its effects, Paxton said.

For the first five years, all services provided through the clinic will be funded by Texas Children’s and be free of charge to patients.

The settlement will also require the hospital to fire and permanently cut ties with five physicians who provided gender-affirming care for minors.

The move follows an investigation that began in 2023 after Texas passed a law banning health providers from facilitating gender-affirming medical care for minors.

Earlier this year, Paxton sued the hospital system — the largest children’s hospital in the United States — for allegedly violating the ban. The state accused the hospital of illegal “gender-transition” interventions, including using false diagnosis codes to bill Medicaid for illegal procedures.

Source: Texas Children’s Hospital settles gender care suit with AG Ken Paxton

https://feministlegal.org/texas-childrens-hospital-must-create-countrys-first-detransition-clinic-under-settlement-with-paxton-the-hill/

The States - Mini Round Up

Included in this update from Kara is the following:

A detransitioner named Chloe Cole was scheduled to speak at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington, but the event was postponed after antifa threatened to kill her. According to the LGB Courage Coalition:

“The group had planned to host Chloe Cole, who speaks in opposition to gender-affirming medical care for minors, telling her own cautionary tale about undergoing a double mastectomy when she was 15. Trans activists take violent exception to the mean things Cole says about the treatment she received. She’s frequently the target of threats and travels with security wherever she goes.

“However, Cole said, her security detail was not prepared for the level of threats she had received at University of Washington. “Antifa has assembled a local militia, in their own words, to shut down this event. Their actions, their explicit threats on my life, have raised this event to national attention, a level of attention our security team and our PD are frankly unprepared for.”

For the record, I completely support Chloe and wish she had been able to speak.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/a-north-carolina-school-is-in-big?publication_id=828386&post_id=198123850&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Glinner Gets An Apology

Laura Perrins in Gript News reports on a rather grudging apology from the British Police following Glinner getting arrested by five armed police officers at Heathrow Airport in London because of ‘offensive tweets’!!!!

Graham Linehan gets apology from Brit authorities

May 18, 2026

Mark Steyn says, in Britain everything is policed but crime. An excellent example of this is the treatment of Graham Linehan who has been hounded through the courts and police stations by the Old Bill. Given Linehan is something of a free speech martyr I expect to see him on RTÉ News pronto.

Never mind that robberies, muggings and other serious offences are often not investigated in the UK. Never mind that both the Southport and Nottingham inquiries into the brutal murders of three school girls and killings of two students and a caretaker respectively have already found serious police failings. If either Alex Rudakubana or Valdo Calocane were white middle-aged blokes tweeting unapproved opinions on transgenderism they would have been arrested. If you tweet ‘mean’ things about transgenderism, expect a visit from the Met police. If you commit actual violent offences, you might just get a warning.

Just ask Graham Linehan, ‘Father Ted creator.’ In September last year the 57-year-old comedy writer was detained at Heathrow Airport by five armed officers on suspicion of committing a public order offence.

Mr Linehan, who lives in Arizona, lodged a formal complaint against the Met Police and initiated legal action. Now, after a five-month internal investigation, Scotland Yard has accepted that his detention was unacceptable and has offered an unreserved apology.

None of the officers involved will face any sanction other than “learning through reflection.” Learning through reflection. I’ll write that punishment down and see how it works on the children. But Scotland Yard has committed to changing the way it handles future hate-crime allegations involving high-profile people. We assume low-profile people can continue to expect outrageous treatment at the hands of the police.

It is worth keeping in mind just how threatening and intimidating this process was. When they talk about five armed police officers at Heathrow, then this is not the traditional British bobby with the funny hat and truncheon. No, you are talking about the fully tooled up officers, with at least a semi-automatic weapon and their wretched American baseball caps. That’s no Heathrow Express on the Elizabeth line for you. We are detaining you for wrong thought.

Don’t worry though the Metropolitan police issued a statement at the time saying: “The arrest was made by officers from the MPS aviation unit. It is routine for officers policing airports to carry firearms. These were not drawn or used at any point during the arrest.” Reassuring! Indeed, Linehan was detained for questioning and became so distressed that he ended up in hospital. Welcome to London!

Linehan was arrested for potentially harmful posts on the internet including his Substack. In one post he posted a picture of what appeared to be a trans rights demonstration with the caption: “A photo you can smell.” He followed that post up with the comment: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F— ’em.”

Lynsay Watson, a transgender former police officer, reported Mr Linehan for a hate crime and inciting violence which led to his arrest and detention. Watson was a former police officer? That’s interesting. [ Dusty - Watson was dismissed from the Police for harassing former officer, Harry Miller. Watson is notorious for pursuing spurious claims against certain renowned Terfs].

Mr Linehan complained that the arrest was unlawful and an abuse of his freedom of expression rights under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Met Police carried out a review and concluded that while the arrest itself was lawful, aspects of the investigation were flawed and misunderstood.

It found that the officers had wrongly focused on the anti-transgender element of the comments, rather than the alleged incitement to violence. So there was too much focus on the anti-transgender element. This is because the militant transgender lobby has embedded its dangerous and flawed belief system into all aspects of institutional life, including the Met police. If the Met police are dancing to the tune of the transgender lobby, we have a problem.

So the arrest was lawful but the process was not. That’s not really reassuring. As a fellow Irish person that writes quite a bit on Substack, I’ll be watching myself the next time I land in Heathrow (which is often). And that’s the point. This heavy handed approach by the Met Police and British authorities in general is designed to have a chilling impact on free speech. The intention is to make you self-censor and watch your digital step. If you step outside the bounds of acceptable speech then you could end up arrested by five armed Met officers with your four year old at Heathrow, when all you wanted to do is see the dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum.

I assume that Graham Linehan will be getting the full Kneecap treatment, by the Irish media. You know how the Irish media just cannot get enough of Kneecap, and view them as free speech warriors even though they are in fact part of the cancel culture and clamoured for the cancellation of the Mise Éire Festival.

Graham Linehan in contrast is something of a free speech martyr and has faced considerable harassment by the British Authorities. Linehan was tried, convicted and then had his conviction overturned on appeal for the damage of a phone of Sophia Brooks. He was also cleared of harassing Brooks at the earlier trial.

Then Linehan was arrested and detained in a terrifying fashion by the Met police at Heathrow airport. This kind of hounding of an Irish person through the English criminal justice system used to get you a prime time place on the Late Late Show. It was not that long ago since presenter Patrick Kielty was reaching out to the American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel saying he could come on any time and say whatever the f*ck you want. Such bravery!

Given that Linehan is actually Irish I’m looking forward to seeing him getting feted by the Irish media. I’ll be clearing space in the timetable to read the inevitable puff piece by the Irish Times, just like they gave to those surgeons over in the US. And the Indo, I want to read an interview from Linehan on how he fought the British Machine, and won.

Free speech is under serious attack in the UK, not just from dodgy arrests of middle-age white men but also the Online Safety Act. On Monday Zia Yusuf of Reform UK revealed that “Labour is using the “Online Safety Act” to silence political opponents with TikTok ‘doing their dirty work.’ TikTok removed Yusuf’s video announcing Reform UK’s new policy to place secure illegal migrant detention centres in non-Reform constituencies, prioritising Green ones. TikTok explicitly cited the Online Safety Act as the reason for its removal. According to Yusuf “this is hard evidence of this draconian legislation being weaponized to silence political opponents. That same video has 6.2 million views on other platforms.”

Yusuf also complained that “TikTok has now removed my video outlining the key policies I would implement as Home Secretary, claiming it is “Hate Speech and Hateful Behaviour.” They warned me that any further “violations” will result in a strike, potentially leading to being de-platformed altogether.”

A government using legislation to silence political opponents is something you would expect in an authoritarian regime. Both the Irish and British governments have been weaponizing concerns about ‘online safety’ to shut down speech they do not like. It was only a few weeks ago that our own Culture Minister threatened to set the media regulator on all forms of media because they were not friendly enough to the government line during the fuel protests.

Attacks on free speech come in many forms and are accelerating in Britain and Ireland. These are dangerous times indeed.

https://gript.ie/perrins-graham-linehan-gets-apology-from-brit-authorities/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

They Are Nuts!!

A 19 year old larping man called Michael has been tragically murdered in a rest room in Washington by another man - the motivation for the murder is not yet known. His parents posted a tribute to Michael online, referring to him by his new name of Juniper, but also referring to the name they gave him at birth and using ‘they’ pronouns as opposed to ‘she/her’ pronouns. This was enough for the parents to be vilified and viciously piled on by trans rights activists!!! Karen Davis on You’re kiddin’, right? goes through it.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/the-michael-juniper-blessing-murder?publication_id=871376&post_id=198209161&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Sall Grover

A protest is to take place this Saturday outside the Australian High Commission in London. Menno is attending. I intend to be there. Let me know if you are coming.

Endpiece

The Jerry Goldsmith score for Lonely Are The Brave.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#GetLabourOut

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

My wife and I are going to the Chelsea Flower Show tomorrow 😀 Hopefully the next update will be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.