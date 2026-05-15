Buy me a coffee

To say this has been a bad 24 hours is an understatement!! Hopefully you will have caught up with the update from earlier today about Sall Grover’s devastating loss. More on that below. Anyway, I am determined to try and squeeze all this into one part.

Firstly, as your special roving Terf journalist, I will be attending the Unite The Kingdom March tomorrow and will provide you with a single issue report on that later in the day. I note that one principle of the loose UTK coalition is opposition to the Gender Borg so I expect Terfs to be there tomorrow. I know Kellie-Jay will be giving a speech. If you are going to be there please let me know. I will bring my Union Jill flag and will be wearing my jean jacket and trilby. What is the Union Jill? The Union Jack in Suffragette colours, of course - see below.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series?utm_source=publication-search

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is a 1998 film written and directed by Guy Ritchie. It follows a heist involving a confident young card sharp who loses £500,000 to a powerful crime lord in a rigged game of three-card brag, prompting him to pay off his debts by enlisting his friends to help him rob a small-time gang operating out of the apartment next door. And then there are two ancient shotguns. And that’s just the start!!

The cast. Too many to list but you will notice Vinnie Jones and Jason Statham.

Thanks to five wonderful readers for suggested pieces. This one is a real team effort!!!!!!!

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Sall Grover

My understanding is that Sall intends now to appeal to the High Court and I believe at this level a direct attack can be made on the Sex Discrimination Act itself which enshrined the poisonous concept of ‘gender identity’ in Australian law. I wait for an Aussie legal expert to explain this further.

Sall was interviewed by the programme ‘A Current Affair’ on The Nine Channel and the reporter very infuriatingly refers to Tickle as a ‘transwoman’ and calls him ‘she’. Sall mentions that she may have to move abroad to try and run the Giggle App from a different country! Come over to Terf Island, Sall!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1NyEghoZm4

Jenny Nabben wades into the debate on the Glinner Update:

A dark day for Australian women

The Federal Court finds against Sall Grover in her Giggle v Tickle appeal

May 15, 2026

This afternoon on the 15 May 2026 in the Federal Court in Sydney three Justices Melissa Perry, Wendy Abraham and Geoffrey Kennett delivered what can only be described as a gut punch to every Australian female.

Sall Grover’s appeal of the original Tickle v Giggle 2024 case was set aside this afternoon by the Federal Court Justices. The court found Grover guilty of direct discrimination and fined her $20,000 and ordered her to pay an additional $100,000 in court costs as well as her own legal fees. The full judgement can be found here.

But in summary the Federal Court ruled that men can be women and that Australian women do not deserve the protections of single-sex spaces, fair sports, or protection from men in domestic violence shelters or prisons as well as upholding the Orwellian inversion that men can now be lesbians. While there are legal complexities regarding clauses, terminology, precedent and arguments Australian women don’t care.

The law is an arse.

The law is a lie.

The law hates women.

Here’s a taster of some of the most colourful judicial gaslighting in history:

“The full court has found that Giggle For Girls and Ms Grover both excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie. This amounted to direct discrimination by reference to a characteristic that pertains to people of Ms Tickle’s gender identity, being a transgender woman.”

Justice Perry’s wording transforms women setting boundaries and turns it into bigotry against “transgender women”. This is not just absurd but a complete inversion of the original purpose of the Sex Discrimination Act, which was meant to protect women as a sex class.

The rights of Australian women’s have been dismantled under the cover of darkness. There was no public consultation, no debate, no warning and changes to the SDA were made in the dying days of the government.

The Australian government spent $80 - $122 million of taxpayer funds plus tens of millions campaigning to engage the public on same sex marriage. The Voice to Parliament cost the Australian taxpayer over $350 – 400 million. Gender identity reforms received not a single penny. Nada. Zilch.

This is the Denton’s playbook that recommends keeping a low profile, avoiding public debate or media scrutiny and bundling gender recognition with more popular reforms to create a veil of protection. Today is one of the final moves in a chess game started long ago. The imposition of a social order chosen for us, imposed on us but never agreed by us.

Since the Gillard Labor government amended the SDA in 2013 to include the nebulous, subjective, metaphysical concept of gender identity, the entire Australian political class, liberal media, NGOs and major institutions have chosen lies over truth, men’s feelings over women’s reality and men’s entitlement over women’s safety.

The Treachery of Women

Yes. I’ve heard it all before; this is about male fetishism, this is about male entitlement, this is about men’s use of sissy porn. I get it. There is some truth to this. But what’s equally true is this simply could never happen without the deep treachery of other women; elite, powerful “progressive” women have their fingerprints all over this.

Too many “progressive” women have shown themselves not only to be willing, but to be enthusiastic participants in prioritising gender identity over sex-based protections.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/a-dark-day-for-australian-women?publication_id=67309&post_id=197842213&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Kara Dansky provides a very moving tribute to Sall on her Terf Report:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-sall-grover-40?publication_id=828386&post_id=197856871&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

UK - Labour Government - Can It get Worse?

The answer, dear readers, is YES!!!!!!!!!!!

Now that Wes Streeting has resigned from the role of Secretary of State for Health to run for Starmer’s job, the new man in the role, James Murray thinks that ‘transwomen are women’.

https://x.com/jan_murray/status/2055258748898181150

Three of the front runners for the PM job (including Streeting) agree with him:

https://x.com/jonnywsbell/status/2054868937003696571?s=58

Plus one of those three, Andy Burnham, previously signed a letter in support of ‘Gender Self ID’!!

https://x.com/ripx4nutmeg/status/2055024040750850150?s=58

Burnham also voted for the Gender Recognition Act 2004.

Obviously there will be ongoing matters to discuss around all of this. Watch this space!

UK - Conversion Practices Bill

This was, of course, included in the King’s Speech and we covered it here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/local-hero-an-ordinary-man?utm_source=publication-search

Andrew Doyle discusses it on his substack:

The return of gay conversion therapy

The UK government wants to bring back the medicalisation of same-sex attracted people.

May 14, 2026

The current Labour government is the most anti-liberal in living memory. It has cracked down on free speech, sought to scrap juries in certain trials, postponed elections that are unlikely to go its way, laid the groundwork for the reintroduction of blasphemy laws… the examples are endless. And now, to cap it all, it has charged forward with its plans to reintroduce gay conversion therapy by stealth.

In yesterday’s King’s Speech, the government announced its Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which seeks to ‘prohibit practices whose predetermined purpose is to change a person’s sexual orientation or to change a person to or from being transgender’. In practice, this risks the criminalisation of medical professionals who offer much-needed therapeutic services for those who believe they have been ‘born in the wrong body’.

This is a linguistic minefield, an instance of regressive ideas being smuggled in under the cover of progressive rhetoric. Most of us understand ‘conversion therapy’ to be those ghastly practices from decades ago when crank doctors would resort to electric shocks to ‘cure’ gay men, or the horrific ongoing incidents of the ‘corrective rape’ of lesbians. These are already, quite rightly, illegal. The government’s new bill is concerned with an entirely different phenomenon.

The key to understanding the bill is in its ‘trans-inclusive’ nature. It is based on the fundamental error that ‘gender identity’ is a fixed essence or soul rather than an ideological principle. Under Labour’s new law, if a young person tells a doctor that he or she is ‘in the wrong body’, the belief must be automatically affirmed. Yet the overwhelming majority of young people who are confused about their gender are simply same-sex attracted. Homosexuality is routinely being diagnosed as ‘gender dysphoria’ and medically ‘corrected’.

Thanks to the work of Hannah Barnes, we can be specific about the statistics. In her book Time to Think, Barnes revealed that between 80 to 90 percent of adolescents who were referred to the Tavistock paediatric gender clinic were same-sex attracted. We have known for a long time that there is a strong correlation between gender nonconformity in youth and being gay in adult life. Members of the staff at the Tavistock itself joked that ‘soon there would be no gay people left’ and whistleblowers revealed that homophobia was endemic. In other words, children who are likely to grow up gay were being medicalised to better conform with stereotypical heterosexual paradigms.

This is why Labour’s trans-inclusive ban on ‘conversion therapy’ amounts to a form of gay conversion therapy. Organisations such as LGB Alliance and Gay Men’s Network have painstakingly outlined the reasons why this is such a regressive step. The government has repeatedly been presented with the facts but has chosen to ignore them, seemingly determined to roll back gay rights in the name of ‘progress’.

Even when homosexuality is not a factor, the ‘gender-affirming’ approach fails to address the reasons for feelings of gender dysphoria. Barnes’s research showed that the Tavistock clinic ‘ignored evidence that 97.5 per cent of children seeking sex changes had autism, depression or other problems that might have explained their unhappiness’. With only 2% of the country’s children suffering from an Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), why did 35% of referrals to the Tavistock fit into this category? Apparently, the government is not interested in the answer.

The full piece is here:

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/the-return-of-gay-conversion-therapy?publication_id=825968&post_id=197559369&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

UK - WellBN Partnership

We covered the legal action being taken against this appalling clinic here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/victory-for-nurse?utm_source=publication-search

Nick Wallis, who was at the court hearing, on his substack, Gender Blog also looks at this:

Gender Clinic Investigation Stays Secret

Wed 13 May 2026

The Royal Courts of Justice and a man with a red hat, today

A parent taking the WellBN gender clinic in Brighton to court over the treatment of his child has lost his bid to see the results of a recently completed investigation into potential malpractice at the clinic.

The report was commissioned in June last year. As part of its scope, investigators were asked to:

Identify patient harm and potential harm requiring onward monitoring.

Ensure patients are supported and receiving high quality care.

Identify any breach of the Government’s legislation that places restrictions on the supply of GnRH analogues.

Consider whether any referral of individuals to the police is necessary.

Individually review a holistic care and treatment plan for patients to include the following options where appropriate, to safely terminate the use of NHS prescribed exogenous hormones where this is clinically indicated and/or secure access to

psycho-social support in the commissioned gender services and/or within CYP mental health services.

Alert the ICB to any other concerns that become apparent as an outcome of the case note review.

Identify any recommendations to reduce future risks to patients for action by individual NHS services, the ICB or NHS England.

Their report was completed on Friday last week, but lawyers acting for WellBN argued it should not be handed over, even though the parent’s legal team said it understood “the report will be published and accessible in the public domain in the near future”.

The full piece is here:

https://genderblog.net/gender-clinic-investigation-stays-secret/

UK - Free Speech On Campus

Sorry, more losses!! We reported on the High Court loss in the ‘Kathleen Stock case’ here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/good-luck-have-fun-dont-die?utm_source=publication-search

Maya Forstater and Helen Joyce express astonishment at this judgment:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/state-of-free-speech-on-campus?publication_id=6419439&post_id=197842245&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The Irish Times and Two Lovely Irish Girls!

The Irish Times have done a lovely puff piece about two Irish lasses who have set up a clinic in Miami and are having a great time. Hold on. What was that name? Di Sidhbh Gallagher! You mean, the Butcher of Louth!! Maria Maynes reports on Gript News:

Image: Dr Sidbh Gallagher (Facebook)

What the Irish Times didn’t tell you about Dr Sidhbh Gallagher

May 11, 2026

As puff pieces go, an article in the Irish Times today about two Irish sisters enjoying the subtropical weather, white sandy beaches, and work-life balance available to them in Miami is a stellar example.

The article, in which sisters Sidhbh and Neasa Gallagher gush about their impressive-sounding transatlantic life running a plastic surgery business, promotes a new show featuring their story, Escape to Florida, tonight and tomorrow, on Channel 4.

Knowing who Dr Sidbh Gallagher is, the first thought that sprung to mind was this: Do Channel 4 no longer do any research the people they feature on primetime slots?

Neither the Irish Times nor Channel 4 seem to have any interest in the fact that Gallagher is controversial for performing gender surgeries on minors and using laughter emojis when talking about breast removal surgeries.

“We have a pretty easy life,” Sidhbh says as she bemoans having to endure “a lot of drudgery in my training.”

The article revolves around the explosion in the use of weight-loss drugs, missing family and friends in Ireland, and how botox and fillers can make people happy.

It more or less skims the fact that half of Gallagher’s surgeries (her sister, a teacher, works with her) have nothing at all to do with rather minor cosmetic aesthetic ‘tweakments’ at all – anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers and the likes. The surgeries she provides are much more radical, with half of them being gender reassignment. Gallagher’s Facebook page is flooded with client pictures, mainly of young-looking people who bear the scars of gender-reassignment masectomies, while Gallagher smiles broadly beside her customers.

The article doesn’t make any attempt to explain to the reader what’s being referred to are bottom surgeries, vaginoplasty (construction of a vagina) and of course, top surgery (the removal of the breasts) – something which became huge business in the US as transgenderism surged, with girls as young as 13 able to have the operation.

In fact, a look on Gallagher’s website will show you that the list of surgeries she offers is so long it seems endless – for biological females, she offers keyhole top surgery, double incision top surgery, labiaplasty, gender affirming arm lifts, masculising tummy tucks and body lifts.

Males can choose from body feminisation, lip lifts, vaginoplasty, zero depth bottom surgery, rib remodelling, mastoplasty, and more.

And what some readers may not know is that Sidhbh Gallagher is, of course, the Irish transgender surgery doctor who former patients accused of using catchy videos to attract “vulnerable and impressionable” youths to gender reassignment surgeries. Her work with teenagers is a major source of controversy, given that the Association of Plastic Surgeons of America has formally advised members not to remove the healthy breasts of any young person under 19.

Dr Gallagher, in a viral article a couple of years ago, boasted about doing this very thing. The all-out ideological capture of Irish journalists means we reward her with an interview casting her as the golden girl who’s made it big in the States with absolutely zero effort to point out what’s made her just so notorious.

Gallagher, who previously met with Tánaiste Simon Harris to discuss “trans healthcare” back in 2019, has used her large following on social media to refer to the radical surgery she performs as “Teetus Deletus,” using laugher emojis. Teetus Deletus refers to breast removal for gender change purposes.

“Just realized I only get to Yeet 4 Teets next week,” Gallagher wrote in a TikTok that gained her the kind of notoriety that has made her so controversial.

What’s available when you scratch the surface is pretty disquieting. Yet so many important facts, readily available online, are left out of an article that feels like rose-tinted PR.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/what-the-irish-times-didnt-tell-you-about-dr-sidhbh-gallagher/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

Canada - Men In Women’s Prisons

OMG, we finally get a small bit of good news and (bizarrely, it must be said) it’s from Canada!

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reports:

Federal Court delivers major procedural wins for women challenging prison transfer policy

May 14, 2026

OTTAWA, ON: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announces that the Federal Court has dismissed the Federal Government’s motion to strike a constitutional challenge brought by Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBAR) and has also granted CAWSBAR public interest standing to proceed with the case on behalf of federally incarcerated women.

The constitutional challenge concerns Correctional Service Canada’s Commissioner’s Directive 100: Gender Diverse Offenders, which permits the transfer of trans-identifying male inmates into women’s federal prisons. Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre filed the claim on behalf of CAWSBAR in April 2025.

In the ruling released on May 14, 2026, Associate Judge Catharine Moore dismissed the federal government’s motion to strike the constitutional challenge. The Crown had argued that the claim allegedly lacked sufficient material facts and disclosed no reasonable cause of action. The Court rejected those arguments, finding that the claim properly raises alleged violations of sections 7, 12, and 15 of the Charter as well as provisions of the Canadian Bill of Rights. Sections 7, 12, and 15 [ which] protect the rights to life, liberty, and security of the person; freedom from cruel and unusual treatment or punishment; and equality before and under the law. The Court further concluded that it was not “plain and obvious” that the claim could not succeed.

In a separate ruling, the Court granted CAWSBAR public interest standing, accepting evidence that federally incarcerated women may be unable or unwilling to bring claims themselves because of fears of reprisals, institutional consequences, or impacts on parole decisions. The Court also accepted that the case raises issues of public importance involving a vulnerable population. In its decision, the Court noted evidence that many federally incarcerated women have histories of physical and sexual abuse.

Constitutional lawyer Chris Fleury said, “These decisions ensure that serious constitutional concerns about the treatment and safety of federally incarcerated women will receive a full hearing before the Court.”

“The Court recognized that incarcerated women are not realistically in a position to bring these claims on their own,” he added.

Prior to 2017, Correctional Service Canada policy generally required male inmates seeking transfer to women’s institutions to undergo sex reassignment surgery. Following legislative changes adding gender identity and expression as protected grounds under federal law, Correctional Service Canada adopted policies permitting transfers based on gender identity rather than biological sex. The current policy, Commissioner’s Directive 100, came into force in May 2022.

The Court has not yet scheduled the next hearing date in the case.

The Justice Centre is Canada’s leading civil liberties organization fighting for Charter rights and freedoms in the courts of law and in the court of public opinion. Founded in 2010, the Justice Centre funds lawyers across Canada, relies entirely on voluntary donations to carry out its mission, and issues official tax receipts to donors.

https://www.jccf.ca/federal-court-delivers-major-procedural-wins-for-women-challenging-prison-transfer-policy/?utm_source=Breaking+News%3A+Our+C%2E%2E%2E+%28Mass+Mailing+created+on+2026-05-15%29&utm_medium=Email

Go, CAWSBAR!!!!

Endpiece

Oh boy, do we need an endpiece after all that s**t, so I’m giving you from yours truly, a two parter!

Radiohead are great!

Chloe Alexander is great!

But the Green Parrot knocks them all into a cocked hat!

Hey, Dusty, a song about you!

Shut up, Puss!

Someone please send these songs to Sall Grover - they’re for her.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MeganorksIsAFetish

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

OK, Terven, I hope to do a Unite the Kingdom Special tomorrow from your roving reporter followed by the next general update on Sunday ( I have already had to move forward for consideration several pieces I still need to look at - this is not an easy job, Terven!).Hint, hint 😊

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.