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Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
May 16

I hope everything goes well today, Dusty. The reported preparations by the government (4000 police and some water cannon) suggest they are ready to start trouble.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 16Edited

Just a thought……shouldn’t it be a prerequisite that a health secretary has a basic understanding of human biology? FFS. Doesn’t bode well for the puberty blocker trial or the conversion therapy bill.

#GetLabourOut

Just watched the parrot 😂😆🤣

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