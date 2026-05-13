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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 14

Well that was a King’s Speech of our worst nightmares- an authoritarian ideologue’s charter. I can only hope that they’re so busy ripping each other to shreds, nothing gets done. It’s so difficult to explain what’s wrong with the conversion therapy bill, it sounds nice to those who know nothing about the issue. And the dire quality of the intellectually challenged extremists and ideologues that the left is riddled with these days, doesn’t bode well. So we need to gird our loins to fight it.

Thanks Dusty, you’re so right- this isn’t over yet. And 🤞for Sall Grover.

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Wattlepeak's avatar
Wattlepeak
May 19

Hi Dusty — No biggie, but thought you might appreciate a tip about sharing links. Most of the time, you don’t need the data after the ?, which is usually just tracking info. https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/who-needs-facts-when-you-have-so?publication_id=1056660&post_id=195181980&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email would become https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/who-needs-facts-when-you-have-so

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