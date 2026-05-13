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We are inundated at Dusty Towers with news and views so this is another long one, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series?utm_source=publication-search

Local Hero is a 1983 British film written and directed by Bill Forsyth.

“Mac” MacIntyre is a typical 1980s hot-shot executive working for Knox Oil and Gas in Houston, Texas. The company’s eccentric head, Felix Happer, sends him (largely because his surname sounds Scottish) to acquire Ferness, a village in the Scottish Highlands, to make way for a refinery.

As time passes, Mac becomes more and more conflicted as he presses to close the deal that will end the quaint little village he has come to love. Unbeknownst to him, however, the villagers are tired of their hard life and are more than eager to sell, though they feign indifference to induce a larger offer.

As the deal nears completion, Gordon discovers that Ben Knox, an old beachcomber who lives in a driftwood shack on the shore, owns the beach through a grant from the Lord of the Isles to his ancestor. MacIntyre tries everything to entice Ben to sell, even offering enough money to buy any other beach in the world, but the owner is content with what he has.

Peter Riegert is Mac, Burt Lancaster is Happer and Fulton Mackay is Knox.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Here We Go Again!!!!!!!!

The lame duck Prime Minister has made it to the King’s Speech and I am sure that there are plenty of things that readers will be very concerned about: Digital ID; limiting jury trials; and closer partnership with the European Union to name just a few. And, once again, there is a proposal for a Conversion Practices Bill. Most readers will know that, in fact, this would amount to a ban on those, such as therapists or psychiatrists, who are trying to help a confused child or teenager work through their confusion without resorting to medicalisation. A sort of law to assist ‘transing the gay away’!! So I will be putting a lot of emphasis on this on this substack. There are plenty of arguments already in place due to the attempts to push through two Private Members’ Bills in the 2023/24 Parliamentary session. I’ll be digging out those old arguments and probably presenting some of my own. What this also indicates is the true nature of this Labour Government - thwarted from proceeding with puberty blockers for children by the Cass Review ( but see below re the challenge to the clinical trial) and faced with the Supreme Court judgment in the For Women Scotland case - now they can try and get back on track with their trans rights agenda that was always really lurking in the background.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/may/13/kings-speech-government-keir-starmer-legislative-agenda-next-12-months

Giggle v Tickle

Tenterhooks time!! Finally the judgment in Sall Grover’s case is to be handed down on Friday. See our report here: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-dig-part-2?utm_source=publication-search

I don’t think I’ll stay up until 5 in the morning (!!) but I aim to bring you an initial report as soon as I can on Friday morning.

Those who have donated ( like me 😇 ) have received the message below. Please consider donating.

Thank you for your support of the Giggle v Tickle campaign. Your contribution has allowed us to take this important case to the Full Federal Court.

Judgment Update

The Full Federal Court has advised that judgment in Giggle v Tickle will be delivered on Friday, 15 May 2026 at 2:00pm AEST.

The judgment will be livestreamed on the Australian Federal Court YouTube channel.

Watch the Livestream

International Times:

🇬🇧 UK (BST):15 May at 5:00 AM

🇺🇸 USA East (EDT):15 May at 12:00 AM (midnight)

🇺🇸 USA West (PDT):14 May at 9:00 PM

We are hopeful the Court will overturn the first-instance decision that “sex is changeable” and confirm that “woman” has its ordinary biological meaning under the Sex Discrimination Act. We are also hopeful that our section 7D special measures argument will be upheld, protecting female-only spaces.

The cultural zeitgeist has shifted since the original hearing, and we go into this judgment with cautious optimism.

Donate Here

We will send a further update as soon as the judgment is handed down.

With appreciation,

Sall Grover

@salltweets

UK - Challenging The Puberty Blocker Trial

Sorry, more potential donating!!! Citizen Go have been helping with arranging the funding for this challenge and here is their update from Caroline Farrow to those who have donated to date:

As a mother of neurodivergent children, I know how complex and vulnerable childhood can be, and how important it is that the adults around them act with care, caution, and honesty.

That is why I cannot stay silent about what is being done to children right now.

For years, you and I have fought together against an ideology that tells children their bodies are wrong, and then sets them on a path to harm those bodies in ways that can never be undone.

You helped close the Tavistock clinic.

You helped vindicate the whistleblowers.

You helped force the UK government to ban puberty blockers for children.

That should have been the end of it. It wasn’t.

The Labour government is now trying to bring these same drugs back through the back door, by dressing them up as a “clinical trial” and enrolling vulnerable children all over again.

So we went to court seeking to stop this trial before a single child is enrolled.

Standing with us are two extraordinary people:

Keira Bell was put on puberty blockers as a teenager at Tavistock. She was lied to about what those drugs would do to her body. She was harmed in ways that cannot be reversed. She took the NHS to court, and she won. Now she is back, fighting so that no other child suffers what she suffered.

James Esses is a former psychotherapist who worked with gender-distressed children. He was forced out of his profession for warning about the reckless use of puberty blockers on kids. He has not stopped fighting since. [ Dusty - my understanding is that James is now a practising therapist]

Together, with CitizenGO behind them, Keira and James are taking the UK government to court to stop this trial before a single child is enrolled.

And here is what you need to know:

Because of this case, the case you are funding, not a single child in the United Kingdom can be enrolled in the puberty blocker trial until the legal challenge concludes.

Read that again. Without you, the government would already be drugging vulnerable children. Instead, the entire programme is frozen. Every single day this case continues, more children are kept safe.

But this protection is temporary.

It lasts only as long as we can keep fighting.

If we lose, or if we run out of money before the full hearing, the door swings open again, and the government is free to start enrolling children.

The full hearing is in a few months’ time. Everything depends on us walking into that courtroom as prepared and as resolute as humanly possible.

Will you chip in today to protect these children and make sure we walk into that hearing with everything we need?

…………..

I’LL DONATE £7

I’LL DONATE £15

I’LL DONATE £33

OTHER AMOUNT

I want to be honest with you about what this fight looks like from the inside.

In April, I sat in on the most recent hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. What I saw was sobering.

On our side of the courtroom: one barrister. One. Representing James, Keira, and the thousands of children this case is fighting for. [ Dusty - Bayswater Support Group are also a claimant in the action]

On the other side: a full row of the government’s top lawyers, paid for, by the way, with your tax money. Solicitors. Junior counsel. Senior counsel. Officials from the Department of Health. Officials from the Health Research Authority. Officials from King’s College London. Bookcases of legal bundles stacked between them. [ Dusty - I have been in court in cases involving an individual or individuals against a Government Department and I can vouch for the accuracy of this description - it really is David v Goliath! ]

It was David and Goliath. And the only reason David is still standing is you.

The government is using every tactic in the book to drag this case out, run up the cost, and wear us down. They have asked for pauses. They have requested extensions. They have raised technical objection after technical objection.

That is not how a side that believes in its case behaves. That is how a side behaves when it knows it is losing on the merits, and is praying we run out of money before they have to defend the indefensible in open court.

And the longer they can drag it out, the more it costs us. Every extension, every new objection, every delay tactic adds to the bill. That is not an accident; it is the plan.

I will be straight with you: it could work. We have already spent well into six figures on this case. We have dug deep into our reserves. Many smaller organisations would have folded by now.

The only reason we have not is supporters like you, fight after fight, month after month.

But the most expensive phase of this case is still ahead of us. And we cannot walk into the full hearing on reserves alone.

Will you give what you can today, so that David is still standing when this reaches the courtroom?

……………..

…………..

I have thought a lot, over the years, about why we keep going.

The honest answer is that I do not know how to do anything else.

I do not know how to look at a child being told her body is wrong, and walk past. I do not know how to read another detransitioner’s story and decide it is not my problem. I do not know how to be a mother, look at my own children, and stay silent about what is being done to other people’s.

I suspect, if you have read this far, you understand. Perhaps because you are a parent. Perhaps because you were once a child who needed someone to speak up for you. Perhaps, simply because you cannot look away when something is wrong.

Whatever brought you here, that is why we are still in this fight. That is why CitizenGO is still in this fight. And that is why this case has reached the courtroom at all, when so many cases like it have quietly disappeared.

The full hearing is the moment we find out whether all of it was enough.

UK - A Girls’ School - Or Is It?

A mother writes in The Telegraph about her shock in discovering that the renowned ‘girls’ school’ that her daughter was attending and that she used to work at had allowed in a larping boy!!

My daughter’s all-girls school accepted a trans pupil – and refused to admit it

After years of being kept in the dark about this biological male, I was gaslit by the head teacher about my safeguarding concerns

02 March 2026

The website of my daughter’s school – my alma mater – states proudly that it is the only all-girls school in the county. But last year, I discovered that it can no longer make the claim to be single sex. It admitted a biological male.

It was quite by accident that I heard my 14-year-old and her friend chatting about a classmate, adding “when she used to be called...”, and then saying a boy’s name. Puzzled, I asked them what they meant. My daughter turned to me innocently, and explained that when this pupil was in primary school, “she” had been a boy.

In my naivety, I presumed they had got their wires crossed. But when I mentioned it to my older daughter, who had also attended the school, she already knew. Showing me the teenager’s Instagram account, I saw an image, in shadow, of a thin, pouting teen with long hair. In one TikTok video, the child talks about coming out as transgender in Year 6 (age 10-11).

‘I hoped it was a mistake’

Unsettled and still hoping that it was a mistake, I mentioned it to the parents of my daughter’s friend, who had attended the same primary school as the pupil in question. They confirmed it, as did two members of staff at the secondary school (I worked there for 11 years). One said there had been a staff-room briefing when the child started.

Shocked, I realised that a boy, masquerading as a girl, had been in school with my daughter for three years without my knowledge.

A raft of questions was now running around my brain. How had this boy been admitted to an oversubscribed all-girls school? Had this biological male been using the same toilets and changing rooms as my teenage daughter? Had staff carried out a risk assessment? What safeguards had they put in place to ensure the privacy and dignity of my daughter and all the other biological girls in the school? What about the pupils who, unlike my daughter, were not aware that this was a biological boy? Why had this been kept a secret from parents?

But when I tried to get some answers from the school and the local authority to these entirely reasonable questions, I was met with a chilling omertà. The gaslighting and obfuscation were deliberate, and discussions were closed down.

Like a mantra, the head teacher reiterated that it was a “single-sex school”, and said she could not discuss other pupils. Even when I emphasised that I had no interest in discussing specific pupils and simply wanted reassurances about my safeguarding concerns for my daughter, I was stonewalled. The school had “legal obligations” under the Equality Act, and had followed “operational guidance” at all times, I was told.

But under the Equality Act, schools should be protecting single-sex spaces, a duty made clear by the April 2025 Supreme Court landmark judgment, which ruled that the term “sex” in that legislation refers to biological sex, not gender.

‘Parents were completely in the dark’

Most of the other parents I spoke to were completely in the dark. A common reaction was, “What?!”. Many felt uncomfortable about it, but said they didn’t want to rock the boat.

Of course, I understand that this is a sensitive issue, but it is also a contentious one. The mainstream view is that sex is a biological fact, and that a male does not become female by self-identifying as a woman. But in many of our public institutions, schools included, this mainstream view is portrayed not as scientifically accurate, but as uninformed bigotry.

My daughter has been taught, through the school’s actions and curriculum, that a boy who identifies as a girl is a girl. Ironically, some years ago, the school asked staff not to call pupils “girls” at all because it was not inclusive of those who consider themselves non-binary or male.

The full piece is here:

https://archive.is/2026.03.02-150615/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/03/02/daughters-girls-school-admitted-trans-pupil/

Europe - An Anti-Woke Left!!??

I have often wondered whether an anti-woke party of the left could be created. Obviously you would need to thoroughly investigate whether such a party had rejected critical social justice, critical race theory, authoritarianism etc But would it be possible?

Interesting piece in Gript News about a possible such grouping appearing in the European Parliament - obviously I am not raising any hopes!!

C: Alessandro de Leo / Shutterstock

Where would Sinn Féin fit in a new ‘anti-woke Left’ in the EU?

May 9, 2026

Tomás O’Reilly

As talk persists in Brussels of a new “anti-woke left” bloc coalescing around Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, the comfortable place enjoyed by Irish MEPs within the European Parliament’s traditional left may soon face an unfamiliar test.

Currently, three of Ireland’s fourteen MEPs in the EU Parliament belong to the ‘Left’ group of socialist and rebranded communist parties.

The Left bloc is small but not irrelevant, totalling 46 of the Parliament’s 720 MEPs. The group runs the ideological gamut from Danish eco-socialists, Dutch animal rights activists, and Italian populists in the form of the Five Star Movement of Beppe Grillo, alongside the erstwhile former Greek ruling party SYRIZA.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/where-would-sinn-fein-fit-in-a-new-anti-woke-left-in-the-eu/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2022_13_19_COPY_01)

What is a Woman?

Poet and novelist, Polly Clark has just launched a new novel called Ocean. Writing about that she refers back to a previous piece by her about ‘What is a woman?’

‘Women’ won the 2005 Mslexia Poetry prize, judged by Selima Hill. Another poem from Take Me With You, ‘Dumbarton’ won a prize in the same competition. Both of these poems appear in Afterlife: New and Selected poems, out now.

https://pollyclark.substack.com/p/letter-two-what-is-a-woman

On the same kind of subject, Amy Sousa on her substack does an excellent short response video about the deliberate confusion spread by trans rights activists about so called ‘intersex’ conditions ( more properly called ‘disorders of sexual development’ - DSDs). Basically all of these conditions have a male or female pathway.

https://www.theknownheretic.com/p/gaslighting-intersex-gotcha?publication_id=1303673&triedRedirect=true

The States - Can A University Student Be A Terf!!??

In one of her short round ups, Kara looks at: a New York court deciding that ‘misgendering’ is not a ‘tort’; Loudon County Virginia are back in the news where a male student has been videoing in the girls’ bathroom; and The International Journal of Transgender Health has published a journal article titled “A bloodless menstrual cycle? The perceived and hormonal menstrual cycle-like experiences of transgender women in the United States.” Beam me up, Scotty!

The main piece (discussed in detail behind the paywall) is about:

On Monday, the US District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled that a university student’s 1st Amendment case against her university may proceed to trial. The student had wanted to write a paper about the topic of men being housed in women’s prisons on the basis of their “woman gender identities.” The professor (a woman who calls herself “transgender”) reported her to school administrators.

The student was told that she would have to “provide evidence of reflection and growth” by writing an essay on “social work’s responsibilities to trans individuals.” After she submitted the essay, she was supposed to meet with administrators to discuss her “work, learning, and growth.” She didn’t write the essays, so they kicked her out of her program.

She sued them on 1st Amendment grounds (among other claims).

Go that student!!

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/are-university-students-allowed-to?publication_id=828386&post_id=197382737&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The States - California - Women’s and Girls’ Sports

In a further mini round up, Kara reports on Harvey Marcelin, a man who calls himself a woman:

Until this past Friday, he had been convicted of brutally murdering two women, but on Friday, he was convicted of murdering a third woman. According to The New York Times, “Investigators found [the victim’s] torso in a shopping cart, her head and limbs in his apartment and one of her legs near a garbage can blocks away.”

The main piece ( discussed in detail behind the paywall) concerns:

AB Hernandez is a boy who calls himself a girl (“is trans”). He attends Jurupa Valley High School in California and has been competing in girls’ track and field for the past couple of years.

On Saturday, he scored big during the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 3 Preliminaries at Yorba Linda High School. Jennifer Sey of XX-XY Athletics reports that he “dominated all three of the girls’ jumping events.”

She reports that he received these results:

Long jump: 1st with 20’ 4¼”. Second place was 19’ 1½” (more than 1 foot behind).

Triple jump: 1st with 42’ 4”. Second place was 39’ 7½” (over 2½ feet behind).

High jump: Tied for 1st at 5’ 2” with Reese Hogan.

There was a large protest outside. The magazine Outsports reported that Hernandez doesn’t care.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/sex-and-gender-in-california-sports?publication_id=828386&post_id=197221588&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Kat Highsmith on her substack looks in more detail at the AB Hernandez case;

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/there-are-no-trans-athletes-they?publication_id=1442066&post_id=197340014&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The Yogyakarta Principles

Another good historical piece from Lesbian Resistance NZ about the notorious Yogyakarta Principles and giving some examples of their influence in New Zealand:

The Yogyakarta Principles and their influence in New Zealand and beyond

The Quiet Capture: How a couple of little-known human rights documents reshaped institutions and public life

May 12, 2026

Most New Zealanders have never heard of the Yogyakarta Principles.

But many have already encountered their effects.

Over the past two decades, ideas once confined largely to activist and human-rights circles have moved into schools, workplaces, healthcare systems, government agencies, official forms, public policy, and everyday institutional language.

……………………

What are the Yogyakarta Principles?

The Yogyakarta Principles are a formal set of human rights principles developed in 2006 and published in 2007 by invited experts, academics, lawyers, judges and activists who met in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The 29 Principles cover everything from the right to life and freedom from violence through to privacy, non-discrimination, education, employment, health, family life and public participation. Each Principle ends with specific recommendations telling states what laws to change, what policies to adopt and what training to provide. In 2017, the Yogyakarta Principles plus 10 (YP+10) added nine more principles and expanded the framework further into areas such as legal documents, bodily autonomy, sanitation, and sport. It also formally added concepts such as gender expression and sex characteristics.

The full piece is here:

https://lesbianresistance.substack.com/p/the-yogyakarta-principles-and-their?publication_id=1161613&post_id=197323879&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Good and Bad Evidence

Lucy Leader on her substack, Bodies get in the way looks at bad evidence:

The Dutch Protocol.

Missing evidence:

Dr Olson-Kennedy’s US taxpayer funded report that has never been published because she said the results were negative.

And good evidence:

The 2011 Swedish report; the 2024 Finnish report; the ‘Cass Review’ ; and the 2025 report in the Journal of Sexual Health.

And she starts with a nice story about her Grandma 😊

Who Needs Facts When You Have So Many Big Feelings?

It should be clear by now that no amount of research will kill the Genderbread Person

May 13, 2026

If you wonder how this bit of ridiculousness was created, this article will fill you in on the evolution of this harmful fiction.

When I was a child, gender hadn’t been invented yet, so I and every other kid I knew had to make do with the sex we’d been born with. My wonderful grandmother was a star baker, who kept all her children and grandchildren well supplied with cookies, some of which could have identified as gingerbread people if they hadn’t been round, rather than vaguely people shaped. I have her recipe and still make these myself as they are so much tastier than any store-bought version that I’ve ever tried.

Funny how people are much the same as Grandma’s cookies; I greatly prefer those people who are genuinely themselves, rather than the made-up version of someone else that is the “transgendered” segment of the population. I remain astonished at those who have clearly never actually looked up the dictionary definition of “authentic”, while claiming to be so while preferring to believe that you can purchase authenticity through artifice when in fact it is just the opposite.

The full piece is here:

https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/who-needs-facts-when-you-have-so?publication_id=1056660&post_id=195181980&isFreemail=true&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Endpiece

From Becca

Do I look bovvered?

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MeganorksIsAFetish

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

I hope to do a one off on the Giggle v Tickle judgment on Friday morning. I will then probably do a general update later on Friday.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.