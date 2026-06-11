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The news and views are still flooding in to Dusty Towers, so this is another long one, dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

The next suggestion is from Tenaciously Terfin again. It is not a speech about women’s rights but possibly one of the most famous speeches by a woman.

On August 9, 1588, Queen Elizabeth 1 rode to Tilbury in Essex to inspect a makeshift army assembled to fight off the anticipated Spanish Armada. She rode a white horse and wore a silver breastplate. She delivered what has become known as the Tilbury Speech. Historians agree that the core themes and defiant spirit of the speech are accurate but the exact words are debated. The original transcript does not survive, and the famous version we know today was written down and published decades after the event.

Here it is in The Golden Age (2007) delivered by Cate Blanchett.

Thanks to four wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Two Tier Policing

Since the terrible details of Henry Nowak’s death, we have been looking at two tier policing which, of course, impinges enormously on us Terfs. Andrew Doyle on his substack, turns his attention to this.

The evidence for two-tier policing

The police guidance is unambiguous and publicly available, so why do so many commentators continue to deny what it says?

Jun 10, 2026

‘The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ These words are among the most frequently quoted from George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. We see them in memes, in online arguments, repeated endlessly in opinion columns in the national press. The passage has turned into the very thing that Orwell hated the most: a cliché.

Yet ideas become clichés for a reason. So many aspects of Orwell’s novel seem prescient today, not least this tendency among authoritarians to blur the lines between truth and fiction and demand that the population play along. There is no clearer example than what has become known as ‘two-tier policing’. The evidence for it is overwhelming, and yet commentators, journalists, politicians, podcasters, activists and online loudmouths continue to deny it. Once again, the narrative has taken precedence over reality.

The notion that members of the public must be treated differently according to their group identity is not simply a speculative explanation for egregious police conduct. It is explicitly encoded in guidance published by the College of Policing and the NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council). There are numerous recorded interviews with officers who tell us that their job is to investigate and arrest those who have caused offence to particular groups. Multiple whistleblowers have revealed details of training sessions they have been compelled to attend that have instructed them to take a two-tier approach.

But you wouldn’t know any of this had you only read a recent article by Andy Hughes, LBC’s Crime Correspondent. Hughes argues that it is ‘nonsense to say police are told to treat people differently based on their ethnicity’ and claims to have spoken to dozens of officers who have confirmed his view. It seems odd that Hughes does not realise that there is nothing particularly surprising about officers repeating the party line. Far more revealing are those who are speaking out about two-tier policing – none of whom Hughes appears to have spoken to – in spite of the risk to their career. They’re called ‘whistleblowers’ for a reason.

Then there is the police guidance itself. Hughes attempts to shrug off the Police Anti-Racism Commitment on the grounds that he doesn’t understand it:

‘The NPCC guidance says: “Producing equality of policing outcomes for people from different ethnic groups by responding to individuals and communities according to their specific needs, circumstances and experiences.”

‘I’ve read this section several times, and I still don’t know what it means.

‘The wording is “clumsy”, as the NPCC admits, and police chiefs say they will review the guidance.

‘But to suggest this means every police officer is now told to treat people differently based on race is inaccurate – and dangerous.’

A generous interpretation would be that Hughes simply hadn’t read the following sentences in the guidance, which could not be clearer even for those unfamiliar with the activist jargon.

And there you have it. The ‘Police Anti-Racism Commitment’ explicitly states that officers should treat people differently based on race and that they must reject the principle of equality before the law. Their commitment to racial equity, it says, ‘does not mean treating everyone “the same” or being “colour blind” (racial equality)’. Of course, it’s unlikely that Hughes stopped reading at that point. It’s more plausible that he realised that the document flatly contradicted his narrative and decided to omit the relevant line.

The full piece is here:

https://www.andrewdoyle.org/p/the-evidence-for-two-tier-policing-4f0

EDI Jester widens the discussion. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://edijester.substack.com/p/starmers-uk-is-heading-for-its-marie

Pride!

Menno discusses the takeover of Pride by the T and the Q with Russell Quirk on the Mike Graham Show.

Meanwhile, Carol aka Sourpatches, a lesbian campaigner on the West Coast of the States, visits her local Pride event many years after she was last at Pride. I chuckled at Carol starting off saying it wasn’t too bad but, as she discusses it, it seems to get worse and worse!!

https://sourpatches2077.substack.com/p/i-went-to-pride

UK - The EHRC Guidance

My wife and I have already written ( in scathing terms) to our Woo Woo MP after she signed the Early Day Motion ( details below). If you are in the UK and your MP signed it, please consider using the template below supplied by Sex Matters or, of course, write in your own (probably scathing) words.

More than 120 MPs have signed Labour MP Stella Creasy’s motion calling for Parliament to reject the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s draft code of practice for services, public functions and associations.

The code does not make law; it simply explains how to follow the law. Service providers need clarity, not more misinformation.

Could you spare a couple of minutes to email your MP?

Find out if your MP signed the motion, and write to ask them why they support a move that will harm human rights and is not supported by most voters.

If your MP didn’t sign, write to them now to thank them and urge them to stand firm.

Use our online tool and it will only take you a couple of minutes.

Do it now!

UK - The (Wo)Men and Equalities Committee

What’s that whining sound? Oh, it’s the WEC questioning Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, new head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, about the new guidance. Kellie-Jay Keen does a great response video! Note especially Nadia Whittome, the extraordinarily irritating Woo Woo MP for Nottingham East who stood and watched as Trantifa encircled and harassed Let Women Speak at the first Nottingham meeting in 2025:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/heroic-women-the-return-to-nottingham

UK - Police Strip Searching

Sex Matters judicial review of the Police regarding their strip searching policy is to be heard on Tuesday 16 June.

Police strip-searching: Sex Matters’ judicial review

Jun 10, 2026

On Tuesday 16th June Sex Matters will be in the High Court for a judicial-review hearing. Our claim is against the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the chief constable of British Transport Police (BTP), and concerns guidance both have issued regarding strip searches performed on trans-identifying detainees. The secretary of state for the Home Office is named as an interested party.

Our argument is that both NPCC’s and BTP’s guidance is unlawful because it permits a detainee to be strip-searched by an officer of the opposite sex on the basis that both the detainee and officer “consent” to this. The Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE), the primary legislation setting out police powers in England and Wales, specifies that any search that goes beyond the removal of outerwear must be carried out by someone of the same sex.

The story so far

In late 2024 Sex Matters brought its first judicial review against BTP. That case related to guidance permitting officers with gender-recognition certificates (GRCs) to search detainees of the opposite (biological) sex, on the basis that a GRC changed a person’s sex for the purposes of PACE. That action was stayed (paused) by the High Court pending the decision of the Supreme Court in For Women Scotland v The Scottish Ministers (FWS) – although FWS concerned whether a GRC changed a person’s sex specifically for the purposes of the Equality Act specifically, it was expected that the reasoning in the judgment might shed light on whether it should or shouldn’t be understood as changing a person’s sex in PACE. After the judgment was handed down BTP withdrew its guidance. Our claim was therefore withdrawn by consent and BTP was ordered to make a contribution to our costs.

BTP then issued new guidance, as did the NPCC, which is an umbrella body that produces guidance and model policies for all police forces. These guidance documents still allowed for opposite-sex searching, albeit with different parameters. This time GRCs played no part in decision-making; instead trans-identifying detainees could request that they be searched by someone of the opposite sex. If such an officer could be found who was willing to carry out the search, it would proceed on the basis that both parties consented to it. If no officer could be found the detainee would be kept under continuous watch or be searched per PACE by someone of the same sex. We applied to take a fresh legal challenge, and in January of this year we were granted permission.

“Searching will be completed in line with biological sex however there will be times where a consensual search is agreed, and both the officer and the detainee give consent to the search.”

NPCC Interim guidance – Searching by transgender officers and employees of the police and the searching of transgender detainees

“… a detained person may consent to be searched outside the statutory requirement that the sex of the person searching is of the same biological sex as the person being searched, i.e. where the detained person indicates a preference to be searched by an officer of a biological sex in contradiction of the requirements of statutory powers. The person must be capable of giving consent and consent should not be sought if the person is deemed unfit through drink or drugs or does not have the relevant mental capacity to decide this.”

BTP interim guidance – Transgender and Non-Binary Search Guidance

We think that both documents breach Section 54 (Searches of detained persons) of PACE.

PACE aims to balance police forces’ need to investigate and prevent crime with citizens’ rights and freedoms. Section 54 of PACE gives police the legal power to search someone who is arrested. That power is usually exercised during detention at a police station, but in some circumstances searches take place elsewhere.

Sub-section (9) of PACE states that:

“The constable carrying out a search shall be of the same sex as the person searched”.

We argue that this is unequivocal and provides the only basis for lawful searching. We disagree that there is any power at common law for a police officer to search a detainee by consent.

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/police-strip-searching-sex-matters

Best of luck to Sex Matters. It is likely that the judgment will be reserved ie. handed down at a later date.

Britain - Equality Act - Michael Foran

We recently reported on Michael Foran’s decision not to proceed with the next two lectures in his lecture series due to harassment from ‘trans rights activists’:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/were-half-the-human-race

He did manage, eventually, to complete his second lecture on the law relating to single sex spaces which is very clear and helpful as ever and you will find it here:

https://knowingius.org/p/lecture-2-single-sex-spaces

Scotland - Throwing Women Under the Campervan

For those who haven’t been following this saga, Peter Murrell, the now ex-husband of former Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has pleaded guilt to embezzling over £400k from the Scottish National Party. Ms Sturgeon is, of course, famous for trying to push the Gender Recognition Bill through the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) at about the same time as a larping male double rapist was sent to a women’s prison. Ms Sturgeon says she knew nothing about what her husband was doing despite him buying a luxury campervan.

Meanwhile, in Holyrood, there is at least one sane SMP, namely Amanda Lindsay of Reform:

Harekrishna #AbolishHolyrood

@DownWithTheSNP

Reform MSP Amanda Lindsay says the SNP have wasted years and millions throwing women’s rights under the campervan 😆

https://x.com/DownWithTheSNP/status/2064751660358885605

Australia - Women Speak Tasmania

Another case is brewing Down Under! Feminist Legal Clinic reports:

Women’s Right to Freedom of Political Opinion Hearing at TASCAT – Women Speak Tasmania (from 8 June 2026)

Women Speak Tasmania will tomorrow be presenting their submissions at TASCAT [ The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ] over our appeal against the rejection by the Anti-Discrimination Commission of our complaint of discrimination by Libraries Tasmania for the cancellation of our room bookings.

Libraries Tasmania had cancelled meeting room bookings by WST at which discussions were to be held on various political, legislative and human rights aspects of the controversial sex self-ID laws.

“Libraries Tasmania’s cancellation of WST meetings is a breach of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Australia is a signatory.”

“These controversial laws have eroded Australians’ rights to freedom of speech, political opinion and freedom of association.”

“WST has received increasing feedback from Tasmanians that these laws must be repealed,” says WST advisor Isla MacGregor.

Dusty - Maybe this case will join the two cases of Sall Grover and the Lesbian Action Group which are already well advanced and which we have been reporting on throughout. Best of luck to WST.

Source: Women’s Right to Freedom of Political Opinion Hearing at TASCAT – Women Speak Tasmania

https://feministlegal.org/womens-right-to-freedom-of-political-opinion-hearing-at-tascat-women-speak-tasmania-from-8-june-2026/

The States - New Jersey Bill

Karen Davis, who lives in New Jersey, reports on her substack on a scary Bill which appears to have been put on hold for the time being but which may well re-appear.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/nj-bill-making-terfery-illegal-failsfor

In Defence Of ‘Trans’

Tongue firmly in cheek, Kat Highsmith on her substack details some amazing and highly intellectual ( 😂) speeches explaining the ‘trans rights’ position:

The Best Defense of “Trans” You’ll Ever Hear

These People Are Known for Being Articulate

Jun 11, 2026

I started this Substack because I was dismayed by the lack of critical media commentary of the industrialized cult sometimes called “trans.” It’s been helpful because analyzing falsehoods and constructing arguments against them fully illuminates just how harmful this agenda is.

Sometimes, however, I hear such a well-fashioned and logical defense of “trans” that it halts me in my tracks and makes me truly reconsider my contention that this is nothing but a fraud because the presentation of facts and logic are that persuasive.

This post is dedicated to the most convincing defenses for “trans” you’ll ever hear so that you, readers, comprehend why its defenders are known for their level-headedness, intelligence, and silver-tongued eloquence.

These examples from across the United States just might convince you, and if not, at least confound you.

Machaela Cavanaugh in Nebraska

First up is Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat in the state legislature of Nebraska.

In 2023, Republican Kathleen Kauth introduced a bill to prohibit anyone younger than 19 from obtaining puberty blockers and hormones for “gender dysphoria.”

In response, Cavanaugh claimed this was legislating “hate” and she would “burn the session to the ground” over the bill, so she launched a filibuster.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/the-best-defense-of-trans-youll-ever

Michael Fraser

Excellent interview by Andrew Gold with Scottish detransitioner, Michael Kerr who is now doing great Terf campaigning and thinks that detransitioners will be central to the defeat of gender ideology. Here’s hoping!

Endpiece

From Jeremy Wickins

My feline assistant says this is the best Endpiece ever! High praise indeed! Let us know what you think😊

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Saturday or Sunday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.