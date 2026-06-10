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Ireland remains frighteningly captured by the Gender Borg!

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The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Jana Lunden of the Natural Women’s Council ( not to be confused with the state funded National Women’s Council - or National Willy Council since they have a larping man on their board of directors!!) speaking at the Moms For Freedom Conference in Washington DC:

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Thanks as ever to Gript News for all the reports here!!

What’s The T, Norma Foley?

We featured Ben Scallan of Gript News questioning the Children’s Minister over dodgy books for school children and especially a particular book by (notorious) Juno Dawson, here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/rex-landy-saying-it-as-it-is?utm_source=publication-search

Turns out a teacher raised the issue of this book with Ms Foley in 2023!

C: Gript

Foley was emailed about controversial book as far back as 2023

June 05 2026

Ben Scallan

Children’s Minister Norma Foley said this week that she was unfamiliar with the controversial book ‘What’s The T?’, despite receiving an email in 2023 which specifically referenced the book, included excerpts from it, and attached images of pages that a teacher described as unsuitable for children.

In an email seen by Gript and sent on March 2nd 2023, a teacher and parent, who asked to remain anonymous, urged the then-Education Minister to intervene over the availability of what they described as “sexually explicit” books to minors, drawing Foley’s attention directly to “What’s The T?” and other titles featured in LGBT reading resources promoted by Children’s Books Ireland.

The teacher described the issue as a matter requiring immediate action.

“This is extremely serious,” the teacher wrote.

“There are very sexually explicit books deliberately put in the children’s sections in libraries (12 to 18 year olds).”

The email included excerpts and images of pages from “What’s The T?” alongside concerns about reading lists being promoted to young people through libraries and educational resources.

The teacher argued that responsibility for the availability of such books was unclear.

“Someone needs to take responsibility here,” the email stated.

“It is as plain as day that these books are totally unsuitable for children, yet the person whose in charge of what books go on the shelves takes no responsibility.”

The teacher also highlighted a reading guide published by Children’s Books Ireland, urging Foley to intervene directly.

“You cannot stand by and allow this continue,” the email said.

“You must do all in your power to stop this now.”

The email concluded with a request for an urgent response.

“I expect you to treat this with urgency and to reply to me very soon.”

The correspondence stands in contrast to comments made by Foley at a viral press conference on Wednesday, when she was asked about ‘What’s The T?’ following controversy surrounding its inclusion on a Pride Month children’s reading list promoted by state broadcaster RTÉ.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/foley-was-emailed-about-controversial-book-as-far-back-as-2023/

And it turns out that a TD ( Irish MP) also previously raised the issue and this specific book with Ms Foley:

C: EU

I told Foley about explicit book in 2023, says ex-FG minister

June 05 2026

Ben Scallan

A former Fine Gael Justice Minister has claimed that in late 2023, he told then-Education Minister Norma Foley about a number of controversial children’s books, including “What’s the T?” – directly contradicting the Minister’s claim that she had no prior knowledge of the book or its explicit contents until it was raised by Gript at a press conference this week.

In a viral exchange on Wednesday, Gript asked Foley – who is now the Minister for Children – whether she thought it was appropriate for the book to be recommended to underage teens despite its sexually explicit content.

“What’s the T?”, which was authored by transgender individual Juno Dawson, was recently featured in a 2026 Pride-themed children’s reading list compiled by Children’s Books Ireland, who listed it as appropriate for minors as young as 15.

This has drawn scrutiny and criticism over the fact the book features graphic content, including instructions on how to participate in anal sex (which it describes as “sexyfuntime”) using lubricant and cleaning out one’s rectum; descriptions of foot fetishes; the use of sex toys like dildos and vibrators; and more.

Notably, this book list was promoted in an RTÉ News article on Monday, and Children’s Books Ireland itself is a State-funded NGO in receipt of taxpayer money via the Arts Council.

Significantly, RTÉ has since removed the link to the book list over what they described as “age appropriateness matters”.

Asked if she thought the book list’s recommendation to children was appropriate, Minister Foley denied having any prior knowledge of the Juno Dawson book – despite the fact that Gript had emailed both her personal office and the Department Press Office hours ahead of time to explicitly inform them that a question about this exact book would be asked.

However, in an exclusive statement issued to Gript, former Fine Gael TD and ex-senior cabinet minister Charlie Flanagan now says he had privately raised concerns about that particular book with Minister Foley years ago, along with other controversial texts.

“Norma Foley can’t say she doesn’t know about fisting and rimming and more in school books,” said Flanagan, who retired from politics in 2024.

“She does, because I told her personally.”

He claimed that he had spoken to the Minister privately in the run up to the Christmas break in December 2023.

“She laughed in my face,” he said.

“I asked her to get the books over Christmas, read them, and come back and tell me she’s OK with content. After a period of about 6 weeks I met her again and asked her had she seen the books and did she approve. She laughed loudly and ran off.”

He added: “I even named the books for her.”

Asked by Gript if one of those books was “What’s the T?” by Juno Dawson, showing him a picture of the book’s cover, Flanagan said it was.

The full piece is here:

https://gript.ie/i-told-foley-about-explicit-book-in-2023-says-ex-fg-minister/

Leaving Certificate - Pregnant Person

Meanwhile children doing the Leaving Certificate in Ireland ( equivalent of final year exams for children elsewhere - A Levels in the UK) are being asked about pregnant persons!

Erasing women? Anger as Leaving Cert asks re ‘pregnant person’

June 07 2026

Niamh Uí Bhriain

Political representatives and women’s groups have been sharply critical of the decision to use the “meaningless” phrase ‘pregnant person’ instead of woman in a Leaving Certificate paper this week – with one Senator describing it as “insulting” to women.

But the State Examinations Commission insisted the “umbrella term” used in the paper – “pregnant person” – was “respectful and inclusive” – and said it made the question “inclusive and accessible” to the cohort sitting the Leaving Cert exam.

The Leaving Certificate Applied Social Education paper told students: “To protect the health of an unborn baby, the pregnant person needs to take good care of their own health.”

Amongst the questions then asked of the Leaving Cert student are: “Besides taking folic acid, describe two positive lifestyle changes a pregnant person should make to protect the unborn child” and “Other than the Health Service Executive (HSE), name one agency that supports people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.”

At no stage is the word ‘woman’ or ‘women’ used in the Social Education paper. Critics say this is a further attempt to “erase” women.

Aontú Senator, Sarah O’Reilly highlighted the “pregnant person” reference on the Leaving Cert paper after being alerted to it by a concerned teacher who had seen Senator O’Reilly in a viral clip asking Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh: “Can men get pregnant?”.

Senator O’Reilly said she asked Maria Walsh the direct question in the Seanad last week, after Walsh had abstained on a vote on an amendment in the European parliament that stated “only biological women can get pregnant”.

The teacher who contacted Senator O’Reilly said she wanted to raise the issue of the exam paper because: “Things are starting to go a bit far. The rights and dignity of biological women are being impacted.”

BRINGING CULTURE WARS INTO CLASSROOM

Senator O’Reilly said: “This is bringing culture wars into the classroom of young adults. It’s telling students about to go out in the world to ignore 50% of the population and instead reduce them to “persons”.”

She said the question “is insulting to women who have wombs and give birth and I don’t understand why they are doing this. Can someone answer why? On who’s behalf? With who’s consent? Does the Minister for Education know and approve of this?”

“It normalises this kind of nonsense language that seeks to erase the existence of women,” she added. “I am proud to be a woman and all the language there is around being a woman. They are our words.

“Only women can have babies. Can we not say pregnant women now? Someone came up with this and signed off on it. It’s crazy.”

“Education ministers recently have been very weak and woke on this stuff in education. They’re afraid to upset a certain demographic of people. They’d rather upset thousands of parents who don’t agree with any of this. It’s gender ideology, it’s indoctrination and school and the leaving cert is not the place for it,” the Aontú Senator said.

Councillor Emer Tóibín agreed saying: “The powers that be are eroding trust and confidence at every turn. This now in a state exam! It is terrible to see people who know better, blindly do what they are told. People, stand up!”

While, women’s rights campaigners The Countess said: “A State exam paper now erases women and uses a generic term “pregnant people!”

“Since when did the word woman become so difficult to say or write? Is it regarded as some form of hate speech? Are women now reduced to meaningless terms and insults? These words belong to us – Mother, Grandmother, Woman, Girl, Sister, Aunt. Women will not be erased in language or in law!,” the group said.

They added: “The Government has not learned the lesson from the failed referendum when they tried to erase women from the constitution. The public responded with a resounding NO! So who is driving this ridiculous agenda? It’s not wanted by the public.”

Also referring to the referendum, Jana Lunden of the Natural Women’s Council said “the Irish people overwhelmingly rejected the Government’s attempt to remove the words “woman” and “mother” from Bunreacht na hÉireann, with nearly 75% voting No.”

“Yet now we see the term “pregnant person” appearing in an Irish exam paper. This is another example of how classrooms and academia have been captured by woke ideology and critical social justice activism.”

“Men cannot be pregnant. People are not pregnant. Women are pregnant. Refusing to use the word “woman” is an attempt to erase women and mothers from public life.”

“The Irish people have already rejected this ideology. Our education system should respect biological reality and the democratic will of the people.”

Senator O’Reilly said it would be foolish of the government “to underestimate the depth of feeling ordinary women have on this issue.”

“We do not wish to see words like woman, girl, mother, motherhood, and pregnant women removed from arms of the state, communications or society in general.

“I believe transgender people should have the right to live their lives as they believe they should and not be subjected to discrimination. “But the rights of women should not be side-lined for the sake of a small minority,” she said.

“I was the first councillor in Ireland to stand firm to prevent women being written out of the Work Life Balance Bill, which sought to reduce ‘women’ to ‘persons’ in relation to maternity protection.”

“It is dehumanising and removes out identity. Women have fought too hard for too long to allow our rights be taken away from us for fear of offending others, in the name of inclusion,” she added.

Contacted by the Irish Daily Mail, the State Examinations Commission insisted the “use of the umbrella term ‘pregnant person’ was designed to be respectful and inclusive” – and said it made the question “inclusive and accessible” to the cohort sitting the Leaving Cert exam.

https://gript.ie/erasing-women-anger-as-leaving-cert-asks-re-pregnant-person/

Belong To

And finally Gender Woo group Belong To are busy indoctrinating primary school children:

Belong To fail to answer questions on LGBTQ+ scheme for primary

June 08 2026

Maria Maynes

Taxpayer-funded NGO, BelongTo, has not responded to media questions about what is included in its recently piloted “LGBTQ+ Inclusive Primary School” for Irish primary schools.

Belong To has run its “LGBTQ+ Inclusive Primary School” scheme on a pilot basis in a number of schools, but declined to answer repeated questions from Gript this week about what the programme involves and what teachers are being trained to deliver.

While its programme for secondary level has become a fixture in more than 100 post-primary schools, the materials used in the primary school pilot cannot be found on the Belong To website.

Gript asked the organisation for details of the scheme and the training materials provided to staff. Belong To did not respond to a request for comment.

The Belong To programme follows its survey of primary schools in relation to “LGBTQ+ inclusivity”.

The survey asked teachers and staff in primary schools about LGBTQ+ inclusion, and included a range of questions including whether gender-neutral toilets were available.

Belong To’s report on the survey notes in its Literature Review that “vague ideas about age-appropriateness can constrain the inclusivity work that primary school staff do”.

It says that studies show that while ‘age-appropriateness’ as a concept “commands a powerful common-sense appeal” it has the effect of “tightly regulating and causing staff to be reluctant in relation to being LGBTQ+ inclusive” – and points to the “productive effects of using texts with LGBTQ+ characters in primary schools, countering claims that children ‘are not ready’ for such content.”

Parents have told Gript that the quiet rollout of the scheme has left them with questions regarding transparency.

“We’re worried about the politicisation and indoctrination of children at primary school level,” said one parent. “And it’s impossible to find any public information about this scheme, which makes us concerned.”

Gript contacted Belong To repeatedly this week seeking information on what is involved in the scheme, but that information was not forthcoming.

Belong To’s website lists a 2016 programme for primary schools which included a glossary describing “cisgender” as “a person who is not transgender”.

It also advised teachers that “the children can be updated on the recent passing of the Gender Recognition Act (2015) which recognises the right of transgender people to be legally recognised as their preferred gender. You generally have to be over 18 to apply for a new birth certificate, although younger trans people can also apply.”

PILOT SCHEME TO PROMOTE LGBTQ+ INCLUSION

One school who took part in the new scheme, Grace Park National School in Drumcondra, posted online about receiving the accreditation from the progressive NGO in March.

The Educate Together school said it was “so proud” to be “officially recognised as an LGBTQ+ Inclusive Primary School by Belong To” in a post shared to Instagram.

“Over the past 18 months, all our staff have participated in a pilot programme run by Belong To to receive our accreditation and promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in our school community,” it added in the social media post.

The Dublin 9 school, which describes itself as “inclusive and welcoming” on its Instagram page, said that two members of staff attended the Belong To Awards on March 27th to receive the award, which it proudly showed off in a photograph.

Earlier this week, the school took to its Instagram account to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month, with a picture of an LGBTQ+ flag flying outside its school building.

“Happy Pride Month from all us in Grace Park ETNS,” it said, also sharing an image of “Happy Pride” etched on the windows of what looks to be a classroom, along with hand-painted rainbow flags.

When asked for a comment, the Department for Children said that the pilot scheme has not received Government funding.

“The Government is committed to continuing to support the LGBTIQ+ community to enable full participation in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, and political life,” it said.

“The LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund, which was set up in 2020, provides vital funding to organisations to help improve the quality of life for LGBTIQ+ people and to ensure they are supported in realising their rights,” it said.

“Each year there is a competitive open call for funding which is open to applications from existing LGBTIQ+ non-government organisations and community organisations working with LGBTIQ+ people.

“From 2022-2025, Belong To received funding from the LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund for their ‘LGBTQ+ Quality Mark for Post-Primary Schools and Alternative Education Centres’ project. This project aimed to increase safety and inclusion in post-primary schools for LGBTQ+ young people by providing evidence-based support to staff and students. No funding from the LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund has been provided to Belong To for a primary school pilot scheme.”

BELONG TO “NEW FOUNDATIONS FOR LGBTQ+ INCLUSIVITY IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS”

It is understood that as many as 12 primary schools across the country were involved in the scheme, which came about after the NGO carried out a primary school survey. The 2023 Belong To Primary survey asked staff employed in primary schools across Ireland “about their experience, attitudes, knowledge levels, practices and professional needs regarding LGBTQ+ inclusivity,” and was conducted online from March to May 2023.

It was distributed via the Department of Education database of contact point email addresses to all 3,231 primary schools in Ireland, to major school management bodies, and had been advertised via the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

The former head of Communications at the INTO, David Geary, previously served as Head of Political Engagement for London Pride, before taking on the senior role at the organisation, which partners with Belong To, from 2018 to 2026.

Posters advertising the LGBTQ+ primary survey with the survey QR code were displayed at the INTO Congress in Killarney during the Easter School Break in April 2023.

1,031 primary school staff across the country were surveyed – with almost a quarter of respondents being principals or deputy principals. In addition, it interviewed “LGBTQ+ parents of primary-school aged children”, and parents “with LGBTQ+ Children”.

Most respondents who took part in the survey worked in Catholic National Schools (59%), while 24% worked in Educate Together National Schools. 3.5% in Church of Ireland, with the rest working in other schools including Catholic Gaelscoils under religious patronage, multi-denominational Gaelscoils, Community national schools, and special schools.

“Despite an overwhelming desire to be LGBTQ+ inclusive in their practice, the clear message from the Belong To Primary research is that our primary school staff are missing the training, confidence and support needed to make this a reality,” it claimed.

The organisation partnered with the University of Limerick to carry out the study. The research was funded by the Irish Research Council.

Moninne Griffith of Belong To thanked “the research team from the University of Limerick, Dr. Aoife Neary (she/her) and Dr. Jason Power (he/him), for their dedication and careful consideration of this research project over the past 18 months.”

Italy - Sex Education

Ok, this is not about Ireland but we have mentioned this matter in passing recently and Gript provide further information (and some good news for a change!!):

C: EU

Italy makes parental consent mandatory for sex education

June 08 2026

Ben Scallan

The Italian Senate has voted to make parental consent mandatory for sex education activities, with Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara saying the measure will protect children from the “confusion of gender propaganda”.

According to Italy’s state broadcaster RAI on Thursday, the country’s Senate approved the legislation by 78 votes to 38, giving final approval to what has been described as the “informed consent” bill.

The new law introduces a requirement for written, prior, and informed consent from parents before students can participate in extracurricular activities related to sexuality.

RAI reported that preschool and primary school pupils will be excluded from sex education altogether.

The education minister welcomed the bill’s passage, describing it as a “historic reform” and saying it would strengthen the role of parents in decisions relating to their children.

“With today’s final approval of the Informed Consent Act in the Senate, we are protecting children from the confusion of gender propaganda and giving parents a voice on issues of gender identity for underage adolescent children,” Valditara said.

“In this we apply the Constitution which gives parents the right to educate their children. Obviously we demand that certain theories be explained by doctors, psychologists, serious professionals.”

The Italian Education Minister also pushed back against criticism that the legislation would prevent schools from teaching topics related to relationships or sexual health.

“It’s not true that this law will not allow for emotional education,” he continued.

“For the first time, the government has made education about respect, relationships, and empathy permanently mandatory in all grades of school.”

He added: “It’s not true that sexual education in the biological sense won’t be done. It will continue to be done in science programs at all levels of school.”

He also said that sex education would now cover the spread of STIs.

“For the first time, we are introducing education on the prevention of risks arising from sexually transmitted diseases into middle school curricula… It will also be introduced into high school science programs.”

Valditara later said the legislation would prevent what he described as “gender propaganda” in schools.

“With this law we protect the growth of young people and promote their balanced maturation,” he said.

“I thank the parliamentary majority for the great work they have done in support of a historic reform.”

The new regulations also require schools to provide families with at least one week’s notice before any sex education activity takes place.

Schools must additionally disclose the identities of any third-party organisations or guest speakers involved in delivering the material.

The legislation has drawn criticism from opposition figures on the Italian left.

Angelo Bonelli, co-leader of the Greens and Left Alliance party, argued that sex education should not be treated differently from other school subjects.

“Subordinating sex education to parental consent is like asking families’ permission to teach Italian [literature] or history,” Bonelli said, adding that this was an “institutional absurdity that betrays the educational mandate of public schools.”

The legislation forms part of a broader debate in Italy over the role of parents in education and the teaching of issues relating to sexuality and gender identity in schools.

https://gript.ie/italy-makes-parental-consent-mandatory-for-sex-education/

Endpiece

Ok, we need a specific Irish piece here!

Here is Sinéad O’Connor:

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.