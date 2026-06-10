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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1d

Foley is a lying, gaslighting scumbag, just like Starmer. 🤬 sorry, I’m still raging. We need more of those spiders, giant ones as in Lord of the Rings. Except they only hone in on liars and gaslighters. They can tell by the smell.

Thanks Dusty.

#RageAgainstTheMachine

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15 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
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Petal
18h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMLeMOGcWNY&list=RDZMLeMOGcWNY&start_radio=1&pp=ygUSZml0IGluIG9yIGZ1Y2sgb2ZmoAcB

Yay done it

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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