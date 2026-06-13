Buy me a coffee

There’s a nice simple headline for you! Care of much missed Magdalen Berns who we feature in this update in a great response video to extremely annoying larping man, Stef Sanjati. This video is famous in Terf Land for the sentence: “I’d rather be rude than a f****g liar!”

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

We continue to be swamped with news and views here in Dusty Towers, so this is going to be another two parter but both parts will feature, Magdalen 😊

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Two Tier Policing

In the last update we featured Andrew Doyle discussing two tier policing in the wake of the Henry Nowak murder. Malcolm Clark on his substack, The Secret Gender Files looks at how the Hampshire Police Race Action Plan led to this situation. Hampshire Police did an undercover investigation into some police officers who were stated to be racist or sexist. Disciplinary action was taken against them including sackings. They then drafted in a Woo Woo professor to train the officers about Critical Race Theory etc. The feedback from that was overwhelmingly positive. There’s a shock when, if you were negative, you might lose your job! What is the relevance to us Terf Warriors? When Sandie Peggie was initially subject to disciplinary action by NHS Fife that would, obviously, deter other nurses or doctors from coming forward to join Sandie.

All thoughts gratefully received.

How Britain’s Cops Became Race Commissars.

The tragic death of Henry Nowak has finally drawn attention to the scandal of police “anti-racism” training. Led by Far Left race agitators this is not so much anti-racist... as anti-white.

Jun 11, 2026

The anger in the wake of Henry Nowak’s murder has been a long time coming. The fact Hampshire cops handcuffed a white student as he bled out on a Southampton street while they politely deferred to a brown-skinned thug who had stabbed him only seems to confirm what many have suspected for years: British justice operates a two tier strategy that disadvantages those who happen to be white.

Whether it’s the saga of the Pakistani grooming gangs, the performatively punitive sentences given to Southport rioters or the failure to convict two Asian men caught on video beating up cops at Manchester airport the traditional mantra of British policing appears to have been turned on its head. Far from behaving impartially our cops now act with fear and favour. The fear of being labelled racist means they treat ethnic minorities with kid gloves.

We must not rush to judgement though. Or so warns the Independent Office for Police Conduct which investigates complaints against the police. Last week the IOPC urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions. Or even speculation…

Shame the watchdog has a habit of jumping to conclusions itself. Like the time in September 2020 when it launched, with a great deal of hullabaloo, an investigation into racial discrimination across British policing.

Its justification feels a tad ironic now. The investigation, declared the IOPC, was an urgent response to “a global conversation on race….set in train by the horrific murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement.” The organisation’s website makes clear it was the death of Floyd, an American drug dealer and domestic abuser that drove “its decision to bring forward its focus on race discrimination”.

Yet here’s the thing. In September 2020 the trial of the police officer accused of murdering Floyd was months away. It only started the following March. In other words this national watchdog didn’t just jump to conclusions. It expected plaudits for doing so.

The hypocrisy of a police body admonishing ordinary Brits for making snap judgments while revelling in doing that itself typifies the double standards in law enforcement today. This didn’t happen by accident of course.

At the heart of the institutional capture of policing is another project launched during the Floyd extravaganza of 2020. The Police Race Action Plan, brainchild of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, is a concerted, lavishly-funded, top-down strategy to brainwash Britain’s 169,000 police officers.

The full piece is here:

https://malcolmrichardclark.substack.com/p/how-britains-cops-became-race-commissars

UK - State Control

EDI Jester continues his campaign against the overreach of the State under the guise of protecting children. The US Government have suggested what the UK could do. Just ask ‘are you over 18 or older?’ Then proceed onwards without any information being retained. Sounds good to me. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://edijester.substack.com/p/trump-responds-to-starmers-savage

Child ‘Gender Medicine’ Conference

Fiona McAnena talks to Dr Louise Irvine, co-chair of the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG), about Rethinking Youth Gender Medicine, on Sunday 5 and Monday 6 July in London. The conference will feature world experts discussing the social and clinical care of ‘gender-distressed children and young people’.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/child-gender-medicine-can-sg-conference

Ireland - The Countess Didn’t Fight For This

Laura of Gript News speaks to Laoise de Brún. She explains her organisation the Countess ( named after Countess Markievicz, an Irish revolutionary nationalist politician, suffragist and socialist who was the first woman elected to the Parliament of the United Kingdom) and the fact that the law on single sex spaces in Ireland is potentially stronger than in the UK but is being breached. Laoise also discusses the Women’s Coalition on Immigration and the state of maternity services in Ireland.

https://gript.ie/podcasts/single-sex-spaces/

The States - San Francisco Terfs

Kara Dansky on FFS Friday praises the San Francisco Terfs who she has just spent some time with.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-the-san-francisco-bay

Vaginal Atrophy

I think that, in the fight against the Gender Borg, it is often useful to detail the horrors that arise from medicalisation and surgery. Here Karen Davis on her substack, Kiddin’, Right? discusses vaginal atrophy arising from the taking of testosterone.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/fake-man-has-atrophy-of-her-real

Inside Gender Ideology

It is useful to hear from someone who was once in thrall to the Gender Borg, as is the case with the author of Write Sober, Edit Sober. It provides an insight into how the allies of the Gender Borg are thinking.

My Time Inside Gender Ideology

My trans woman science teacher, lecturing my parents on the transphobia of lesbianism, and the theory of the lady brain.

Jun 11, 2026

KMCB’s piece, “My Falling Out with Gender,” made me think about my own time immersed in gender ideology and the nonsense I was exposed to and spouted myself. Whilst I was never so deep into it that I identified as transgender or non binary, there was a point where I believed and claimed that, because I could not explain how I was a woman and not a man, even I—a “cisgender” woman—and other “cisgender” women were closer to trans women than we thought. How? I could not articulate it, but I thought the force-teaming sounded nice and politically romantic.

I was first introduced to gender ideology, or, as it was framed at the time, “transgender people”, when I was 13 years old. I think it was a YouTube video, or maybe a television segment, but anyway, it featured a “trans woman.” He explained that something horrible but unexplainable had happened when he was conceived and born that left him with a man’s body but a woman’s brain. What a woman’s brain actually was seemed irrelevant and beside the point. The point was that these men had supposedly been victims of a cruel defect of Mother Nature, or something similar, that had made them incongruent and miserable people in desperate need of surgery to align their bodies with their brains.

I remember the example of waking up with an extra leg being used to communicate what it was like. The argument went that you’d probably want to chop it off, and that it was utterly traumatising and frightening to wake up each day in a body with parts that did not align with your brain. (Apparently, these parts just appeared somehow—not quite sure how that works, considering one doesn’t magically grow a penis overnight...) It was presented as only natural to want to remove them and change people’s perceptions of you.

I remember feeling moved by these supposedly lady-brained men trapped in defective bodies.

Of course, now such an explanation, one that essentially describes a mental illness such as body dysmorphia or body integrity dysphoria, is considered bigoted and untrue. Gender dysphoria is not a mental illness, even though the term itself is a medical term and diagnosis describing distress, and even though there are “treatments” sold and promoted to alleviate the symptoms of this supposedly non-mental illness.

At the time, however, this brain-body disconnect narrative made me sympathetic to the cause. It even made me fearful that I might one day wake up with an extra leg—or a third leg!—and hate it. I then remember meeting my “first trans woman.” Can you believe it? A mean, nasty TERF like me knew trans people and was in community with them?

He was my Year 8 science teacher, the irony!

The full piece is here:

https://writesobereditsober.substack.com/p/my-time-inside-gender-ideology

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin to celebrate the start of the World Cup. Great goal by ‘Chopper’ Socrates BTW 😂

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will follow shortly, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.