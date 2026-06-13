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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

Anyone else think the Monty Python sketch illustrates the useless inaction of our leaders to do anything useful such as sorting out the mess the country is in?

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4 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Sly Fawkes's avatar
Sly Fawkes
8h

I never thought that stating the empirical fact that no lesbian has a penis would be considered bigoted, but here we are in 2026.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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