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And so we enter the month of June which is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Thanks to Redwing for nominating this famous rousing speech from Emmeline Pankhurst. Below we firstly have the full speech with Bryonie Pritchard as Emmeline and secondly a clip from the speech in the film Suffragette (2015) with Meryl Streep as Emmeline.

Of course us Terfs do not take part in acts of violence. We have an extra weapon that the Suffragettes did not have, namely the law. The law doesn’t always work ( Giggle v Tickle) but sometimes it does ( For Women Scotland v The Scottish Ministers).

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

The EHRC Guidance

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey has written to the Minister for Men …sorry, Women, Bridget Phillipson asking her to remove the guidance. If there’s one thing worse than a Wokester, it’s a Wokester who is also as thick as two short planks! The guidance is not the law, Mr Davey, the Supreme Court judgment is the law. Talk about tilting at windmills! Josh Howie of Free Speech Nation provides an excellent response. Maria Goldman is the Lib Dem Spokesthing for Men…Women…whatever!!!!

Liberal Democrats

@LibDems

The new EHRC Code of Practice is not fit for purpose. It does not provide clear guidance, it does not do enough to protect everyone from discrimination and harassment and it is not compatible with longstanding British values. Dusty - Ooh, ‘longstanding’ killed me 😂

@EdwardJDavey

and Marie Goldman have written to Bridget Phillipson.

https://x.com/LibDems/status/2060773196065063135

Josh Howie

@joshxhowie

Emperor Hirohito wants you to know the war is over. You can come out the jungle.

https://x.com/joshxhowie/status/2060803145932915124

Women’s Rights Network are threatening Gwent Police with legal action for continuing to defy the law:

Women’s Rights Network - WRN

@WomensRightsNet

THE POLICE WOULD RATHER BREAK THE LAW THAN OFFEND STAFF TRANS ACTIVIST NETWORKS





@gwentpolice

consider themselves above the law.

So we’ve served a Letter Before Action on them.

Dusty - Go, ladies!!!!!!!

https://x.com/WomensRightsNet/status/2061220576379752803

Moving on to sensible questions about the Guidance directed to Government, Claire Coutinho, Shadow Minister for Equalities and Mims Davies, Shadow Minister for Women have pressed the Government on changes to the Code that may have been forced on the EHRC by Ministers:

https://x.com/ClaireCoutinho/status/2060036700764573924/photo/2

This Is Not Just A Fetish…

Just one piece from the latest excellent Women’s Rights Network newsletter (31 May) and we’re back with Marks & Sparks who we have mentioned very recently:

Unfitting rooms

M&S manager denies proven risk to women in unisex spaces

WRN’s Facebook page was alight this week with comments on M&S changing rooms and its conflicting claims and provision – and more people joined the discussion.

The debate was sparked by a woman posting her conversation with the manager of the company’s Colchester branch, which went viral. The Colchester M&S webpage lists its facilities as “Fitting rooms (men)” and “Fitting rooms (women)”. The woman in the video asked to be directed to the women’s changing room which, it turned out, didn’t actually exist.

The woman pointed out that the shop was “breaking the law” by not offering a women-only changing space and explained that the lack of a single-sex option puts women and girls at risk. The manager (wrongly) claimed that gender neutral changing areas are “completely safe” for women and girls and the woman asked why she should “have to change in front of a man?”

The manager said, “…if you’re gonna be abusive…” and asked the woman to leave the store.

WRN commented: “This misdirection is exactly the same as the men in dresses who complain to the police about women who make them “feel unsafe”. The men in these situations are neither being abused nor unsafe. They are dishonestly manipulating the narrative to deny women their rights by claiming to feel fear themselves.”

“Unsafe is a mixed sex changing room.”

M&S “responded” by saying: “Our fitting areas are typically in our menswear and womenswear departments. Fitting Rooms have individual lockable cubicles so our customers have a private and comfortable space to try on clothes.” This failed to address the fact that its website offers sex-specific fitting rooms, not department-approximate ones.

The post became host to members’ accounts of experiences and photos showing M&S signing the changing room in the men’s department “men’s fitting room” and in the women’s department just “fitting room”.

Eight years ago The Times reported that data showed unisex changing rooms were unsafe for women and girls. Since then, unisex facilities have become widespread amid unsupportable claims that “unisex is safe”. There is a wealth of factual information about the benefits of single-sex spaces and any manager of a shop offering a “post surgery bra range” and “bra fitting” should know their legal obligations to meet the safety, dignity and legal needs of women and girls – which require equivalent, clearly marked spaces as provided for men.

This manager suggested that problems with the policy should be addressed to M&S head office, which is: 35 North Wharf Road, London, Westminster, W2 1NW led by CEO Stuart Machin (stuart.machin@marks-and-spencer.com) who “has a strong track record in retail transformation and possesses deep expertise in operations, trading, marketing, and online.” The “retail transformation” needed is to recognise reality and meet women’s legal rights and need for safety and dignity.

Since WRN’s inception our members have raised this significant issue with M&S through letter writing and local actions to raise awareness. The majority of both their customers AND staff are women, a fact they disregard with their unlawful policies. Wouldn’t it be nice for them to finally say: “This isn’t just a changing room, this is an M&S single-sex changing room.”

Sex, Gender and The Law

This book by Michael Foran has now been published and he is doing some lectures to showcase the book. The first one is a very extensive and interesting look at how biological sex in law has been dealt with over the past hundred years or so and at the infiltration of that dreaded word, ‘gender’. This first lecture takes us up to the For Women Scotland judgment. I have already ordered the book but you may want to not be as impatient as me and wait for the paperback version. The first thing I will be checking out when I get it is what he says about potential repeal of the Gender Recognition Act. And no, I am not funded by Michael 😂

https://knowingius.org/p/lecture-1-how-sex-changed

Sall Grover

Following the recent appalling judgment, Kelly Dougall has re-released her interview from a year ago with Sall. Regular readers will probably know a lot of this story off by heart but, for those who don’t, this is a useful relation of and discussion around this incredible story!

Bringing Up Baby

Lucy Leader on her substack, Bodies get in the way.. looks at a barking academic article about ‘gestators’ and the importance…here’s a shock… of the actual mother doing the breastfeeding!!

Lactation, Childrearing, and Gender Justice

Or “how to prioritize queer theory over embodied reality”

May 31, 2026

I have lost track of just how many times I have been told that “society has changed,” “this is the modern way” and “everyone needs to be treated the same” or some other variation, telling me that I am a dinosaur for my beliefs, which will soon, thankfully, be extinct.

My answer is always the same: that times/society may well have changed (when in recorded history, have they not changed?) , but one thing that has not changed at all is the expectations and needs of newly born mammals, including us.

Jenny Brown, philosopher in training.

The title of this post is from a recent philosophical opinion piece by Jenny Brown that, in its eighteen pages, never once mentions that every breastfeeding relationship is composed of a baby and an adult. Brown appears to believe that babies are of secondary importance in the quest for “gender justice”, even though they are profoundly affected by adults’ “infant feeding choices”.

In fact, I would go so far as to say that babies have never thought about or attached any importance to any of the issues around gender justice or the hurt feelings of any adult in any way at all. There is no more determined a creature than a newly born human who only has one goal: to not be separated from the body of the only person on the planet who they already know intimately and with whom they feel safe. They instinctively know that their survival depends on staying with their mother. If you want to see a very funny take on this watch this short video

The full piece is here:

https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/lactation-childrearing-and-gender

Africa

EDI Jester brings us news that the UK Government are spending £61m in promoting ‘trans’ in 10 African countries!!

Let Women Sing

In case you missed it, Kellie-Jay led the latest new style Let Women Sing event at Hyde Park Corner yesterday:

Endpiece

So, for the first day of Terf Month, a special endpiece featuring some magnificent Terfs kettled in by TRAs at Speakers’ Corner belting out the Women’s Rights anthem. You may spot Venice Allan, Julia Long and Aja the Empress. Let us know if you spot anyone else you know!

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#FoxPower

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Wednesday or Thursday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.