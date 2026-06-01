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Becca Shambles's avatar
Becca Shambles
Jun 2

A speech that Sall made:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_s31WpOaQc

It’s from before her most recent legal ruling but still relevant sadly!

I think Barry is right to be concerned about the ideological capture of countries in Africa. Only a couple of weeks ago a man in Kenya won the right to have the sex marker on his identification documents falsified. The judge ruled he had a right to privacy, which was how it started here, wasn’t it 😩

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
Jun 2Edited

If we were doing prat of the week, Ed Davey and the M and S employee would win.

#BeMoreDissident

Just found this under the Sall Grover speech. It’s a corker.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pxW7DaOLNk8&pp=ugUEEgJlbg%3D%3D&ra=m

We had it recently but not sure which update.

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