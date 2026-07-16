Buy me a coffee

Onwards with Part 2!! This is a long one, dear readers!

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Helen of Troy is a 1956 American-Italian-French film, based on Homer's Iliad and Odyssey.

The film retells the story of the Trojan War in 1100 B.C., albeit with some major changes from the Iliad's storyline; Paris of Troy sails to Sparta to secure a peace treaty between the two powerful city-states. His ship is forced to return to Troy in a storm after he has been swept overboard on the shore of Sparta. Paris is found by Helen, Queen of Sparta with whom he falls in love. He goes to the palace where he finds Helen's husband, King Menelaus, Agamemnon, Odysseus, Achilles and many other Greek kings debating whether to go to war with Troy. Menelaus, who is denied by Helen, sees that his wife and Paris are in love and, pretending friendship, plots Paris' death.

In the clip:

Jacques Sernas is Paris

Rosanna Podesta is Helen

Cedric Hardwicke is King Priam of Troy

Janette Scott is Cassandra, the King’s daughter

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - Freedom of Speech

On The Academy of Ideas substack, Rhys Laverty discusses what has happened to free speech in Britain ( a central issue for us Terfs, of course):

Britain’s free-speech immaturity

Rhys Laverty of the Prosperity Institute argues that by losing the ability to civilly disagree we have become like petulant children constantly running to parents to sort out our conflicts.

Jul 14, 2026

……………………………………

Britain’s free-speech immaturity

There are many pejoratives hurled at Britain these days: broken, divided, declining. I hate to add insult to injury, but there’s another that often comes to mind for me: immature.

A strange thing to say about our nation, given that this past weekend England celebrated its 1,099th birthday. On 12 July 927AD, King Æthelstan secured control over the last Viking kingdom of Northumbria and united the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. Our country has an institutional history stretching back more than a millennium. In that time, it developed one of the most humane, just and effective political and legal systems the world had ever seen by means of parliamentary sovereignty and the common law. Over the centuries, we matured from warring Anglo-Saxon kingdoms into a cohesive, high-trust society with immense political liberty.

A mature country is one in which its citizens can govern themselves informally with civility in the midst of disagreement and in which its political rulers deliberate thoughtfully and responsibly over the best laws as they listen to the voice of the people. Strict rules are generally meant as a schoolmaster for the young; mature adults can look after themselves. As with the individual, so too with the nation.

This once characterised Britain. But it does so no longer.

We have become an immature country and nowhere is that more evident than when it comes to free speech. Increasingly, our political rulers do not deliberate responsibly with their ears open to the people; instead, they outsource deliberation to other bodies and seek to silence the voice of the people when they think the people have said the wrong thing. Accordingly, British citizens no longer govern themselves with civility but, when disagreements arise, swiftly seek the intervention of the punitive hand of the state or the lawyer to shut down views they find offensive or alarming.

The latest paper from the Prosperity Institute, authored by Jon Holbrook, describes the need of the hour: Reversing Britain’s Free Speech Recession. Jon places the origins of Britain’s free-speech woes not in the recent rise of cancel culture, but as far back as the Race Relations Act 1965. Although that Act sought to outlaw genuine racial discrimination, it also introduced restrictions on the nebulous act of ‘stirring up racial hatred’.

By beginning with that Act, the paper illuminates a central point in the free-speech debate: Britain’s speech restrictions don’t come out of thin air but have appeared as successive governments have sought to stifle criticism in order to contain the ill-effects of other poor policy decisions.

Dusty - we so need to repeal all hate speech laws as I have long argued!!

The full piece is here:

https://www.academyofideas.uk/p/britains-free-speech-immaturity

Ireland - Gript News

83 million euros is given by the Irish Government to the lamestream media in Ireland and not a penny to the only reliable source from our point of view, Gript News ( not that Grip want Government funding). If you rely on Gript, please consider subscribing ( and no, I am not funded by them 😂 but I do subscribe):

€83 MILLION in taxpayer funding given to mainstream media -

instead we have YOU.

That figure really is just astonishing - and the €83 MILLION that has been handed over to the establishment media is coming from YOUR taxes and mine.

The same media that forms the cosy consensus on issues from immigration to abortion are getting tens of millions from Coimisiún na Meán.[ Ireland’s media regulator]

We believe that this funding is a real danger to media independence and freedom - and Coimisiún na Meán says its mission is more diversity and inclusion in media!

Gript doesn’t take a cent of that €83 million - but we aren’t offered it either.

But that’s why Gript needs YOU. Can you support REAL reporting by becoming a subscriber today please?

As you will know, Gript’s mission is to break the liberal consensus that has paralysed this country for too long.



But Coimisiún na Méan is being given hundreds of millions with a mission to create diversity - but only in support of the establishment media and to those who agree with their agenda!

So to fulfill our mission to challenge the consensus we need to both fearlessly report the truth AND grow enough subscribers to keep reporting.



If you haven’t yet subscribed, can I ask you to do so today by clicking HERE - and I’ll also SHARE a special, exclusive offer with you.



You see, the past month has been amongst the busiest ever since we were founded - and we are reporting truthfully on issues such as the Talbot Street mosque attack allegedly by an Iranian, and the trial of the Parnell Primary School Stabber, often in a way that others won’t.

We believe the public has the right to be informed, especially when the tax-payer funded media is ignoring or burying the truth.



We need you to JOIN US in this fight for a free, fair and fearless media.



So, I’m here to make you an offer that I’m hoping you won’t refuse:

If you take out an annual subscription TODAY not only will you save €20 (as you’ll pay €100 for the year, rather than €10 month for 12 months) but we’ll also give you a FREE copy of Dr Eoin Lenihan’s acclaimed book, Vandalising Ireland.

Please just click HERE to be part of the Gript Team - and to get this exclusive, limited book offer.

Please email us your name and address so we can send the book in the post to you!

Míle buíochas,

Niamh Uí Bhriain

Assistant Editor

https://mailchi.mp/gript/83-million-in-taxpayer-funding-given-to-mainstream-media-instead-we-have-you-6256714

The States - The Democrats

As soon as I realised (on peaking) in 2019 that Labour were completely off with the woo I resigned my membership and explained my position in a long phone conversation with a local committee rep. I could not see the point in battling away within a party that was clearly so captured. Indeed their progress with their Gender Borg policies has only been thwarted by the Cass Review and the Supreme Court judgment. The fact that they are still wedded to the Borg is shown by the puberty blockers trial and the Conversion Practices Bill. So while I give credit to someone like Emma Bateman battling away against the Greens I do wonder if that is worthwhile given that the Greens are even more off with the woo than Labour!! As Barry Wall says ‘we haven’t left the left, the left has left us.’

Meanwhile polls in the US show a majority of people on the gender critical side including a majority of Democrat voters. This strange disconnect with the fact that virtually all Democrat reps are off with the woo, may be explained by the following. In a comment to an American stack I bemoaned the latter point about the Democrat reps. A very irate Democrat man replied informing me that the vast majority.of Democrats were GC. I asked how it was, therefore, that they were voting for these reps. He said it was because the reps were all pro-abortion ie. against the overthrow of Roe v Wade ( which meant it was down to individual States as to whether abortion would be allowed or not). I replied that that effectively meant that they were all voting for the Gender Borg. He fell silent!!

I later asked Kara Dansky directly why there weren’t any Terfy Democrat reps and she said it was because it costs an arm and a leg to run for the Senate or Congress and most of the major US Terfs don’t have enough money and don’t have any giant financial backers.

All thoughts gratefully received.

Over to Kara on The Terf Report who discusses a piece in the New York Times:

Everyone is talking about a New York Times opinion piece from yesterday titled “If the Democrats Actually Want to Win, This Is What They Have to Do.” In addition to addressing crime and immigration, the piece argues that Democratic elected officials and candidates should adopt the following positions:

‘There are two sexes: men and women.

‘A man can claim an identity as a woman, and the same in reverse for a woman. They have every right to do so. Their claim should be respected and they should be protected from any form of discrimination for their choice.

‘Their claim does not, however, alter their biological sex.

‘Consequently, it is legitimate in areas such as sports where a transgender person would have a competitive advantage over non-trans people to bar such participation. Similarly, a claim to a sexual identity does not give a trans woman the right to incarceration in a woman’s prison.

‘Finally, the debate over gender affirming surgery and hormone treatments is fraught with contradictory assertions. For now, because there are credible scientific claims of irreversible harms, such treatments for those under 18 should be barred pending further study.’

I am good with “There are two sexes: men and women.” Or, in the words of Danny C. Reeves, the Chief Judge of the United States District Court Eastern District of Kentucky, “There are two sexes: male and female.”

I am not okay with “A man can claim an identity as a woman,” because “woman” is not an identity. I am not a woman because I “claim an identity as a woman.” I am a woman because I am an adult human female, as are approximately 4 billion human beings on the face of the planet. To any man who “claims an identity as a woman,” I say, “Knock it off, dude. You just aren’t one, full stop.”

Yes, get men and boys out of female sports. Yes, get men out of women’s prisons. Yes, let’s stop poisoning children. All of this should be easy.

I very much appreciate that the New York Times published this opinion piece. This is a gigantic step forward! Hooray! However, it really is okay to just go full-on material reality. There is no need to beat around the bush.

Hear, hear!

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/non-biological-woman

The States - The Truth About The Woke!

Ute Heggen has left her home to move to a new home moving lots of her beloved plants with her. Now she can tell the truth about the town she has left - “a toxic town for biological realists’! All the best in your new home, Ute!!

https://uteheggen.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-the-woke-toxic-upstate

Australia - The ‘Trans’ Suicide Myth

Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News reports that a scholarly dissection of the trans suicide story has been vetoed by Australia’s Nursing and Midwifery Federation.

Takedown

A scholarly dissection of the trans suicide story has been vetoed by Australia’s Nursing and Midwifery Federation

Jul 14, 2026

Nurses need to keep up to date with the latest in evidence-based medicine. Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash

Unpublish

Australia’s nursing federation, the country’s largest trade union, has issued two apologies and taken down a journal article that questioned the alarmist “transition or suicide” narrative relied on by activists.

The article—titled “What are the facts regarding trans youth and suicide? Taking a second look at the trans youth suicide narrative”—was written by mental health nurse Jason Watson and published in the current edition of the journal of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF).

The 1,400-word article cites England’s Cass Review, relevant Dutch and Finnish studies, as well as research by UK suicide prevention expert Professor Louis Appleby, who debunked activist claims of a “surge” in youth suicide after 2020 when access to puberty blockers at the London-based Tavistock gender clinic was restricted.

The tone of Mr Watson’s article is scholarly, and he analyses the methodology of various studies, including one that reports a decrease in suicide risk over time for some patients.

However, his article suggests that the balance of the research does not support the “trans kid or dead kid?” choice put to some parents hesitating about puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for their child.

“I think it is safe to state that the pro-trans suicide narrative is at least tenuous and at most simply incorrect,” Mr Watson writes.

“This seems to fit with the Cass Review’s narrative that the significant majority of current transgender research is of a disappointingly poor quality and is ideologically rather than scientifically based.”

The article was swiftly taken down from the ANMF journal’s online edition, which now jumps from page 39 to page 42 without explanation that a two-page article has been excised from the Focus section on mental health. The Watson article remains, however, in the print edition posted out to members of the nursing union.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/takedown

Feminist Legal Clinic also reports on this via The Australian:

https://feministlegal.org/nurses-union-apologises-for-trans-suicide-article-faces-defamation-threat-from-author-jason-watson-the-australian/

Australia - The Corruption of the Law

Excellent piece by Jenny Nabben on The Glinner Update looking at how Australia ended up with the amendment to the Sex Discrimination Act in 2013 which led to the appalling Giggle v Tickle judgment. She takes us back to a meeting in a Texas hotel in 1992!!

Australia’s Federal Court proves itself a True Trans Ally

How the law became the operating system of gender identity ideology.

Jul 16, 2026

If anybody needed more evidence that gender identity ideology is, at its core, little more than political sophistry, words filled with air, rhetorical sleights of hand, linguistic distortions, propaganda, thought-terminating clichés, Orwellian doublespeak, loaded language, euphemisms and mumbo jumbo aimed at dismantling material reality, they need look no further than the ruling on 15 May 2026 when three Australian Federal Court Justices; Melissa Perry, Wendy Abraham and Geoffrey Kennett pronounced biological sex secondary to a man’s self-declared “gender identity.”

The ruling in the Giggle v Tickle appeal case found entrepreneur Sall Grover guilty of direct discrimination against Roxanne Tickle, a trans-identified man for refusing access to her female-only app because she:

“…excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie. This amounted to direct discrimination by reference to a characteristic that pertains to people of Ms Tickle’s gender identity, being a transgender woman.” Federal Court Justice Perry

The “characteristics” were shoulder-length hair and V-neck t-shirt.

The Court’s ruling is a major win in a decades-long political campaign by trans activists to subordinate biological reality for subjective self-identification in law, policy and public life when three senior court Justices ignored the incoherent and obvious implications for short-haired women and men in V-neck t-shirts by prioritising performative “allyship” over coherent legal reasoning.

The Justices, along with many sex realist women, were in the same courtroom - it was clear Tickle was a man. Everybody with eyes and ears could tell. But Justice Perry took it upon herself as lead judge to put us straight - for Perry, Tickle belonged in that rare class of women most in need of protection - a ‘trans woman.’

Following the judgement, U.K. barrister Dennis Kavanagh posted on X:

“Denying the existence of gender identity’ is now basically unlawful in Australia. I don’t think I’ve ever read anything more chilling and sinister in a judgment from a common law legal system.”

Queering the world

All ideologies share the same dialectic structure:

This is the world as it currently it - oppressive, unjust and in need of liberation through political and social revolution.

Here is the world as it should be: progressive, just, and inclusive once everybody submits to the foundational truths revealed by the ideology’s founders.

Gender ideology follows this structure:

The world is an oppressive, CIS heteronormative, capitalist system that forces people into rigid, binary sex categories.

But there is a deeper gnostic truth: It’s not biology but gender identity that reveals who we really are. Medical interventions are necessary to realign the (wrong) body with the (correct) gender identity. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Some people are neither.

This is the vision of queer activists like Spanish philosopher Preciado (a female-to-male transsexual):

“I am taking testosterone as a political experiment. This is not a transition. This is not a conversion. This is hacking the body. I am my own guinea pig. I am producing a new subjectivity... In the pharmacopornographic era, the body is the ultimate biotechnological platform. Hormones are molecular prostheses that allow us to hack the gender code... We are all pharmacopornographic subjects.”

The Bill of Gender Rights - the legal blueprint

During a humid week in August 1992 at the Hilton Southwest in Texas, 50 transgender activists that included lawyers, HR professionals and judges attended the inaugural International Conference on Transgender Law and Employment Policy (ICTLEP).

The aim of the conference was to strategize on law and policy reform while a small select group worked on a draft that became the template for every legislative or policy change across the West. The group drafted the Bill of Gender Rights that was ratified a few years later and comprised the sacred tenets of gender identity ideology.

The full piece is here:

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/australias-federal-court-proves-itself

Australia - This Never Happens

Feminist Legal Clinic reports:

Melbourne transgender chef spared jail after massage sex act | news.com.au (16 July)

A Thai chef operating out of some of Melbourne’s most popular venues has escaped a jail term despite being found guilty of sexual assault after a judge declared that “prison is more onerous for transgender prisoners”.

Thawat Prommachan, 32, grew up as a male in northeast Thailand before moving to Australia at age 22 where she (sic) studied cooking and English, obtained a permanent resident visa and began identifying as female.

In January of 2024, Prommachan contacted a man through the social media app Grindr — used for meet ups between members of the gay and queer community — and asked if he wanted a massage.

The victim declined several times before weeks later agreeing to a therapeutic, nonsexual massage, the Victorian County Court heard.

A jury in December last year found Prommachan not guilty of two charges of rape and guilty of two charges of sexual assault. The sexual assault charges carry a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment each.

The victim has since developed post-traumatic stress and has had his sexual functioning severely affected.

Judge Hawkins accepted that “transgender and gender diverse prisoners are particularly vulnerable to harm and abuse in prison due to the heightened risk of sexual or physical assault”.

“It is appropriate to take account of the fact that prison is more onerous for transgender prisoners in determining the appropriate sentence,” she said.

The court heard Prommachan experienced family violence growing up and left school at 17.

At the time of her (sic) offending, Prommachan identified as a “gay man, repressed and only partially and secretly expressing your female identity”.

It was reported last year that a trans inmate was jailed at a Melbourne women’s prison for child sexual assault and that she(sic) was being kept in solitary confinement and away from other inmates.

The offender, given the pseudonym Hilary Maloney, was placed at Dame Phyllis Frost Centre for the 2.5 year sentence after a judge noted she (sic) would face “additional hardship” in custody.

Source: Melbourne transgender chef spared jail after massage sex act | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site for latest headlines

https://feministlegal.org/melbourne-transgender-chef-spared-jail-after-massage-sex-act-news-com-au/

New Zealand - A Larping Woman

Katrina Biggs on her substack, A B’Old Woman discusses a larping female prison officer. Autoandrophilia (the propensity or desire to be sexually aroused by the thought or image of oneself as a male) is much rarer than autogynephilia but I think it must be at play here!!

Female Corrections Officer wanted to rub down male prisoners, because she was a ‘man’.

Now, Corrections NZ have decided that trans staff can do the duties that align with their ‘gender’.

Jul 15, 2026

A woman joined Corrections NZ as a female prison officer in 2017, and five years later decided she was a man. From that moment on, it appeared she expected everyone to agree she had magically become one, even though they knew she wasn’t. It didn’t go well, so she complained to the Human Rights Commission, and ended up getting an apology and some money from Corrections. The amount is confidential.

This NZ Herald article doesn’t specify whether the female prison officer started off working in the female prison estate, and then transferred to the male one after deciding she was a bloke. However, it’s clear that’s where she was when her ‘trans troubles’ arose, due the fact some of her colleagues didn’t go along with her ‘man’ fiction.

Being a woman, she wasn’t allowed to search or rub down male prisoners, even if some of them might have quite liked it. This is bog-standard practice – or it was until the litigious actions of this woman who says she’s a man got Corrections to change their mind about that. Now, Corrections says it has reconsidered its position re: trans staff – if they still want to employ them (who would?) – and has made a statement to say that trans staff can now “carry out the full range of duties that align with their gender”. And that it “better reflects its values of inclusion and diversity”.

I want to puke.

And so, the caliginous creep of ‘inclusion and diversity’ ends up corrupting everything. Does this mean that prisoners of either sex can no longer request they be searched or rubbed down by a prison officer of the same sex as them, and that’s just tough luck?

Dusty - seems to me that some legal action may be required?

The full piece is here:

https://aboldwoman.substack.com/p/female-corrections-officer-wanted

New Zealand - Parents Need To Speak

Penny Marie of Let Kids Be Kids looks at the funding of ‘transgender’ activism in NZ:

Why New Zealand Parents Are Afraid to Speak - And Who Is Profiting From Your Silence

How government & offshore $$ and a discredited international body built the illusion of a grassroots trans rights movement - and why New Zealand parents can no longer afford to stay silent

Jul 15, 2026

This Is About Our Children

Not their children. Not their fetishes, and not their beliefs.

Every time the debates flare up in New Zealand - over puberty blockers, over school policies, over who gets to compete in girls’ sport - it gets deliberately dragged away from the one group of people it’s actually about: children who are going through the ordinary, often challenging phases of growing up, and who deserve protection, not politics, while they do it.

Parents are the ones who sit with a child at 2am when they’re distressed. Parents are the ones who will live with the consequences - for decades - of decisions made about their child’s body. And yet, parents in New Zealand are told to be quiet. Told that questioning a medical pathway for their own child is “hateful.” Told that raising concerns about what their child is being taught at school is “extremist.” Told, in effect, that their instinct to protect is the problem.

It isn’t. And it’s time more of us said so, loudly, online and in person, without flinching at the label that gets thrown at anyone who does.

Because here is what is urgent for New Zealand families to know… none of this ‘rainbow/LGBTQ’ activism is grassroots. The pressure campaign that frames ordinary parental caution as “extremism,” and the legal fight currently under way in the Wellington High Court over puberty blockers, both sit on top of a highly organised, heavily funded, internationally coordinated apparatus - funded in part by our own government, and backed by an international body that a United States regulator is now suing for allegedly deceiving parents and children.

The full piece is here:

https://www.pennymarie.nz/p/why-new-zealand-parents-are-afraid

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreSaneLikeOurParents

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on Saturday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.