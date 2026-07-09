Buy me a coffee

The news and views, of course, continue flooding in to Dusty Towers but I’m determined to keep this update to one part so this is another verrrrry long one, dear readers.

I have been working on two or three one off pieces for paid subscribers. The first one should go out tomorrow night. If you want to take part in these important discussions, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Given the amazing and continuing Mediterranean heatwave here in the UK I am re-winding to a previous film, namely In The Heat Of The Night (1967).

Black detective, Virgil Tibbs from Philadelphia (Sidney Poitier) is visiting his mum in a small town in Mississippi when he gets embroiled in a murder investigation and has to work with the racist sheriff, Sheriff Gillespie ( Rod Steiger). To cut a long story short, Gillespie is basically won over by Tibbs.

Warren Oates is Officer Sam Wood

Lee Grant is Mrs. Colbert

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Why Do Some Women And Some Gay Men Support The Gender Borg?

This question arose from a piece in the last update headed ‘The Mystery of the Trans Allies’.

This led to an interesting exchange in the comments which started as follows:

Tenaciously Terfin:

All humans are tribal. The tribe provides safety and survival, particularly for women. And women especially are brought up to be kind and support the tribe for those reasons. It’s a human instinct. We also have decades of leftie indoctrination to contend with- be kind, you are an evil white colonialist. But in the modern era, I think this is a cop out. We all have free will and the ability to think critically; to weigh up ideas and make decisions based on facts and evidence. It takes bravery to do this and stand against the prevailing tribal opinion. We see this throughout history. The people who’ve righted wrongs in the face of opposition, are brave. So, this will sound harsh, but I think that at the heart of the be kind brigade, is cowardice. They use the cloak of ideology to shield themselves from scrutiny but they are essentially cowards who use the tactics of the bully to protect themselves and their ideology. We often say that if everyone had spoken out years ago, had shown some bravery, children could have been protected from this vile ideology. So for that reason alone, I have no patience with the be kind mob and despise them.

Dusty:

I also think there is still a lot of ignorance out there with people saying things like: there are only a few trans people so what is the problem; 'transwomen' are not dangerous; children will commit suicide etc etc

Tenaciously:

I agree, there is a lot of ignorance but again, I’m past excusing that. None of us knew about gender ideology in the beginning. We all took the trouble to find out as much as we could and we ended up with facts and evidence at our fingertips. This enabled us to use our critical thinking ability and form an educated opinion. We’ve all gone on to try and do our bit, however small. Not easy and I’ve lost friends over it as have most of us….and many have suffered far more. So again, I think cowardice is at the heart of it- the deliberate bullies as well as the deliberately ignorant.

And it continued from there - check it out and join in and join the comments in any event which are often very thought provoking and helpful:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-manchurian-candidate

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

Arty Morty on his substack joins in the debate and comes from yet another angle by looking at how the law has dealt with the question of caste:

The UK Conversion Therapy Ban: Caste legislation all over again

The problem isn’t “gender” — it’s the “identity” part of “gender identity”.

Jul 09, 2026

There’s a dangerous piece of legislation creeping forward in the UK: yet another round of trans activists attempting to slip gender ideology into the law books by stealth, hiding behind the language of banning gay conversion therapy. Canada went through an almost-identical ordeal a few years ago. I was very active in that particular debate. (I almost testified before Canada’s parliament amid that debate, which the trans activists ultimately won.)

The UK’s new “Conversion practices draft bill” has been covered brilliantly at Sonia Sodha’s substack, as well as Sarah Phillimore’s. And Dennis Kavanagh and Helen Joyce of Sex Matters had a wee natter about it on video here.

So it’s already very well covered in terms of the UK’s legal-expert, gender-critical perspective.

Still, I’ve got a bit of added perspective I’d like to toss into the discourse…

The identity part of “gender identity”

The problem, as I see it, is the “identity” part of “gender identity”.

The debate focuses so much around the word “gender”, that “identity” tends to slip right under the radar. Which is weird when you think about it, because the gender part really isn’t an issue.

Debates about gender expression are long gone. No one cares anymore about women wearing pants and not shaving their arm and leg hair, or men wearing blouses and painting their fingernails, or whatever.

The difference between the past and the present is that now we’ve hitched people’s fluid and diverse manners of personal “gender expression” to a rigid collection of distinct, sacred & holy “gender identity” categories.

Tomboys are now said to be literally boys; femininity in young boys means they’re literally female, or at least something so close to it that only a heretic would venture to disagree. Et cetera.

(To boot, we then convinced everyone that some of these categories necessitate supposedly life-saving medical “treatments”, and then we declared that no one is allowed to question anyone’s vibes about their magic “identity” categories.)

In a sense, “gender identities” have a lot in common with the religious/cultural/ethnic concept of castes. They are socially constructed categories whose relevance is derived from a cultural system of belief rather than any material basis of distinction: the difference between a man and a “trans woman” is, quite literally, purely a matter of tribal/identitarian feelings. The exact same can be said for the difference between a Brahmin and a Dalit — an “Untouchable”.

And we’ve always known that it’s very risky to inject such concepts into the language of legislation.

We’ve been down this road before. Let’s not do it again.

The UK has explicitly grappled with this issue over the past decade and a half. Discrimination against people based on their perceived “caste” is obviously bad and should be prohibited by law. Virtually everyone agrees on this. But the problem is, by explicitly, legally naming caste as a freestanding protected characteristic, the government risks making the category of caste look official, stable, and administratively real.

The full piece is here:

https://artymorty.substack.com/p/the-uk-conversion-therapy-ban-caste

UK - Children

Sex Matters look at the final version of the Keeping Children Safe In Education guidance. They give it 79 out of 100. They are concerned about loopholes that may allow social transition to take place and may allow social transition to have an impact on girls’ sports. I scent a possible legal challenge!! Let us know what you think about the guidance.

Keeping children safe in education: better than before

Statutory safeguarding guidance published for schools in England

Jul 09, 2026

The government has published the final version of the statutory safeguarding guidance for schools in England, Keeping children safe in education (KCSIE), which will come into force in September 2026. There were very few changes from the version published for consultation in February.

It includes sections on single-sex spaces (paragraphs 105–116) and single-sex sports (paragraphs 95–98), as well as a long section on “children questioning their gender” (paragraphs 252–282).

In December 2023, under the previous government, the Department for Education published draft guidance on “gender questioning” children, to which we gave a score of 76 percent based on our published scoring framework.

We said it should:

support schools in line with the law provide coherent, consistent guidance across the education system direct schools to collect sex-based data uphold the Admissions Code uphold single-sex spaces uphold single-sex sports avoid undermining safeguarding rule out full social transition in school uphold freedom of belief and speech support clear sex-based rules and consideration for gender non-conforming children.

We have applied the same scoring framework to the new guidance and it comes in at 79 percent, with the improvement largely due to it being brought into the statutory safeguarding framework and having been made shorter and clearer.

There are, however, still some concerning aspects. Although the guidance is in line with the Equality Act in making clear that separate-sex facilities are not negotiable – no child may be permitted to use spaces designated for the opposite sex, no matter how that child identifies – it tries to reconcile this firm principle with the idea of “social transition” at school.

It defines this as facilitating “the child presenting as the opposite biological sex”, despite ruling out steps such as using opposite-sex facilities or being recorded as being the opposite sex. But by raising the possibility of “social transition” in school, it opens the door to negotiation and pressure, even though any school that works through the guidance accurately will inevitably conclude that the only fair and safe way to set policies that differentiate between girls and boys is to be clear who the girls are and who the boys are.

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/keeping-children-safe-in-education

EDI Jester provides a primer for parents:

The Fetid Foundational Beliefs of the Trans Cult - A Parents Guide

Jul 09, 2026

For anyone new to this blood soaked battleground littered with the wounded and seasoned veterans it can seem a daunting task to understand just what got us here.

This is particularly true of parents, who are often thrust into the nearest trench by circumstances, the machinations of an existing cult member or the phenomenally thick activities of the be kind crowd.

This is my take, make of it what you will, it’s a sort of Primer.

The cult of Trans in its current hideous form depends primarily on the gullibility of the public in thinking what we are dealing with is a kind of benevolent Hailey Cropper or a “True Trans” child that needs help.

It’s a winning strategy for the cult, as we can see, so winning, we are about to experiment à la Mengele on healthy children and also enshrine this deranged belief system in an educational policy that says...

“sometimes it is ok to let a child be a sex fraud”.

Don’t blanch, that is what it is, wise up, and it hinges on a set of interlocking philosophical claims, that apply to trans but also so much else.

These are not conclusions drawn from any kind of reality, they are axioms that treat subjective identity and narrative as superior to observable reality.

Meaning, that words create the reality, society constructs our behaviour, it is quite mad as a paradigm to live by.

My own truth, my lived experience, my authentic self and other assorted garbage come under this banner.

In the world of “Trans” once this idea is accepted, affirmation can be the only permitted response and render dissent a form of harm.

Here are the central beliefs that do the fetid work of keeping it alive.

The full piece is here:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/the-fetid-foundational-beliefs-of

UK - The Crown Prosecution Service

In the last update we reported on Sex Matters challenge to the CPS’s guidance on sex by deception coming to final hearing over the last two days. Here Sex Matters expand on the matter and show just how shocking the capture of the CPS is!!

The CPS: keeping sex secret

An institution loses its way

Jul 08, 2026

Sex Matters is bringing a judicial review against the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for its unlawful guidance on sex by deception.

The guidance concerns the rare cases of sexual assault involving deception as to sex. We say the guidance is unlawful because it conflates the concept of subjective gender identity with objective sex and is confusing and incoherent.

The CPS asserts that “questions of deception and consent may involve more complex issues where the suspect is trans or non-binary”. This is wrong in law and could lead to both over-prosecution and under-prosecution, as well as encouraging young people to believe that their asserted gender identity overrides their sex in relation to other people’s sexual consent and sexual orientation.

That the CPS is defending its guidance is perhaps not surprising when you realise how deeply embedded in CPS policies and guidance is the idea of keeping trans people’s sex a secret and forcing others to pretend they have changed sex.

Twenty years ago the police and CPS were still willing to recognise the role of sexual fetish in cross-dressing and transgenderism. As guidance from the Association of Chief Police Officers said in 2005:

“Not every male or female that dresses as the opposite gender (transvestite) do so because they wish to permanently be defined in the opposite gender (e.g. transgender). Some do it as a fetish or for sexual gratification, some are simply driven by an unexplained urge to dress as a woman and are considered to be transvestites, but will have no desire to change their gender.”

The criminal justice system then embarked on a long process of forgetting, offence-taking, confusing itself with ever-changing terminology and ignoring the law.

An institution loses its way

In 2007 the CPS published its Policy for Prosecuting Cases of Homophobic and Transphobic Hate Crime. It defined “transphobic” as:

“A fear of or a dislike directed towards trans people, or a fear of or dislike directed towards their perceived lifestyle, culture or characteristics, whether or not any specific trans person has that lifestyle or characteristic. The dislike does not have to be so severe as hatred. It is enough that people do something or abstain from doing something because they do not like trans people.”

It defined a transphobic incident as:

“Any incident which is perceived to be transphobic by the victim or by any other person.”

The CPS did not consider that women might rationally fear men who overstep boundaries, or that people might be free to “do something or abstain from doing something” because of a person’s sex, not because of a generalised dislike of trans people.

The full piece is here:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/the-cps-keeping-sex-secret

UK - Ruth Hunt

The Civil Service Commission ensures that all appointments are made on merit based on fair and open competition, protects civil service impartiality, and handles appeals under the Civil Service Code.

Baroness Hunt was the head of Stonewall when they pivoted in 2015 from supporting LGB people to supporting the T and the Q. Stonewall has subsequently, as we know, done untold harm to LGB people. Very alarming, therefore, that she has now been appointed as a Civil Service Commissioner as reported by Jennifer Thetford-Kay on X:

https://x.com/JenKteach/status/2074594265208885407

England - Peterborough City Council

Always good to report on a local success story as reported here in the latest Women’s Rights Network newsletter (05 July):

(Rare) green flag for new leisure centre

Peterborough City Council shows sense

Our Red Flag campaign was created to highlight the risk to women and girls from mixed-sex changing facilities. It regularly features in this newsletter, usually calling out a local council that has failed to do enough to protect the rights of female residents.

WRN’s research, based on Freedom of Information requests, shows the extent of sexual assaults in leisure centres, with 80% of all such crimes carried out in mixed-sex facilities.

So it makes a nice change to say well done to Peterborough City Council for announcing that the new £36 million leisure centre in Peterborough will be built with a choice of single-sex and mixed-sex family changing rooms. In a consultation for this new facility in Peterborough, over 81% of local residents selected single-sex changing as their preferred option.

Original plans for this leisure centre featured mixed-sex changing villages, so it’s great the local authority has seen sense and listened to the wishes of taxpayers.

The European Court of Human Rights - Y & X v UK

This case that has come before the European Court of Human Rights on the question of admissibility rather went beneath the Dusty radar system!! I’m blaming my feline assistant! Luckily the larping applicants have lost! Despite this I still think we should leave the European Convention - we should not have a foreign court deciding such issues for us! All thoughts gratefully received.

Thanks to Feminist Legal Clinic for drawing this to our attention.

Applications nos. 23202/21 and 23223/21 Y against the United Kingdom and X against the United Kingdom | European Court of Human Rights (09 July)

Having regard to: the applications against the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (“the UK”) lodged with the Court under Article 34 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (“the Convention”) by the applicants listed in the appended table (“the applicants”), on the date indicated therein; the decision not to have the applicants’ names disclosed;



Having deliberated, decides as follows

The issue in the present case is whether the requirement under English

law to register a transgender man who has given birth as the “mother” of the child on the child’s birth certificate (“the registration requirement”) breached the applicants’ rights under Article 8 of the Convention and/or Article 14 of the Convention read with Article 8.

. . .

As part of its judgment the Court of Appeal had regard to Article 3.1 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, which provides that, in all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration. The court found that Parliament, in enacting a carefully crafted set of provisions balancing the rights of transgender people and others, including their children, took into account the best interests of children as a primary consideration. Parliament had taken the view that every child should have a mother and should be able to discover who their mother was, because that was in the child’s best interests.

. . .

The Court considers, in the circumstances, that the domestic authorities struck a fair balance between the competing interests of the individual and the community in the present case. The applicants’ complaints under Article 8 of the Convention are therefore manifestly ill-founded and must be rejected as inadmissible pursuant to Article 35 §§ 3 (a) and 4 of the Convention.

Source: Feminist Legal Clinic – Advancing the Human Rights of Women & Girls

https://feministlegal.org/applications-nos-23202-21-and-23223-21-y-against-the-united-kingdom-and-x-against-the-united-kingdom/

The judgment is here:

https://feministlegal.org/applications-nos-23202-21-and-23223-21y-against-the-united-kingdomand-x-against-the-united-kingdo/

New Zealand - Don’t Let Women Speak

This book which is based around the shocking events in 2023 when Kellie-Jay Keen attempted to hold a Let Women Speak in Auckland is on its final edit. I’m greatly looking forward to it. Terf Vibes on her substack, Til Sex Do Us Part updates us:

“DON’T LET WOMEN SPEAK”: Our Albert Park book is signed with Spinifex! And Kellie-Jay is all on board. Hurrah!!! ✍🏽 📚 👱🏽‍♀️

Our anthology of stories from the anti-LWS riot in Albert Park, NZ, 2023, and massive fightback, that Jill Ovens and I co-edited, is under contract with the iconic feminist publisher, Spinifex Press!

Jul 08, 2026

Apologies for this slightly delayed sub. Let me just offer three letters of explanation: H R T, and leave it there. 🥴

This from the mainstream media on the day, methinks does protest Kellie-Jay’s alleged “anti-trans” stance a tad too much, given, among other things, that the image they used with this alleged “anti-trans” claim about Kellie-Jay, makes a liar of them by showing her looking clearly the victim, and seriously assaulted and in shock, with the fear of death still clinging to her face, from her experience of the conflict with trans activists that day. No sign of any trans looking embattled from all Kellie-Jay’s terrible “anti-transness’. And this was all without her having spoken a word of Terf politics, the whole reason for her visit, or even been able to shout a basic greeting to her supporters. The noise level was just far too crazy for that!

Clearly the conflict between Terfs and trans and allies that day was so much worse than boos and heckling the paper describes. Indeed Kellie-Jay was very open about having feared she was going to be trampled to death and would never see her four young children or husband again, nor they see her. And she is as fearless as they come, as I think maybe even the TRAs might concede.

Here Kellie-Jay emerges from the mob and scrum of marshals and security guards, and an off-duty police officer, that together saved her life that day, after just twenty minutes or half an hour max inside the park. And with the police only there to greet her — and get this photo — with her stunned face telling the truth that no number of captured journalists could or would ever report in words.

So with media like this, and so much of it, there is a pressing need to tell the truth of what happened that day in my adopted home city of Auckland, from the perspective of the silenced, terrorised and misrepresented women, including Kellie-Jay and the women who organised and marshalled the event. And that is what our book Don’t Let Women Speak aims to do. And with the help of Spinifex, it has a good chance of succeeding…

The full piece is here:

https://terfvibes.substack.com/p/dont-let-women-speak-our-albert-park

New Zealand - The Sex Spectrum Myth

Michelle Uriarau of the wonderful Maori group Mana Wāhine Kōrero looks at how the lamestream in the form of Newsroom are dealing with the definition of man and woman bill:

The “Sex Spectrum” Myth Fails History and Science

Jul 08, 2026

Image credit: War Canoes at Porirua (1847) by George French Angas (1822–1886). Image sourced via the National Library of New Zealand / Wikimedia Commons. Status: Public Domain / Out of Copyright.

In their recent comment piece published by Newsroom, ‘Marcroft’s sex definition bill fails basic science’, the contributing authors have constructed a false narrative that hinges upon a profound act of historical omission, attempting to rewrite both Western history and traditional Māoritanga [ Māori culture, practices, and beliefs],to serve a modern political agenda. By asserting as fact that the two-sex binary was an 18th-century European scientific invention, they reveal their total reliance on a single, thoroughly debunked, 35-year-old American humanities thesis.



https://newsroom.co.nz/2026/07/02/marcrofts-sex-definition-bill-fails-basic-science/

Jenny Marcroft says the bill has been designed to ‘uphold legal certainty, protect the integrity of sex-based rights, and ensure that language in law reflects biological reality’. Photo: Marc Daalder

This theory, introduced into modern gender studies by American cultural historian Thomas Laqueur in his 1990 book Making Sex: Body and Gender from the Greeks to Freud, claims that Western medical tradition functioned under a “one-sex” framework until the Enlightenment. In Laqueur’s re-telling, antiquity viewed the female body as merely an imperfect, “inside-out” version of the male due to a lack of internal metabolic heat. By presenting this historiographical speculation as an uncontested fact, the Newsroom authors completely conceal the reality that the “one-sex model” has been comprehensively dismantled and rejected by mainstream historians of medicine, such as Helen King (The One-Sex Body on Trial), Joan Cadden, and Katharine Park. Their peer-reviewed research proves that ancient, medieval, and early modern physicians recognised clear sexual dimorphism and never doubted that men and women were distinct, real biological categories.

The full piece is here:

https://manawahinekorero.substack.com/p/the-sex-spectrum-myth-fails-historyl

The States - The Alaska Airlines case

Excellent result here in Alaska - things are on a roll in the States!! As reported by FLC:

Ninth Circuit Delivers Major Victory for Women Who Speak Up in Brown v. Alaska Airlines — Women’s Liberation Front (08 July)

The Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of two flight attendants who were fired for statements about the Equality Act, in the case Brown v. Alaska Airlines, Inc. This decision is an important victory for employees who speak up about sex-based safety and privacy. WoLF filed an amicus brief in support of the flight attendants.

Amicus briefs are an opportunity for groups or individuals who are not part of a case to weigh in with their arguments or provide additional context. Although the plaintiffs’ legal claims largely center on religious discrimination, WoLF’s brief adds an important feminist context to this case.

Source: Ninth Circuit Delivers Major Victory for Women Who Speak Up in Brown v. Alaska Airlines — Women’s Liberation Front

https://feministlegal.org/ninth-circuit-delivers-major-victory-for-women-who-speak-up-in-brown-v-alaska-airlines-womens-liberation-front/

Collusion With Delusion?

At last weekend’s Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender and Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine conference in London, Helen Joyce of Sex Matters was present and discusses it on her substack. Oh dear, her and Mr Menno disagreed about something!! Luckily I think both have a point. Therapists may well be constrained by their professional rules from taking a firm position when, for example, dealing with a child who is confused but on the other hand maybe sometimes a firm approach by a parent may work even better. All thoughts gratefully received.

Collusion with delusion

Therapists cannot shoulder the whole burden of curing societal psychosis

Jul 09, 2026

I spent 5th and 6th July in London at one of the best conferences I’ve ever attended. The subject was gender medicine, specifically as it pertains to children, and the programme was pulled together by CAN-SG and SEGM. I think that in the coming weeks at least some of the talks will go online, and I highly recommend watching when they do.

A pleasing number of attendees I spoke with during the breaks were newbies – unhappy parents of trans-identifying children, young people who were developing serious worries about the ideology or coming out of trans identification themselves, and medical professionals of all stripes. Just a year or two ago, I don’t think these people would have come across the conference programme online, and even if they had, most wouldn’t have dared attend. I was delighted (and a bit embarrassed) by the number who said that they had first started to ask questions when they saw me in a video or podcast; it’s quite something to know that the messages in bottles that get cast to the waters really do get picked up and read.

One of the most interesting things that happened was at the end of a session in which therapists were speaking about their approach to supporting trans-identifying children. They spoke about their open-ended and supportive approach, asking rather than answering questions and seeking not to make decisions for the child or foreclose any options. All standard fare for therapy, but it provoked an angry and upset question from a member of the audience, gay-rights campaigner Mr Menno. When, he asked, would these children be simply told the truth, rather than all this pandering (I paraphrase)? Why weren’t the therapists telling them, in terms, that they cannot change sex, and that it is stupid and harmful to try?

I felt that this was a bit unfair on these particular therapists, every one of whom is risking a great deal to do the work they do, and in particular to speak at this conference. Even without the conversion-practices law the government is proposing, they are all subject to a memorandum of understanding signed by almost every relevant regulator that bars them from carrying out conversion practices, with the usual disingenuous framing of everything except for unquestioning gender affirmation as attempting to “convert” a trans person into a “cis” one. Many therapists who oppose this framing now refuse to work with trans-identifying patients, especially children, because the risk of vexatious complaints is simply too high (here’s a writeup of one example – the therapist in question, Dr Az Hakeem, no longer works with children).

So I went up to Menno straight afterwards, and said I thought he had been unfair. But Menno (whom I regard as a dear friend) was extremely upset – I completely understand why; these children are so lost and the desire to scream and shout and say the whole thing is madness is sometimes so strong that it’s hard to repress. I don’t think anything I said made sense to him, or made anything better, but fortunately one of the therapists on the panel, Dr Anna Hutchinson, who was one of the Tavistock whistleblowers and knows more than anyone about both the evils of gender medicine and how to work with these indoctrinated kids, then came over to talk to Menno. She did a much better job than I did, both of empathising with his feelings and sharing her perspective (turns out good therapists are really skilled at understanding what underlies outbursts of anger and expressions of distress, whoda thunk it?).

The full piece is here and we look forward to Menno’s take on the conference:

https://www.thehelenjoyce.com/p/collusion-with-delusion

Gender Identity is a Symptom

I have long adhered to the view of Dr Miriam Grossman ( see Lost In Trans Nation ) that so called ‘gender dysphoria’ is a symptom not a condition in itself. Therapist Pamela Garfield-Jaeger ( writing on the Inspecting Gender substack) agrees:

Transgender is a Symptom

Like a fever that signals an underlying infection, a transgender identity often points to something deeper that deserves attention and exploration.

Jul 07, 2026

For years, people have argued over whether a transgender identification should be classified as a mental illness. I believe that debate misses the point entirely. Transgender identity is not the illness itself. Rather, it is a manifestation of other unmet needs, emotional wounds, developmental struggles, personality traits, social pressures, or psychological conflicts. Like a fever that signals an underlying infection, a transgender identity often points to something deeper that deserves attention and exploration. This matters because if we mistake the symptom for the cause, we fail to address the actual problem.

When a person announces a transgender identity, mainstream professionals still jump to the “born in the wrong body” assumption, which they say needs to be affirmed with no questions asked. Those who have heard enough detransitioner stories know exactly why this is false.

Although on the gender critical side, a trans ID is often conflated as a simple mental illness, despite the fact that when detransitioners tell their stories, they explain that they reached for a new identity because of unmet psychological needs. They weren’t delusional or mentally ill in the traditional sense; rather, they fooled themselves in order to cope with deep psychological pain.

The full piece is here:

https://genspect.substack.com/p/transgender-is-a-symptom

The Horrors of ‘Gender Surgery’

I do think that the horrors of so called ‘gender surgery’ need to be amplified in the arguments against this Frankenstein industry. The whole thing really needs to end. In another report from the CAN-SG/ SEGM conference, Nick Wallis on his substack picks this subject up. All thoughts gratefully received.

Gender Surgery’s Incontinence Problem

“This data is shocking, but they’re carrying on. Chelsea and Westminster are training up new surgeons.”

Jul 07, 2026

Elaine Miller

One of the bigger scandals surrounding gender treatment concerns the long term effects of both hormone use and surgery. A particular aspect of it was brought home this week at the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender(CAN-SG) conference by Elaine Miller - a self-described “fanny physio”.

Miller has a nice sideline in pelvic floor-based stand-up comedy and is also the woman who famously flashed her merkin at Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish parliament’s debating chamber in 2022. Her account of the stunt and the planning which went into it is my favourite chapter in The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht.

There is a serious side to Miller, as befits a Fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists . She has just finished an academic paper with Professor Ruth Parry from Loughborough University called the “Unwanted Effects of Transgender Related Hormones and Gender Surgery on Urinary and Sexual Functioning”. Miller presented this for the first time at the CAN-SG conference.

Odour Control

Miller’s initial interest in the subject was piqued by a spike in referrals in young female people presenting with incontinence at her clinic. They had symptoms which would have been “familiar with menopausal women” but they were happening “thirty years earlier”. All the young women were on cross-sex hormones, specifically testosterone.

Miller reminded the conference that continence problems can be devastating. “If you worry that you are going to wet yourself in public, it affects everything that you do, and everything that you think”.

People who suffer from incontinence tend to “stop exercising, stop being intimate with their partners and become very worried about odour control. They change what they wear... and their sense of self is impacted.”

Miller went looking for advice about incontinence in literature produced by gender clinics and “couldn’t find any information... funnily enough”, but what she did find was a study conducted in 2024 which stated that 69% of trans adolescents on testosterone reported pelvic pain. In other words, “the cross-sex hormones we’re giving young girls makes them sore”.

Some of the young people in that study reported that their pelvic pain was linked to sexual function. Miller said one female told the report’s authors “if she has an orgasm, she then has crippling pelvic pain... for three days.”

Miller decided to get together with Professor Parry (who is a physio herself and an academic specialising in systemic reviews in healthcare communication) to do a proper study into the physical therapeutic needs of people who have undergone transgender hormonal and/or surgical interventions.

Their study involved speaking to male and female adults who had transitioned (including detransitioners) and looked at other studies which may have useful information. “We were struck” said Miller, “about how little in the literature includes the voices of the people that are affected by this stuff”, so they resolved to ensure individual voices featured heavily in the study, even giving the people they spoke to sight of and input into their recommendations.

The full piece is here:

https://nickwallis.substack.com/p/gender-surgerys-incontinence-problem

Karen Davis on her substack You’re Kiddin’,Right? often looks at the horrible complications arising from ‘gender surgeries’. https://ykright.substack.com/

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

In memory of Penelope Keith who passed away on 29 June 2026

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#MakeOrwellFictionAgain

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Saturday or Sunday, Terven.

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