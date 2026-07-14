Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petal's avatar
Petal
14hEdited

Cheers dusty , I’m up late as I was off to the pictures ( cinema ) with lp to see Toy Story 5 ,was actually quite funny ( spoiler alert , buzz came down the aisle with a kilt )

I’m so fucking done with all this shit

When the news came out first about Ann it was a white man - when he was released with no charge - it suddenly became just a. ‘Person ‘ had been apprehended

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
6h

The Chiara bit in ‘Cruel to be Kind’ is mind boggling. Have humans progressed at all or are we still Stone Age creatures at heart? Just shows how cruel the targeting of children by the genderborg has been. They’ve created a completely messed up generation.

I agree with you about Burnham (how about timbucktoo) and about third wave feminism. Good piece by Megan Murphy.

Thanks Dusty. 🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dusty Masterson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture