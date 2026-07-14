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As ever the news and views pour in to Dusty Towers, so this is another long one dear readers.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

I suddenly realised we didn’t have a Harry Potter film in the film list!!! So……

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a 2002 film directed by Chris Columbus. It is based on the 1998 novel by JK Rowling. It is the second instalment in the Harry Potter film series. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, with Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively. The film follows Harry's second year at Hogwarts, where the Heir of Salazar Slytherin opens the Chamber of Secrets, unleashing a monster.

In the clip:

Christina Coulson is Tom Marvolo Riddle.

Bonnie Wright is Ginny.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

A Tribute to Ann Widdecombe

Following her horrifying murder, a really nice tribute from Malcolm Clark on The Secret Gender Files:

The Wisdom of Ann Widdecombe.

Britain would be a better place if we’d listened more to Ann Widdecombe’s warnings about reforms such as the Gender Recognition Act and paid less heed to those who revelled in her death.

Jul 14, 2026

Many of the tributes offered to Ann Widdecombe, the former MP who was murdered last week, made a point of contrasting her likeable personality with her allegedly regrettable views.

As if social conservatism and affability were mutually exclusive. Yet here’s the thing. While she wasn’t always right (who is?) Ann Widdecombe’s objections to many of the reforms of the last half century have turned out to be remarkably prescient.

Above all Widdecombe identified problems with the Gender Recognition Act the mushy political uni-party refused to acknowledge. And still does.

So let’s pay Widdecombe the respect she was too infrequently afforded in her lifetime and treat her political views seriously. Her interventions during one of the most contested debates of the Blair era turn out to have been rare pearls of wisdom.

The full piece is here:

https://malcolmrichardclark.substack.com/p/the-wisdom-of-ann-widdecombe

UK - The Conversion Practices Bill

We are, of course, following the progress of this appalling Bill. Lucy Beney on her substack provides another powerful demolition job and also provides useful examples of people who will be caught by it:

Cruel to be Kind

Lying to children should never be enshrined in law, as the UK’s draft Conversion Practices Bill intends. Sometimes, we have to be ‘cruel to be kind’.

Jul 11, 2026

“You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind in the right measure

Cruel to be kind, it’s a very good sign.

Cruel to be kind means that I love you, baby –

You’ve gotta be cruel to be kind”.

Nick Lowe, from the album Labour of Lust – 1979.

On 25th June, the UK Government published the long-awaited Conversion Practices Draft Bill. The stated aim is to create new offences “in relation to the carrying out of abusive conversion practices on individuals”, on the grounds of sexuality or ‘gender’ identification. This ignores the reality that abusive practices – physical, sexual, psychological, emotional and financial – are already illegal in this country.

It is evident to me that those behind the draft Conversion Practices Bill are entirely unconcerned about its long-term impact on confused and vulnerable children and young people. The main aim, quite obviously, is to silence young people’s stories, shut down any exploration of the possible underlying causes of their distress, and ensure that the ‘trans’ train continues moving forward, without delay or diversion, and with as many passengers onboard as possible.

Here are a couple of Lucy’s examples:

Here are some illustrations, in which the dangers of shutting down discussion become obvious.

A counsellor is supporting Chiara, who identifies as a lesbian. Chiara isn’t sure whether or not she has been raped. In response to the counsellor’s questions, the girl explains that she is in a relationship with a ‘trans girl’ (biologically male), and she was expecting a “lesbian encounter”. What she then describes is, in fact, heterosexual intercourse with a young man. Chiara had consented to sexual activity but not to “that”. The counsellor asked if they had used any form of contraception. “No”, answered the girl… “a trans girl is a girl and two girls can’t make a baby”, although she conceded that her partner has a “girl dick”. The suggestion that her partner was biologically male immediately elicited an angry denial and accusations that the counsellor was both homophobic and transphobic – denying that Chiara was a lesbian, and also denying that her ‘trans’ partner was a girl. Chiara demonstrated “serious alarm and distress”. Was that counsellor doing due diligence, or falling short of “standards reasonably expected”, and likely to end up in court under the provisions of this draft Bill?

Tom has always liked animals. As a young teenager, he sometimes found himself wishing that he was an animal. It would be so much easier – there wouldn’t be all those social signals to read. He’s worried that he’s autistic – he’s done a couple of tests on social media. He doesn’t go out much and spends most of his time gaming online, and has created an animal avatar. Recently he’s been playing against other ‘animals’. One of them has a full animal costume, apparently – a super-realistic ‘fur suit’. He also has a ‘fursonality’. Tom now believes he was ‘born in the wrong body’ and into the wrong species entirely. He is in fact, ‘fox gender’ – because he is playful and likes the outdoors. He wants to be called Silvano – because it derives from the Latin for woods. Under the provisions of the draft Bill, ‘transgender identity’ includes circumstances in which “the individual identifies as neither male nor female or not solely male or female”. Would someone disabusing Tom of the idea that he is an animal, and treating him as one mixed-up boy, possibly being groomed and urgently in need of safe-guarding, fall foul of the law in future?

The full piece is here:

https://lucybeney.substack.com/p/cruel-to-be-kind

UK - Cancellation in the Arts

Rosie Kay, co-director of Freedom in the Arts, with Denise Fahmy, reports that on Thursday 9 July, peers debated Freedom in the Arts’ report The New Boycott Crisis, addressing cultural boycotts, antisemitism, the silencing of lawful gender-critical views and the growing climate of fear across the arts.

Speakers included Baroness Fox of Buckley, Baroness Dacres of Lewisham, Baroness Jenkin of Kennington, Lord Addington, Lord Polak, Baroness Meyer, Lord Frost, Baroness Spielman, Lord Doyle, Lord Young of Acton, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay and Baroness Twycross, responding for the Government.

An excellent debate!

https://rosiekay.substack.com/p/the-house-of-lords-debates-the-new

UK - Amnesty Woo

We reported on Amnesty International producing a report saying certain UK Terfy organisations were ‘anti-rights’ and then taking down the report: https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/mapantsula

Sex Matters pick up the story:

Amnesty faces backlash

Jul 13, 2026

Amnesty International UK has hastily withdrawn its report A growing threat: the anti-rights movement in the UK – which smeared gender-critical charities, grassroots volunteer networks, evidence-based medicine associations and victim-support groups as “anti-rights” – saying that it is under review.

Published on 8th July 2026, and removed just days later on 10th July, the Growing threat report is a new low for a once-great organisation founded on the rigorous gathering of evidence and the defence of free expression.

A sister report Like a snowball: the growth and impact of the gender critical movement in the UK, published in May 2026, remains live online and bemoans the normalisation of “all manifestations of GC belief, including misgendering and talking about trans people with reference to their ‘biological sex’ and trans women as ‘biological males’.”

Amnesty’s public expressions of animosity and unevidenced slurs towards those with gender-critical views not only harm the reputation of gender-critical groups but also create a hostile environment for its own gender-critical staff, and set the organisation in opposition to its own charitable objects.

Amnesty made a submission in the 2025 case of For Women Scotland v Scottish Ministers: its proposed interpretation of the Equality Act was rejected by the Supreme Court, which judged that it would undermine the protection of rights, making the legal protections against sex discrimination, sexual-orientation discrimination and gender-reassignment discrimination “incoherent” and “unworkable”.

Rather than admit that its approach took a wrong turn, Amnesty has doubled down.

The Growing threat and Like a snowball reports present gender-critical views as “transphobia” and groups such as the Gay Men’s Network and Beira’s Place rape crisis centre as shady, nefarious and driven by misogyny and homophobia.

Stephanie Davies-Arai of Transgender Trend received a British Empire Medal for services to children for her work exposing the harms of unevidenced gender medicine. For Women Scotland won the Scottish Herald’s Public Campaign of the Year and the Emma Humphreys Memorial Prize given by the Centre for Women’s Justice. LGB Alliance, Sex Matters and FiLia are registered charities, recognised as pursuing goals in the public interest.

Following Mermaids’ failed attempt to have LGB Alliance struck off the charity register, the Charity Commission explicitly warned:

“Demonising and undermining those who think differently is not acceptable behaviour from any charity on our register.”

The affected organisations are not letting the matter drop with a quiet deletion. Amnesty’s postbag is full of letters and its board members are facing calls to:

provide the specific evidential basis relied upon for these classifications, or admit that none exists

withdraw both reports in their entirety

issue public apologies to the individual groups smeared, as well as to its own gender-critical staff and supporters

commit to comprehensive training for staff and trustees on UK equality and discrimination law.

It is time for Amnesty’s leadership to look honestly at legal reality, respect the pluralism of human rights advocacy, and engage in constructive dialogue rather than defamation.

What the letters said

Children of Transitioners and Trans Widows’ Voices said:

“The inclusion of small, grassroots victim-support organisations such as ours within a report describing an ‘anti-rights movement’ risks serious reputational harm, may deter vulnerable women and children from seeking support, and creates the impression that the experiences and human rights of the people we support have been discounted.”

For Women Scotland said:

“On page 2 of your report, however, you claim that the ruling has contributed to a “signiﬁcant decline in protections for LGBT+ rights” with no reference to the fact that the Judges considered lesbian, gay and bisexual rights as well as the rights of those covered by gender reassignment and concluded that a certiﬁcated sex interpretation would be hugely damaging to these groups.”

Gay Men’s Network said:

“We consider that your report is a deeply silly and malicious piece of low politics designed to ‘evidence launder’ a list of undesirable gay and lesbian organisations and actors such that it can be quoted by those who seek, (like you) to control gay and lesbian free speech and open discourse.”

LGB Alliance said:

“Having lost the argument at the UK Supreme Court, Amnesty has now taken the extraordinary step of branding LGB Alliance (along with For Women Scotland and numerous other organisations) part of an ‘anti-rights’ movement. It somehow neglected to add the Supreme Court.”

Sex Matters said:

“Allowing individual staff, campaigning teams or activists to use Amnesty’s name to launch campaigns that are not based on a solid understanding of human rights and the Equality Act is a reckless approach to governance and reputational, regulatory and legal risk, and a diversion from your mission.”

Dusty - Beira’s Place, a rape crisis centre in Edinburgh ( funded by JK Rowling) have not yet responded - might they be considering legal action?

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/amnesty-faces-backlash

The Queen Meets The Queen

In a piece in the Spectator by Robert Hardman mainly reporting that King Charles will not be living at Buckingham Palace and Andy Burnham will not be living at 10 Downing Street ( personally I would prefer it if Burnham lived outside of the UK entirely), there is mention of a certain meeting 😀

The photograph of the Queen welcoming J.K. Rowling to Holyroodhouse this week is, as a close friend tells me, ‘pure Camilla’. It was ostensibly to celebrate a shared love of literacy. The Queen supports more book charities than anyone in royal history and Rowling is the Taylor Swift of print. Both women are also energetically involved in campaigning for the victims of sexual violence. The Court Circular was a masterclass in understatement: ‘Her Majesty this afternoon received Ms Joanne Rowling (Author).’ Read into it what you like (and the Queen knows that you will) but this is the polar opposite of cancellation. It reminds me of Queen Camilla’s speech at her literary reception in 2023. That same week, it had been revealed that Roald Dahl’s publishers were due to censor hurty words like ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ from his books. ‘Please remain true to your calling,’ she urged us writers, ‘unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression.’ Cue roars of ‘Hear! Hear!’ The Queen paused, gave a knowing smile and added simply: ‘Enough said.’ She did not even mention Dahl by name. The very next day, Penguin backed down. Pure Camilla indeed.

Queen Camilla meets with author J.K. Rowling at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2026.Credit : Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

https://spectator.com/article/prince-harrys-holiday-from-hell/

The States - Legal Action Against WPATH, the Endocrine Society and the AAP

We reported on this legal action in the last update and I wasn’t sure about the current situation. Behind the paywall in this latest edition of the Terf Report , Kara Dansky reports on a few legal actions but I am just extracting here the piece about this case:

……………………..

In the meantime, there is another confusing legal situation involving the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the state of Florida, all of which is playing out in Illinois. What?! I know, it’s weird.

On December 9, 2025, the Florida Attorney General (Uthmeier) filed a lawsuit in Florida state court against the AAP, WPATH [ The World Professional Association for Transgender Health], and the Endocrine Society. That lawsuit essentially alleges fraud and conspiracy. The complaint alleges that all three organizations have been involved in a conspiracy with each other to defraud the people of Florida.

It’s really quite something. Apparently:

WPATH’s publication of the SOC-8 in 2022 “completed [the state defendants’] preordained evolution from puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones starting no earlier than 16 (SOC-5) all the way to genital surgery without age limit (SOC-8).” The complaint took aim specifically at AAP’s claimed role in the editorial process leading up to SOC-8’s publication. It alleged that the draft SOC-8 provided “[r]elaxed . . . age minimums: 14 for cross-sex hormones” and for some surgical interventions. According to the complaint, that raised concerns: Levine [a Biden administration official] “was very concerned” that “having ages (mainly for surgery) will affect access to health care for trans youth.” The WPATH members reported back to their colleagues: “[Levine] and the Biden administration worried that having ages in the document will make matters worse. She asked us to remove them.”

[Side note: “she” here refers to Dr. Rachel (Richard) Levine, a man.]

Moving on:

The state court complaint alleged that WPATH responded by “downgrading the age recommendation to a suggestion,” but that this “did not pacify Levine.” According to Uthmeier’s complaint, the breaking point was when “AAP joined Levine in threatening to oppose SOC-8 if WPATH did not remove the age minimums.” At that point, the complaint alleged, “WPATH caved and ‘agreed to remove the ages.’ Thus, despite the Delphi ‘consensus’ [a scientific review process], the SOC-8 do not contain age minimums for any transitioning hormonal or surgical intervention outside of phalloplasty. The SOC-8 deem all other surgeries ‘medically necessary gender-affirming medical treatment[s] in adolescents.’”

Florida appears to be accusing both Levine and the AAP of putting pressure on WPATH, which wanted to maintain some age limits on “gender-affirming care” for minors, into having no age limits, and that WPATH eventually agreed.

Then, the AAP turned around and sued the Attorney General of Florida in federal court in Illinois, where it is headquartered. In June, a federal district court agreed with the AP and blocked the Florida lawsuit.

On June 22, a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to intervene while the matter was pending before the district court.

But then, all of a sudden, on July 8th, the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decided to skip that bit and go straight to an en banc (full court) review of the district court’s decision. It also “stayed” (i.e., put the breaks on) the district court’s decision blocking the Florida case.

So, if I’m reading all of this correctly, WPATH v. FTC is live and pending before the District Court for the District of DC. FTC v. WPATH is live and pending before the District Court for the Northern District of Texas. AAP v. Uthmeier is live and pending before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Uthmeier v. AAP is live and pending in state court in Florida.

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/the-legal-wars-between-the-federal

The States - Women’s Suffrage National Monument

Kara Dansky reports on yet another Terf Report:

Tell the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation that a woman is an adult human female

Jul 13, 2026

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit, “was charged by Congress in Public Law 116-217 and Public Law 118-226 to design and build a monument on the National Mall to honor the suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote, catalyzed a movement for change, and transformed American democracy.”

It is asking for submissions, which I think is just terrific. Here is your chance to tell the foundation that we need a monument on the National Mall proclaiming that a woman is an adult human female. They absolutely will not do this, but this is still a great opportunity to make your voice heard.

The request for submissions is here.

It provides a set of steps. First, it says to prepare your submission, and elaborates: “We need some inspiration! That’s why we’re calling upon YOU to submit your ideas. Contribute your ideas today and inspire the future design of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument.”

Great!

Then, it invites you to “Submit Your Monumental Idea.”

It first asks you to upload an image of your “Monumental Idea.” I uploaded this:

After you upload your image of your “Monumental Idea,” it asks you to tell them about your “Monumental Idea.” I said this:

I, a woman (adult human female), registered to vote as a Democrat at 18, and I remain a registered Democrat. I also published a book titled “The Reckoning: How the Democrats and the Left Betrayed Women and Girls” in 2023 because to date, the Democratic Party has sold out women and girls. No one was confused about what a woman is when they wouldn’t let us vote. A woman is an adult human female. No one should hesitate to say so. We need a monument on the National Mall declaring it to be true.

Finally, it asks “What words, phrases, or stories inspired you?” This is what I said:

Woman = Adult. Human. Female. A British woman named Kellie-Jay Keen put that phrase up on a billboard in Liverpool, England, in 2018 and she was forced to take it down because a man found it to be “offensive.”

Now it’s your turn! You’re welcome to use anything from my submission (other than book authorship), or do something else that feels personal to you.

Whatever you do, this is a great opportunity to celebrate voting rights for women (the adult human female kind)!

Get those submissions in American Terfs. The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/tell-the-womens-suffrage-national

The famous billboard!

Italy - Education

Great news from Italy reported by Women of Scotland:

Women o’ Scotland

@WomenOScotland

🇮🇹 Italy just passed a major education reform under PM Giorgia Meloni’s government:



• Full ban on organised sex/relationship education in kindergartens & primary schools



• Written parental consent required for any lessons on sexuality, gender identity or emotional relationships in secondary schools



• Schools must give parents 7 days’ notice with full details of content & materials



Protecting children from premature indoctrination and upholding parental rights. Scotland — take note. Enough with the stealth gender lessons behind parents’ backs.



Children deserve safeguarding, not ideology.



What do you think, Scotland?



independent.co.uk/news/world/eur…

From independent.co.uk

13 Jul 2026

https://x.com/WomenOScotland/status/2076778478200905937

Ellen Page

Possibly the most famous larping woman, Ellen ( Elliot) Page is appearing in a new film called Odyssey. Kat Highsmith on her substack picks up the Ellen Page story.

Everyone Knows She’s Not a Man

Stop Asking Us to Pretend

Jul 14, 2026

Our girl Ellen Page (I’m not calling her Elliot, ever) has been lighting up social media recently because the world continues to wake up as the fraud that is “trans” continues to implode.

With The Odyssey set for worldwide release on July 17, the London premiere was held on July 6 and the film’s numerous stars showed up for the crowds and photo ops.

Ellen makes 5’6” John Leguizamo look imposing.

Ellen appeared in a suit (man is when pants), but the obvious differences between her and an actual man became crystal clear when she appeared beside her bodyguard, and social media users noticed the remarkable disparity.

What stood out, though, was that many commented on Ellen’s recent antics with sympathy and concern, not antipathy or vitriol. X (formerly known as Twitter), in particular, is full of “extremely online guys” who are unbelievably idiotic and nasty, but some people responded with surprising levels of compassion for her.

Let’s discuss Ellen and the reaction to her because everyone knows she’s not a man, and asking us to pretend isn’t a show of moral virtue since telling the truth is in reality far more kind.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/everyone-knows-shes-not-a-man

Feminism

Meghan Murphy on the substack, Fairer Disputations thinks (roughly speaking) that first and second wave feminists did a good job but it all went out of the window with the third wave feminists. I agree. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://fairerdisputations.substack.com/p/actually-feminism-is-a-good-thing

Endpiece

Given the reference above by Lucy Beney to Nick Lowe….here it is:

Best of luck to England tomorrow in the World Cup. Congratulations to Spain for getting though to the Final.

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreSaneLikeOurParents

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.