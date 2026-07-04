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This is to all my American readers, I hope you’re having a lovely day. This substack is read across 29 States. Far and away the largest number of readers are in California!!!!??? The beating heart of the American Gender Borg!! Thanks to those battling Californian Terfs.

I’ve chosen two film clips for you.

We start with the iconic raising of the Stars and Stripes above the Japanese island of Iwo Jima from Clint Eastwood’s marvellous film Flags of our Fathers.

The second clip is President Trump signing the executive order with regard to women’s and girls’ sports. This has now been further cemented by the recent Supreme Court judgment.

Hope to hear from some American readers in the comments. Let us know what you’re doing today.

#BeMorePorcupine

#StandWithTheAmericanTerfs