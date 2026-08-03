Things have slightly calmed down on the news front. To such an extent that my feline assistant has gone out on the tiles!!

Buy me a coffee

I was very sorry to hear that Rod Liddle, columnist for The Times and The Spectator, who was always on the side of the Terfs, has passed away at the age of 66. He often made me roar with laughter! I will send out as a one off as soon as I can the lovely tribute to him from the Spectator.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Gregory's Girl is a 1980 Scottish film written and directed by Bill Forsyth.

Gregory’s Girl could be controversial for Terfs since it involves a girl, Dorothy ( Dee Hepburn) getting a place in a boys’ football team and actually ousting the centre forward, Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair) who then ends up as the goalie! Additionally, though she is doing her best, Dee Hepburn does not come across as the greatest women’s footballer ever!! And the likelihood of her holding her own in a boys’ team is very remote in reality….unless they are really crap! I used to play in the team for our Scout Group and in the local Scout football cup we would sail through every round by ridiculous scores of 10-0 or 12-1 until we got to the final where we would meet the only other good team in the district…and then, every year, we would lose.

My mate Paul and me had a great system. I’d go racing up the wing towards the corner flag and I’d know that by now Paul would be in the penalty area and I’d put in the cross and that often ended up with a goal. Or else Paul would head up the wing and I’d head for the penalty area. I once scored with my head ( I was crap at heading the ball) and I heard the coach on the touchline say: “F*****g hell, he’s scored with his head!”

In any event this film is from 1980 when nobody apart from Janice Raymond ( The Transsexual Empire 1979) had any inkling of the cataclysm that was to come.

And, in any event, it is not really about football but about adolescent romance. Gregory asks out Dorothy but, by a convoluted route, ends up going out with Susan ( Clare Grogan).

Plus, nowadays, any larping girl footballer will at least be wise enough to stay in the girls’ team!!

All thoughts gratefully received 😀

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Scotland - Government Supports Male ‘Breastfeeding’

The Scottish Government and others are funding a Gender Woo group who, amongst other things, run a group for larping men who want to breastfeed!! You read that correctly!! Douglas Dickie reports in the Scottish Daily Express.

Charity at centre of male breastfeeding row received £1m in ‘grants’ and criticised Supreme Court decision

Politicians have hit out after it emerged the SNP government had given the group over £260,000 of taxpayer cash

30 Jul 2026

View 2 Images

Trans activists protest against the 2025 Supreme Court judgement(Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A political row has erupted after it emerged a controversial charity had been handed at least £670,000 in public money. LGBT Health and Wellbeing was given £261,838 from SNP-run Scottish Government, as well as a further £199,345 from NHS Lothian, £107,692 from Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership, and £101,456 from Edinburgh Integration Joint Board in 2024/25.

The donations have been criticised because LGBT Health and Wellbeing promotes the act of male breastfeeding. The charity offers classes, called ‘Queer Milk’ aimed at those “breastfeeding, chestfeeding or giving human milk to their baby in any amount, no matter what your feeding journey looks like”.

Biological men do not have the basic breast tissue and glands needed for lactation but specific hormone treatments, medications, and nipple stimulation can trigger milk production. This is a practice often used by trans women, who are biological males who ‘identify’ as females.

On its website, LGBT Health and Wellbeing describes itself as “Scotland’s LGBTQ+ health and wellbeing charity, here to support every LGBTQ+ person to live well and thrive”. Founded in 2003, it states its aim is to create a Scotland where “every LGBTQ+ person can thrive”.

The full piece is here:

https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/scottish-news/charity-centre-male-breastfeeding-row-37495643

England - ‘Trans Pride’ London

In the last update we featured a piece by detransitioner, Michael Kerr about ‘Trans Pride London’.

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-mission?utm_source=publication-search

Menno was there as well and met up with Michael and Julie Bindel. And what a bunch of weirdos they met!! Well done to the three of them for enduring this for our benefit!!

SEEN In Journalism

Good round up of the week in journalism from SEEN including some matters we have already dealt with such as the cancellation of the Women’s Rights Network event in Belfast and the Sophie Cunningham furore ( see further below) but it also included something we have not touched on yet:

When Journalism Presents Contested Beliefs as Settled Facts: Féile, Labour Women’s Conference and Sophie Cunningham

A weekly round-up of stories that raised questions about accuracy, impartiality and trust in journalism | 27 July–2 August 2026

Aug 02, 2026

…………………………….

Northumbria Police: A Significant Story Receiving Little Attention

The dismissal of Northumbria Police Detective Constable Rachel Fletcher following a gross misconduct hearing has, so far, received remarkably little media attention.

At the time of writing, we’ve found only one substantive report of the hearing, despite it raising issues that extend beyond the conduct of one officer.

The Women’s Rights Network argues the case raises wider questions about police culture, gender-related policies and the treatment of officers who challenge them. Those claims deserve careful scrutiny, as does the panel’s reasoning.

The written determination has not yet been published. When it is, it should provide a clearer picture of which allegations were proved, how the evidence was assessed and why the panel reached its conclusions.

We’ll be reading the written determination carefully - and watching to see whether this significant case receives the wider media attention it has so far lacked.

Dusty - well, it’s reached this media 😀

The full piece is here:

https://seeninjournalism.substack.com/p/when-journalism-presents-contested

Pretend Medicine Round Up - The ‘Dutch Protocol’

Excellent world wide round up as ever by Bernard Lane on Gender Clinic News and I am picking out several pieces about the Netherlands and the ‘Dutch Protocol’ which launched the whole ‘gender medicine’ industry:

Blockers on trial

Plus: Genital surgery on US teens; Dutch Health Council rebuked; the incoherence of gender identity; Brazil’s cancel culture; sterilisation v German law; tomboys lost to trans; medical misinfo in Oz

Aug 02, 2026

GCN global briefs

Dubious diagnosis

The Netherlands | The Dutch protocol for paediatric medical transition is afflicted by unclear diagnosis and tendentious language, according to Dr Armand Girbes, the former head of the intensive care unit at the university hospital VUmc, which is home to the famous Amsterdam gender clinic.

Dr Girbes, a consultant in internal medicine and a clinical pharmacologist, has written a sharp criticism of the Dutch model and its defence by the independent Health Council of the Netherlands. (He was a signatory to the June 25 opinion article in the newspaper Trouw, which argued that the Dutch could no longer ignore the international shift towards a more cautious, less invasive response to gender-distressed youth.)

Writing for the publication Wynia’s Week, Dr Girbes says: “An accurate diagnosis is not only necessary to choose the right treatment, but also to prevent an incorrect treatment from masking or even exacerbating the actual condition. In children and young people who present with feelings of gender dysphoria, that diagnosis is often far from clear. This is all the more important now that this group is much more likely to also have other symptoms such as autism, depression or ADHD.”

“The resulting question is therefore: is gender dysphoria the primary diagnosis here, or is it a symptom of something else? [ Dusty - my emphasis!] That question must be addressed before any irreversible medical intervention is undertaken.

“All of this is of the utmost importance in order to comply with one of the most fundamental principles of medicine: primum non nocere—first, do no harm. Hormone treatments and surgery in children and adolescents cause irreversible damage, including infertility, sexual dysfunction, bone problems, an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, lifelong dependence on medical care and, not least, a risk of death. Anyone proposing such interventions bears a heavy burden of proof.

“After thirty years of the Dutch Protocol, that burden of proof has still not been met. The uncertainty surrounding the diagnosis itself is systematically underestimated. Is gender dysphoria in a teenager a primary, stable identity disorder that needs to be confirmed? Or is it a symptom of something else: autism, trauma, depression, ADHD, social influence via peers and the media, or the normal confusion of puberty?”

Dr Girbes contrasts the seeming confidence of the Dutch gender clinicians with the international scrutiny of their foundational studies. The Health Council, which confirmed the weak evidence base, found no reason to cease these hormonal treatments, affirming them as well organised.

Dr Girbes says the council’s report “acknowledges that the level of evidence is low and refers to international developments, but then concludes that the Dutch approach is ‘careful’ enough to be largely continued. That is precisely the disdain of a ‘leading’ nation: foreign systematic reviews and thorough peer-reviewed analyses are noted, but not deemed decisive. After all, we do it more carefully.”

“It is striking in this context that the manifesto of D66—the [centre-left] political party that seems most committed to the Netherlands’ role as a leading nation in areas such as transgender care (for young people)—states that care whose effectiveness has not been proven must be scrapped. The CDA and VVD [centre-right parties] also support this.

“Logically, this means there is no credible reason to maintain the current medical gender care for minors. After all, high-quality systematic reviews conclude that the evidence for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in young people is low to very low: there is no convincing evidence of lasting improvement in mental health, suicidal tendencies or quality of life, whilst the risks of infertility, sexual dysfunction and impaired bone development are real and largely irreversible.”

Dr Girbes suggests that the Health Council has compromised its independence and allowed “ideological convictions” to trump the scientific evidence. He highlights the role of biased language—for example, teenagers are said to be “assigned male at birth”.

“It suggests that sex is arbitrarily ‘assigned’ at birth rather than biologically observed, and that the medical interventions are, by definition, ‘affirming’ and therefore positive. This choice of words is not scientific progress, but an ideological shift that frames the entire treatment model as self-evident and harmless. After all, anyone who criticises ‘gender-affirming care’ appears to be against care. Referring to androgens and/or oestrogens as ‘gender-affirming hormones’ also falls into this category.”

And the next piece:

Rhetoric v reality

The Netherlands | A former clinician at the Amsterdam VUmc [ Vanderbilt University Medical Center ] gender service, clinical psychologist Dorine Sellenraad, says she doubts the Dutch claim to greater caution than their overseas colleagues when it comes to gender dysphoria diagnosis and treatment. She worked in the clinic from 2000 to 2001 with adult patients. “Leading clinics such as the VUmc should advocate for psychological transgender care, but they do not,” she told GCN.

“What I hear is that the regular gender therapists are inclined to conduct young adults into the somatic pathway [of hormones and surgery] when these young adults ask for exploration.

“What we practitioners in [specialist mental health care]—who work with young adults (18-25)—see more and more is that these young adults who are referred to us with a possible autistic disorder, trauma complaints, anxiety, sadness and personality problems, also have a somatic treatment process going on for gender dysphoric complaints, whether or not at the VUmc.

“These young adults themselves make no connection between the various problems and their gender dysphoria and most of the time we are not being approached for consultation by the gender therapists. Now it may be the case that patients themselves do not say anything about other problems to the gender practitioners. This is one of the reasons why a good diagnostic procedure [that includes taking a patient’s history from sources other than the patient] is required.”

Also a signatory to the Trouw opinion article, Dr Sellenraad said she attended a 2024 meeting at the VUmc where the case of a patient with gender dysphoria and several other problems was discussed. She said she was struck by the ease with which a VUmc clinician had recommended hormones.

“I fear that the Health Council [in its recent report on paediatric medical transition] relies too much on what is said and written, and has not investigated enough how it works in practice.” GCN sought comment from the VUmc clinic’s senior psychiatrist, Dr Annelou de Vries.

Genspect’s Inspecting Gender has published a critical profile of medical psychologist Dr Peggy Cohen-Kettenis, a pivotal figure in the development of the puberty blocker-driven Dutch Protocol. In January 2024, Dr Cohen-Kettenis said that funding from Ferring Pharmaceuticals did not influence Dutch research on puberty blockers. “In case of any signs of negative effects [from blockers] we would have ended the protocol,” she told GCN.

And more from the Netherlands:

Tomboys at risk

The Netherlands | In the newspaper De Volkskrant, sociologist Jolande Withuis deplores the illogical nature of the Dutch Health Council’s findings and advice on the gender medicalisation of minors. “It states, in fact, that whilst there is admittedly no scientific evidence for the current treatment of children with gender dysphoria, and whilst we still know very little about key issues (such as the long-term consequences of hormone use and regret), we must, above all, carry on with it. This appears to be a political compromise—not least regarding a medical treatment with far-reaching consequences.”

She also laments the failure of the council to explain the switch in patient profile to chiefly female teenagers. “My feminist heart breaks when I think of a ‘tomboy’—a boyish girl—who is in love with a female friend and is bullied at school by ultra-feminine little bitches who get up at six o’clock to apply thick layers of make-up, as dictated by influencers. Such a girl—who may well be a lesbian—can now easily conclude that she needs to ‘transition’ because she was ‘born in the wrong body’. After all, that fashionable slogan is being thrust upon her from all sides.”

And finally

Language games

The Netherlands | In the OpinieZ magazine, Johan Bolhuis, Affiliated Professor at the University of Cambridge and Professor Emeritus of Cognitive Neurobiology at Utrecht University, suggests that conflicts of interest have impaired the independence of the Dutch Health Council committee tasked to give advice on paediatric medical transition. “Although the committee consists solely of academics, its report is rife with unscientific terms such as ‘gender identity’, ‘cisgender’ and ‘sex assigned at birth’,” he writes. “By consistently using this terminology, the impression is given that these are factual scientific concepts.”

“The [council’s] report seeks to paint a picture that transgender care in the Netherlands—the birthplace of the Dutch Protocol—is in excellent order, in contrast to neighbouring countries. In our country, puberty blockers and hormones are said to be a last resort, used only when long-term therapy proves insufficient.

“The reality is quite different. A recent study by the Amsterdam UMC [gender clinic] shows that 82 per cent of adolescents who registered at the gender clinic between 2009 and 2019 went on to undergo medical transition. Apparently, the ‘(…) carefully structured process, with an extensive exploratory and diagnostic phase, careful assessment of indications and support from multidisciplinary teams’ has little effect on the vast majority of adolescents.”

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/blockers-on-trial

The States - Massachusetts - Men In Women’s Prisons

Genevieve Gluck of Reduxx reveals that Massachusetts may be even worse than California!!

ma4women6d

Massachusetts

According to reporting by Genevieve Gluck of Reduxx, the director of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections refuses to comply with orders requiring the release of booking photos of the men being housed at MCI-Framingham women’s prison.

The States - Sophie Cunningham Fever!

We picked up on the Sophie Cunningham story in the last update:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-mission

Kara Dansky on The Terf Report picks up the story:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/sophie-fever

The Word ‘Gender’

Kat Highsmith warns us to avoid the word ‘gender’. I understand what she is saying but it is easier said than done! The piece by Glenna Goldis is excellent. All thoughts gratefully received.

Gender Is Poison

Take Away the Word and the Game Is Over

Aug 02, 2026

“Well, gender and sex are two totally different things! What’s the difference? Oh, they’re actually interchangeable and gender means sex…wait, I mean…”

I can’t take it anymore.

I’ve found myself in the same repeated situation for a while now, having the identical conversation with myriad individuals about the noxious term gender and why its mere use is the origin of the mayhem we see, from men in women’s prisons to child sterilization.

We have to retread this issue because I want to clear up the confusion since it’s necessary to set a hard line on this issue. Everything begins with the words. Truly.

This is nothing but an insidious word game when it really comes down to it because without the words nothing else is possible. If we use the correct words, the cultish fraud dies. There is no other way to accomplish the ultimate goal because men cannot be removed from women’s prisons unless the false construct which put them there is attacked directly—and that false construct is the result of word games.

Doctors, academics, ideologues, and fetishists have been fiddling with this for decades because to them words are a device to push this cult onto society. In this context, words are not meant to accurately describe reality or communicate honestly. They are just another tool in their toolbox to bamboozle and confuse us so that the goal of subversion is met.

This is why the terms constantly change, for example, from transsexualism to gender identity disorder to gender dysphoria to gender incongruence, to whatever comes after that.

It keeps all of us on our toes to use only the approved newspeak and never anything offensive (read: true) even though nobody was even asked if we agree with any of this agenda.

………………

Its primary purpose is to deceive since this is a scam, and that’s been true since the 1960s during Harry Benjamin’s time and even before him in Magnus Hirschfeld’s heyday of the 1920s and 1930s. They’ll never figure it out, and it actually doesn’t matter because they’ve already accomplished the goal—confusion and chaos.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/gender-is-poison

Genderqueer Chimpanzees!!!!

This should really be an endpiece 😀…but, anyway, over to EDI Jester and Ellen Page.

Endpiece

From Petal

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BringDownAmnesty

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#FreeSpeechNotSilencedSpeech

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

From Tuesday to Thursday I am in deepest Hampshire doing my mate Fingers’ garden and having a night out on Wednesday, so not sure when the next update will be.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.