I am slowly continuing with the construction of a personal Terfy Manifesto. The last piece in the series was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/all-in-the-best-possible-taste

We now move on to that cursed word, ‘gender’ or perhaps, more particularly, the cursed phrase ‘gender identity’.

Roxy Tickle

We have seen in the recent judgment in the Giggle v Tickle case ( see here https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/dark-day-for-aussie-women-and-girls ), the effect of the inclusion of the phrase ‘gender identity’ in the Sex Discrimination Act in Australia!!

How did ‘gender’ get into UK legislation?