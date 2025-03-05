I will occasionally be producing one off pieces which will only be available to paid subscribers. This is the first one. I can’t predict how often this will be since I am normally taken up with reading and listening to a great deal of material and constructing the next update. The regular updates will continue to be available to all subscribers. However, if you would like access to these one off pieces as well, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for the cost of a cup of coffee per month.

Some people don’t feel the need for flags. Fair enough! But if you are fond of flags or you mourn for the old rainbow flag - read on.

The Jolly Roger would definitely need planning permission!

In England, generally speaking, some flags can be flown without planning permission and some require permission.

(a) Flags which do not need consent

The full list of flags that do not require consent are:

Any country’s national flag, civil ensign or civil air ensign The flag of the Commonwealth, the United Nations or any other international organisation of which the United Kingdom is a member A flag of any island, county, district, borough, burgh, parish, city, town or village within the United Kingdom The flag of the Black Country, East Anglia, Wessex, any Part of Lincolnshire, any Riding of Yorkshire or any historic county within the United Kingdom The flag of Saint David The flag of Saint Patrick The flag of any administrative area within any country outside the United Kingdom Any flag of His Majesty’s forces The Armed Forces Day flag

…..

(b) Flags which do not require consent provided they comply with certain restrictions

A number of categories of flag may be flown without consent, subject to certain restrictions regarding the size of the flag, the size of characters on the flag, and the number and location of the flags.

Categories of flag that can now be flown:

house flag – flag is allowed to display the name, emblem, device or trademark of the company (or person) occupying the building, or can refer to a specific event of limited duration that is taking place in the building from which the flag is flown

any sports club (but cannot include sponsorship logos)

the Rainbow flag (6 horizontal equal stripes of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet).

specified award schemes – Eco-Schools, Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and Investors in People

the NHS flag

certain environmental awards (see below)

The restrictions on flying this second category of flag relate to where the flagpole is located on a building or within the grounds of a building.[ my emphasis]

So you will note that the so called Progress Pride Flag does require planning permission.

For the full regulations in England:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide

The Pride Flags

The original pride flag goes back to 1978, when the artist Gilbert Baker, an openly gay man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag. Baker later revealed that he was urged by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S., to create a symbol of pride for the gay community. This was at a time , of course, when there was massive discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Eventually this original flag had six colours ( after scientists decided that the colour indigo was not actually present in rainbows thus slightly spoiling the mnemonic Richard Of York Gave Battle In Vain).

The so called progress pride flag was created after the forced teaming of TQ etc with LGB. Don’t ask me to explain all the colours and shapes!!

Arty Morty has written:

One reason so much progressive activism is becoming a kind of nondescript everything activism is because inside the purity spiral of wokeness, it’s a capital crime to elevate any one cause above any other (well, except perhaps for the cause of trans “rights,” which for some reason is accepted by many woke people as the Most Special Cause), so that any person could enter a room full of woke people and announce a personal cause that they champion, and every other person in the room is obligated to pay fealty to it and declare that it’s just as “valid” as any other.

This of course explains why, the minute LGB got a T added to it, a stampede began and now they can’t stop adding letters. It’s against the rules to reject anyone’s pet letter!

And it explains why, the minute the rainbow flag got an upgrade, a stampede began and now they can’t stop adding bells and whistles to the flag. It’s not even called the Gay Pride flag anymore, or even the Pride flag — it’s the Progress Pride flag. Just plain old progress for progress’ sake. It would be vulgar to mention any specific cause. Why, that would be hierarchical, and therefore colonialist, or ableist or cishet or whatever.

https://artymorty.substack.com/p/extras-and-audio-woke-is-dead-the

Obviously Terfs object to the progress pride flag because it represents the above mentioned forced teaming. It represents the fiction that you can be born in the wrong body! It represents the fact that 80 or 90% of the children referred to the Gender Identity Development Service at the notorious Tavistock Clinic were gay or lesbian and that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones were, effectively, ‘transing away the gay’ ( see Hannah Barnes Time To Think). It represents the fact that lesbians and gays can no longer set up clubs or dating apps or meeting places without them being invaded and destroyed by larping men and women ( see the case of Giggle v Tickle in Australia).

How To Complain

If you are annoyed that the firm you work for or the local town hall or a local organisation are flying the progress pride flag, you can object on the above grounds but you may have more luck if you ask whether they have planning permission or not!!

Here’s an example!

Lily Zhou in The Epoch Times ( 2 Prisons Ordered to Remove 'Progress Pride' Flag 22 November 2023) reported:

Two prisons have been ordered to remove the so-called pride progress flag following a complaint from an MP who said the flag "promotes the idea you can be born in the wrong body."

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the "incorrectly flown" flags had been taken down from HMP Pentonville and HMP Wandsworth.

In a letter to Nick Fletcher, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on issues affecting men and boys, Mr. Chalk said while the six-striped rainbow flag is included in the list of authorised flags in England, the "pride progress" flag is not.

The flag is an updated version of the rainbow flag that contains more stripes to represent those who identify as transgender or other sexualities, and LGBT ethnic minorities.

The letter, published on X, formerly Twitter, by Mr. Fletcher, was a response to his letter from Sept. 26 in which he raised concerns over the flags.

According to the minister, the prisons put up the flags to "show support for the LGBT community among Prisons and Probation staff.

"However, the choice of flag was not the correct one in these instances," Mr. Chalk wrote.

The minister said the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and its agencies follow the flags guidance published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities (DLUHC) and the Ministry of Housing to "remain consistent' across all government departments.

"Whilst every prison is expected to fly the Union Flag, and establishment may also fly additional flags. This is limited however, to those stipulated in the aforementioned guidance," he wrote.

According to the DLUHC's "Flying Flags: A Plain English guide," organisations in England can fly a list of flags, including the rainbow flag with six horizontal equal stripes of red, orange, yellow,green, blue and violet, without permission provided they comply with certain restrictions, but flying any other flags would require "express consent from the local planning authority."

"The six-stripe 'rainbow flag' is one of the flags authorised to be flown should an establishment wish to do so, but this permission does not extend to any other representative versions, including the one incorrectly flown. Therefore, those at HMP Pentonville and HMP Wandsworth have been duly taken down," Mr. Chalk wrote.

"We will work with our estates colleagues to remind all our institutions of the regulations regarding the flying of flags on MoJ property."

Mr. Fletcher said he's "pleased" about the minister's action, and that more needs to be done to remove the transgender ideology.

"The Pride Progress flag promotes the idea you can be born in the wrong body. You can't. This ideology harms vulnerable people," he wrote on X.

"Much more work is needed from government ministers to remove the influence of this ideology from across government departments. It undermines science, free speech, women's rights, and child safeguarding," he added.

The full article is here (and goes on to discuss guidance on pronouns in prisons!!):

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/2-prisons-ordered-to-remove-progress-pride-flag-5534123?utm_source=uk_morningbriefnoe&src_src=uk_morningbriefnoe&utm_campaign=uk_mb-2023-11-23&src_cmp=uk_mb-2023-11-23&utm_medium=email&est=T0HKCmyAaW2lNL%2B6Hk0T1v0cLlxBD0Ptpe8bgJANZCcNv5l3GL2ssuo5bsAqLFJN%2BCfMIg%3D%3D&utm_term=news&utm_content=1

Well done, Nick Fletcher. However I think the problem may be that the rainbow flag has become too tainted by the awful progress pride flag. When I see a rainbow umbrella I think “Uh oh!”, even though the person carrying the umbrella may simply really like lots of bright colours! Personally I think that, if gender critical people want a flag, why not go for the old suffragette flag which I have always used for this substack. All thoughts gratefully received.

Let Women Speak, Dublin. September 2023. This flag had the suffragette colours on one side and the flag of Scotland on the other. Great combination 😄

I hope you enjoyed this One Off!! All thoughts gratefully received.

#BeMorePorcupine

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