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I am sorry to bring the news that Sall Grover has lost her appeal, a very dark day for women and girls in Australia.

Here are two reports from X:

Stephanie Bastiaan

@stephbastiaan

The Full Federal Court has handed down its judgement in Giggle v Tickle.



In a shock to women across the country - Sall Grover not only lost her appeal, the Court set aside the original finding of indirect discrimination and replaced it with direct discrimination, upholding Tickle’s cross-appeal.



The damages were doubled from $10,000 to $20,000.



It’s important to note the Court expressly said it was only applying the Sex Discrimination Act as it is written- it is “not empowered to give effect to its own view” about whether that law is desirable.



In 2013, @JuliaGillard government amended the Sex Discrimination Act- stripping the meaning out of “man” and “woman” and adding gender identity as a protected attribute to be pitted against biological sex.



Today’s outcome is proof of what those amendments have done: women are left with no meaningful rights or recognition under the Sex Discrimination Act - a bitter irony, given that protecting women was the very purpose of the Act under our commitment to CEDAW.



In my opinion, this is a verdict on the law, not on Sall. The judges found that the law - as that government amended it - left them no other conclusion.



These amendments must be repealed.

The Sex Discrimination Act must once again recognise biological reality and protect women’s right to single-sex spaces.



What a dark and devastating day for Australian women and girls.

Genevieve Gluck

@WomenReadWomen



The courageous Sall Grover

@salltweets

has just been ordered to pay $20,000 compensation + additional legal costs of up to $100,000, as punishment for knowing that men are not women.



Jason ‘Roxy’ Tickle….has been harassing Grover for five years.



The lawsuit he filed against her was based on his claim that he was discriminated against for being denied access to a women-only forum found on the app Grover developed, called Giggle.



This has resulted in Australia’s legal test case for whether or not “gender identity” should supersede, and thus erase, women’s rights. Today we learned that the courts of Australia prioritize the feelings of men who claim to be women over the reality of actual women.



Main Appeal Costs: Grover must pay the respondent’s (Tickle’s) costs for the appeal up to a maximum of $50,000.



Cross-Appeal Costs: Grover must also pay the cross-appellants’ (Tickle’s) costs for the cross-appeal, up to a maximum of $50,000.



When reading out the decision, Justice Melissa Perry said, “Ms Sally Grover and Giggle for Girls Proprietary Limited, engaged in unlawful direct discrimination against the respondent, Ms Roxanne Tickle, on the ground of her gender identity...



... thereby treating Ms Tickle, who is a transgender woman, less favourably than a woman designated female at birth, seeking access to the Giggle app... The appellants are to pay to the respondent a sum of $20,000 within 60 days.”



“...The appellants [must] pay the respondents’ costs of the appeal up to a maximum of $50,000... The cross-respondents pay the cross-appellants’ costs of the cross-appeal, as agreed or assessed, up to a maximum of $50,000.”



Tickle, the man who initiated the complaint, has been playing on a field hockey team for females - where he has said the youngest player is 15 - while also sharing photos of himself using the women’s change room.



On his personal Instagram account, Tickle has also shared photos of his underwear and dilators, jokes about sex toys, and as well has posted several cartoons drawn by a Canadian transgender diaper fetishist.



The transgender movement enables the worst and most perverse men to utilize the law in order to terrorize women who oppose their displays of public fetishism and voyeurism.



The demands of men such as Tickle, men with sexual pathologies, are taken seriously by the courts while women who oppose them are publicly slandered. Gender identity ideology reduces women and girls to a male fantasy and fetish.



Donate to Sall’s costs here

http://gigglecrowdfund.com

EDI Jester has also reported:

https://edijester.substack.com/p/why-sall-grover-lost?publication_id=1198975&post_id=197814658&isFreemail=false&r=20xc5g&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Here is the judgment ( it’s very long)

https://www.judgments.fedcourt.gov.au/judgments/Judgments/fca/full/2026/2026fcafc0064

Really devastating news! I need to digest all this and will comment further in my general update tonight.

#BeMorePorcupine

#StandWithSall