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Sarah Barratt's avatar
Sarah Barratt
May 15

The law is an ass.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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Susan Doherty
May 15

Devastating !! Makes me SO ANGRY and I'm not Australian. Women in Australia need to wake up here ,if not for themselves for their daughters at least. Decent MEN should also be fighting this. It's full on MISOGYNY and should not be tolerated in a ' civilised ' country.i'll donate. Thanks ,Dusty.

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