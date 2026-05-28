Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
May 28

maybe Your other readers all know alrdy, but, what does "be more porcupine" mean?

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17 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 28

Thanks Dusty, my fault.

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
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