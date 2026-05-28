With apologies and with regard to the post ‘Satire Is Dead’:

Correction: The woman to the left of Mr Tickle is not Anna Cody. It is a human rights lawyer called Maria Nawaz who was previously general counsel at the Grata Fund which provided financial backing for Tickle. However the Sex Discrimination Commission did support Mr Tickle.

Thanks to Anna Kerr of Feminist Legal Clinic for pointing this out.