Cor Blimey! Let Women Speak In East London.
Update 908. #BeMorePorcupine.
Jumping in for a quick one here, dear readers, to pay tribute to all those who attended Let Women Speak in Whitechapel today ( I couldn’t make it 😟). The police gave a direction to LWS under section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to move to a park but allowed the bawling Trantifa mob (who had not liaised with the police) to surround them and try and drown them out ( as has happened on many occasions - I’ve been there on several). Nevertheless Kellie-Jay and the women ( and a few men) ploughed on bravely. Well done, ladies and gents.
Trantifa chanted ‘our streets’ even though they were in the middle of a park!
Dusty’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is section 14 if you want to check it out:
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1986/64/section/14
There was a Part 2 to this which I can’t now find. If you find it, please send it to me and I’ll add it in. That part involved songs at the end including Amazing Grace, so here we go 😀
#BeMorePorcupine
#LetWomenSpeak
Next general update will probably be tomorrow, Terven
Dusty’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.