Buy me a coffee

Jumping in for a quick one here, dear readers, to pay tribute to all those who attended Let Women Speak in Whitechapel today ( I couldn’t make it 😟). The police gave a direction to LWS under section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to move to a park but allowed the bawling Trantifa mob (who had not liaised with the police) to surround them and try and drown them out ( as has happened on many occasions - I’ve been there on several). Nevertheless Kellie-Jay and the women ( and a few men) ploughed on bravely. Well done, ladies and gents.

Trantifa chanted ‘our streets’ even though they were in the middle of a park!

Here is section 14 if you want to check it out:

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1986/64/section/14

There was a Part 2 to this which I can’t now find. If you find it, please send it to me and I’ll add it in. That part involved songs at the end including Amazing Grace, so here we go 😀

#BeMorePorcupine

#LetWomenSpeak

Next general update will probably be tomorrow, Terven