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Whoops I meant to make this a paid subscribers only piece but have sent it out to everyone. The next edition will be just for paid subscribers.

In the recent King’s Speech, it was announced that the Government will be bringing forward a Conversion Practices Bill. I have long said that this Labour Government doesn’t look so bad on Gender Borg issues solely because they have been held back firstly by the Cass Review and then by the Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland. Now we are beginning to see their true credentials.

Most regular readers will know that a Conversion Practices Bill is a Trojan Horse.

Attempts to ‘convert’ gays and lesbians are vanishingly rare. If they do occur there will already be a law against them. But this Bill, of course, will include ‘gender identity’ within its remit. Hannah Barnes in her book about the Tavistock Clinic, Time To Think showed that the vast majority of children referred to the ( now closed down) Gender Identity Service were lesbian or gay. This has become known as ‘transing away the gay.’ What these children may need is good therapeutic assistance to help them come to terms with their own sexual orientation. A Bill like this will scare off all therapists and will also potentially target parents, friends, teachers and others who are trying to talk through things with a child.

This piece from me will be a rolling series, adding on pieces as we go along with the process of the Bill. The Bill has not yet been published on the Parliament website.

I may well make all this available to all subscribers in due course but, to start with, I am limiting it to paid subscribers and would ask you kind people to let me have your thoughts on this matter to help me hone my thinking on it!!

There has been a lot of practice in counteracting and arguing against this type of Bill on Terf Island since readers may recall there have been two previous attempts to pass such a Bill.

However, firstly some thoughts from yours truly and I am jumping ahead to a situation where such a Bill becomes law.

Let’s take the case of parent A whose effeminate teenage son, B, who is being bullied at school, has decided he wants to be a girl. A persuades him to go to a (thoughtful) therapist and this is going well. When the Bill becomes law the therapist (understandably) feels that s/he cannot go on with the process.

Article 9 of the Human Rights Act 1998:

Article 9 protects your right to freedom of thought, belief and religion

It includes the right to change your religion or beliefs at any time.

You also have the right to put your thoughts and beliefs into action. This could include your right to wear religious clothing, the right to talk about your beliefs or take part in religious worship. Public authorities cannot stop you practising your religion, without very good reason – see the section on restrictions below.

Importantly, this right protects a wide range of non-religious beliefs including atheism, agnosticism, veganism and pacifism. For a belief to be protected under this article, it must be serious, concern important aspects of human life or behaviour, be sincerely held, and be worthy of respect in a democratic society (my emphasis).

Restrictions to the right to freedom of thought, belief and religion

Public authorities cannot interfere with your right to hold or change your beliefs, but there are some situations in which public authorities can interfere with your right to manifest or show your thoughts, belief and religion. This is only allowed where the authority can show that its action is lawful, necessary and proportionate in order to protect:

public safety

public order

health or morals, and

the rights and freedoms of other people.

Action is ‘proportionate’ when it is appropriate and no more than necessary to address the problem concerned.

Readers will recall, that, in the case of Maya Forstater v CGD, the Employment Tribunal found that CGD unlawfully discriminated against and victimised Forstater based on her gender-critical beliefs in respect of:

deciding not to offer her an employment contract despite discussions and her qualifications

declining to renew her visiting fellowship at the organisation

removing her profile from its website.

This was a decision under the Equality Act 2010 but I see no reason why the protected gender critical belief in that case could not also be applied under Article 9 of the HRA.

So it could be argued that the (now) Conversion Practices Act, by preventing parent A from continuing to employ the therapist to help B is breaching A’s rights under Article 9.

Section 4 of the HRA 1998 states:

“(1)Subsection (2) applies in any proceedings in which a court determines whether a provision of primary legislation is compatible with a Convention right.

(2)If the court is satisfied that the provision is incompatible with a Convention right, it may make a declaration of that incompatibility.”

If a declaration is made, the provision must be amended or removed.

So, on this analysis, parent A could challenge the provision or provisions in the Conversion Practices Act that have prevented her from continuing to employ the services of the therapist.

I will be the first to admit that such a declaration by a court is very rare indeed…but it is not impossible. Here is a recent example:

https://vlex.co.uk/vid/sophie-catherine-mary-dean-937523584

All thoughts gratefully received.

For the time being my only additional inclusion here is the excellent recent piece from Andrew Doyle which I am taking the liberty of including the whole of. And to re-iterate, before we get on to fancy declarations of incompatibility made up in my addled brain, we need to lobby to stop the Bill becoming law.

The return of gay conversion therapy

The UK government wants to bring back the medicalisation of same-sex attracted people.

May 14, 2026

The current Labour government is the most anti-liberal in living memory. It has cracked down on free speech, sought to scrap juries in certain trials, postponed elections that are unlikely to go its way, laid the groundwork for the reintroduction of blasphemy laws… the examples are endless. And now, to cap it all, it has charged forward with its plans to reintroduce gay conversion therapy by stealth.

In yesterday’s King’s Speech, the government announced its Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which seeks to ‘prohibit practices whose predetermined purpose is to change a person’s sexual orientation or to change a person to or from being transgender’. In practice, this risks the criminalisation of medical professionals who offer much-needed therapeutic services for those who believe they have been ‘born in the wrong body’.

This is a linguistic minefield, an instance of regressive ideas being smuggled in under the cover of progressive rhetoric. Most of us understand ‘conversion therapy’ to be those ghastly practices from decades ago when crank doctors would resort to electric shocks to ‘cure’ gay men, or the horrific ongoing incidents of the ‘corrective rape’ of lesbians. These are already, quite rightly, illegal. The government’s new bill is concerned with an entirely different phenomenon.

The key to understanding the bill is in its ‘trans-inclusive’ nature. It is based on the fundamental error that ‘gender identity’ is a fixed essence or soul rather than an ideological principle. Under Labour’s new law, if a young person tells a doctor that he or she is ‘in the wrong body’, the belief must be automatically affirmed. Yet the overwhelming majority of young people who are confused about their gender are simply same-sex attracted. Homosexuality is routinely being diagnosed as ‘gender dysphoria’ and medically ‘corrected’.

Thanks to the work of Hannah Barnes, we can be specific about the statistics. In her book Time to Think, Barnes revealed that between 80 to 90 percent of adolescents who were referred to the Tavistock paediatric gender clinic were same-sex attracted. We have known for a long time that there is a strong correlation between gender nonconformity in youth and being gay in adult life. Members of the staff at the Tavistock itself joked that ‘soon there would be no gay people left’ and whistleblowers revealed that homophobia was endemic. In other words, children who are likely to grow up gay were being medicalised to better conform with stereotypical heterosexual paradigms.

This is why Labour’s trans-inclusive ban on ‘conversion therapy’ amounts to a form of gay conversion therapy. Organisations such as LGB Alliance and Gay Men’s Network have painstakingly outlined the reasons why this is such a regressive step. The government has repeatedly been presented with the facts but has chosen to ignore them, seemingly determined to roll back gay rights in the name of ‘progress’.

Even when homosexuality is not a factor, the ‘gender-affirming’ approach fails to address the reasons for feelings of gender dysphoria. Barnes’s research showed that the Tavistock clinic ‘ignored evidence that 97.5 per cent of children seeking sex changes had autism, depression or other problems that might have explained their unhappiness’. With only 2% of the country’s children suffering from an Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), why did 35% of referrals to the Tavistock fit into this category? Apparently, the government is not interested in the answer.

The forced teaming of the LGB with the TQ+ has meant that gay rights are now under threat from those who pose as allies. A viral TikTok video from June 2024 featured transgender influencer Kelly Cadigan explaining to gay men why they should transition to female and that ‘maybe being gay is an outdated concept’. Trans-identified author Juno Dawson has claimed that ‘a lot of gay men are gay men as a consolation prize, because they couldn’t be women’. In April 2022, an online influencer called Davey Wavey uploaded his attempt at gay conversion therapy in a video entitled ‘How To Eat Pussy – For Gay Men’. Nancy Kelley, former CEO of Stonewall, compared women who were not interested in trans-identified males to ‘sexual racists’.

Coming from those who claim to represent the interests of gay people, this kind of rhetoric is especially dangerous. It means that well-intentioned members of the public are gulled into supporting anti-gay legislation and conversion practices. And while it is no more possible to forcibly change someone’s sexual orientation than it is their biological sex, activists on both the far left and far right believe otherwise. In potentially criminalising doctors who wish to protect gay youth from harm, the Labour government is now aligning itself with those extremists who believe that homosexuality can be eradicated through mental and physical torture.

For many years, the Iranian government has funded ‘sex change’ operations in an effort to eradicate homosexuality. The UK government has taken a different route to the same destination, by funding drugs to ‘heterosexualise’ gay adolescents. We know from the Cass Report and other major studies that there is no evidence for the efficacy of puberty blockers. The risks of sterility, depression, and lifelong regret are now clear. We also know that gay people are disproportionately harmed by these drugs. And still the government persists with its blinkered approach.

We are dealing overwhelmingly here with gay and autistic children, fast-tracked onto a pathway to sterilisation. The UK government is now positioning itself firmly as an opponent of gay rights. It has to be stopped.

#BeMorePorcupine

#StopTheConversionPracticesBill