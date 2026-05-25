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Amanda Grimes's avatar
Amanda Grimes
May 26

First what needs to happen is to take kids out of the equation altogether. It needs to be made illegal to transition a minor, punishable on the same basis as FGM.

The BMA need to intervene in this debate but of more importance is to undo the damage done by WPATH to the criteria to what counts as Gender Dysphoria. It has nothing to do with playing with toys or wanting to dress a certain way.

I never met a heterosexual who actually has Gender Identity Disorder. They were all either cross dressers or more rarely AGP who had let their fetish get out of hand.

It seems to me none of the current crop of mental health professionals actually understand what GID is. Actual homosexual transsexuals are not reluctant gay people. They have invariably been out from a very early age.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 26

Thanks Dusty. Could the Court not say that the parent should choose another therapist? That A isn’t being prevented from engaging a therapist, it’s their choice? Would it not make more sense for the therapist to take the issue to court because their hands were being tied and preventing them from doing their job? Sorry if this is a stupid question. Legal matters fry my brain as you know.

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