Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Radical Cartoons's avatar
Radical Cartoons
May 25

So depressing, here's yet another "detransitioner" (they don't transit anywhere) who thinks presenting as feminine or masculine means growing or cutting off your hair.

Trans-ideology has forced us back into the 1950s stereotypes that the Women's Liberation movement was trying so hard to escape from.

As someone who grew up in the 1960S & 70s when it was perfectly normal for young trendy men to wear long hair, "female" clothing and jewellery, and short hair styles for women were the height of fashion, I resent the gender conformity "tranz" has forced on us.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Amanda Grimes's avatar
Amanda Grimes
May 25

Non-Binary is just playing dress up. These two idiots who signed this woman off for a mastectomy got exactly what they deserve, let's hope it make it impossible for them to get professional indemnity insurance so that they cannot practice again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dusty Masterson
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dusty Masterson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture