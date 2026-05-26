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Dusty Masterson
May 27

Dear readers

A heads up that Mr Menno is releasing an all new singing and dancing version of the Sall Grover demo in London this evening at 21.30 GMT. ( his original version was sideways and had very poor sound)

I should imagine that I will make an appearance in my Thought Criminal T shirt!😊

Hope to see some of you in the comments😊

Dusty

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Barbara G's avatar
Barbara G
May 27

I thought Alison Penfold ‘s speech in Oz was very powerful.

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