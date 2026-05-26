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The news and views continue, as ever, to flood into Dusty Towers so we are actually going to defer some of them to the next update.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a 1992 American film directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui and written by Joss Whedon.

Buffy Summers is a cheerleader at Hemery High School in Los Angeles. Her main concerns are shopping and spending time with her rich, snooty friends and her jock boyfriend, Jeffrey. While at the mall one day, she is approached by a man who calls himself Merrick. He informs her that she is the Slayer, or “Chosen One”, destined to kill vampires and his duty as her “Watcher” is to guide and train her. Buffy, thinking he’s a crazy homeless man, rebuffs him.

Merrick later convinces Buffy of her birth-right by vividly describing a recurring dream of hers and taking her to stake two new vampires in a graveyard. She realises that her natural agility, flexibility, strength, and heightened senses are in fact signs that she possesses the abilities of a Slayer.

To be fair, the film didn’t get great reviews but the subsequent TV series was enormously popular.

In the first part of the clip:

Kristy Swanson is Buffy Summers

Donald Sutherland is Merrick Jamison-Smythe

Paul Reubens is Amilyn

Rutger Hauer is Lothos

David Arquette is Benny Jacks

Luke Perry is Pike ( the non-vampire)

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - EHRC Guidance

An excellent explanation of the basics of the guidance from Michale Foran though I will be asking him if he can cover the question of challenging a man in the ladies and the issue of keeping data as to sex.

https://knowingius.org/p/ehrc-guidance-on-single-sex-services

Maya Forstater gives a good overview of the guidance on GB News’ Free Speech Nation with Josh Howie:

Sall Grover - Fight Back!

Alison Penfold of the National Party has introduced a Bill to sort out the madness in the Sex Discrimination Act which has led to the recent appalling judgment against Sall Grover. I like the simplicity of the Bill:

https://feministlegal.org/ms-penfold_sex-discrimination-amendment-sex-based-rights-bill-2026/

Here is Ms Penfold. Go, girl!!

However, In January 2025, Australia’s Minister Butler announced that the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) would develop new national treatment standards. Bernard Lane on his substack, Gender Clinic News discusses how this may be subverted and may avoid the real evidence:

Guidelines in the balance

Can evidence-based medicine survive gender-affirming treatment?

May 24, 2026

Opinion | Australia has been promised interim advice on puberty blockers by the middle of 2026. Are these drugs effective for gender distress? Is it safe to suppress the natural puberty of teenagers?

Will this new treatment advice mirror the UK, which has prohibited routine use of blockers for gender-distressed minors, or Germany, which recently issued a “gender-affirming” guideline encouraging such medicalisation?

Australia’s federal Health Minister Mark Butler had the UK in mind when he sought urgent advice on the safety of blockers from his health bureaucrats, according to documents obtained under Freedom of Information law. This fact is not well known.

Mr Butler, from the centre-left Labor party, asked for this advice on 13 December 2024—one day after news that his UK Labour counterpart, the then Health Secretary Wes Streeting, had imposed an indefinite ban on routine prescription of blockers following the 2020-2024 Review of gender dysphoria care led by the distinguished paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass.

……………..

Yes, Minister

In January 2025, Australia’s Minister Butler announced that the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) would develop new national treatment standards and undertake “a comprehensive review” of the current, de facto national guidelines. The latter, first issued in 2018 by the gender clinic of the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Melbourne, have been misleadingly promoted as “Australian Standards of Care and Treatment Guidelines for Trans and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents”.

Like the RCH Melbourne guidelines, Mr Butler used language unhelpful for an open-minded inquiry into the unprecedented spike of minors seeking hormonal treatment. The minister’s statement was headlined, “Health care for trans and gender-diverse children and adolescents [Emphasis added]”. As Dr Cass emphasised, there are many potential pathways into and out of gender distress, and a minor’s declaration of a trans identity should not foreclose ethical consideration of underlying causes or non-invasive treatment alternatives. Consistent with the minister’s narrow, identity-politics framing of the task at hand, the NHMRC says it is developing “National clinical practice guidelines for the care of trans and gender-diverse people under 18 with gender dysphoria [Emphasis added]”.

However, Minister Butler’s announcement did have reassuring elements. He stressed that “vulnerable” young people were entitled to “the best medical advice and care available”. The new guidelines, he said, would be developed in accord with NHMRC standards and the international GRADE system for rating the quality of the evidence said to favour treatment advice.

Those NHMRC standards require “well-conducted systematic reviews” of the evidence base. Every credible systematic review since 2018 has confirmed the poverty of the evidence base relied on by paediatric gender clinics. At a media conference in January 2025, Butler said the NHMRC had described the gender dysphoria field as “contested and evolving”.

Surely, therefore, the NHMRC project is bad news for the gender medicine lobby? Yet the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health (AusPATH) has stated its opinion that the NHMRC is “best placed” to review the RCH Melbourne guidelines, which AusPATH itself had fulsomely endorsed as if they were rigorous national standards.

In January 2025, Butler’s then deputy minister, Ged Kearney, put a rather different spin on the job assigned to the NHMRC. Ms Kearney said it was not a “national inquiry”—the great fear of gender clinicians—but simply an update of the “excellent” current guidelines. And this update, she said, had been requested by AusPATH and the lobby group Transcend, both of which would be consulted by the NHMRC.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/guidelines-in-the-balance

Canada - More Fight Back!

Billboard Chris asked opposition Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, a question and got a very positive response! Hope springs eternal…

England - Let Women Speak, Bournemouth

In case you missed it, excellent event by LWS in Bournemouth with Trantifa bawling in the background:

UK - Universities Off With The Woo

EDI Jester reports on this mad piece of funded work. Malcolm Clark has reported just the other day on £21m of public money going to Trans Groups!

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/the-long-riders

Ireland - The President Goes Woo

The President of Ireland should be politically neutral. But apparently not, as reported by Jason Osborne in Gript News:

The president shouldn’t be patron of such controversial orgs

May 25, 2026

The president of Ireland is supposed to be a unifying figure, one representing (in as much as it’s possible) all of the people of Ireland. Which makes President Connolly’s decision to become patron of an organisation like Belong To all the more puzzling, given the controversial nature of the group and its activities.

Belong To, in case readers need a reminder, is a heavily State-funded NGO, that as Gript reported previously encouraged teachers to lie to the parents of students about their children and disclosures they may have made regarding their sexuality.

It’s also, among its many other activities, the driving force behind the heavy-handed ‘Stand Up Awareness Week’ which sees thousands of schoolchildren across the country exhorted to solidarity and activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ movement every year.

In short, it’s not a universally beloved organisation or ‘service provider’. Quite the opposite. Regardless, earlier this month Belong To released a statement describing its delight at President Connolly’s acceptance of Belong To’s invitation to become a patron.

“The appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of the national LGBTQ+ youth organisation, which has been supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer young people across Ireland since 2003. President Connolly’s patronage provides a powerful endorsement of the rights, dignity, and value of LGBTQ+ youth during a period of increasing challenges for the community,” Belong To’s statement read.

As readers of Gript will be well aware, Belong To’s idea of supporting and valuing “LGBTQ+ youth” goes far beyond even what most supporters of, say, same-sex marriage would be comfortable with. For example, Belong To’s latest “news” post comes in collaboration with Gay Community News and is titled New Voices: Words of Affirmation. It’s an article by a young, self-described “trans woman” (a young man) who calls himself Ciara Kelly, and outlines his struggles with gender dysphoria and how it manifests in his life.

It makes for a sad read, replete with coping mechanisms like writing down “gender affirmations” like “my dysphoria does not define me” and “I am woman enough”, but it’s touted by Belong To as inspirational and challenging “rigid narratives”.

Belong To is not the only controversial organisation President Connolly has taken up patronage of, either. Following in the footsteps of her predecessor Michael D. Higgins, she also accepted the Irish Penal Reform Trust’s invitation to become their patron, much to their delight.

“We thank the President for her empathy, compassion and understanding of many of the complex issues facing people in the justice system and her focus on treating everyone fairly and with dignity. Together we look forward to realising our vision of a just humane Ireland where prison is truly a last resort,” the IPRT said in a statement on social media following the president’s acceptance.

Like most people in Ireland, I’m all for a justice system that works to reintroduce people to a flourishing, full and gainful life in society, but sometimes, prison is a necessary step in that process. The IPRT’s commitment to something of a prison-less society is extreme, and it’s hard to imagine that it’s in keeping with the public’s opinion on these things.

Nevertheless, the IPRT receives an enormous amount of funding from the State to advance that vision. It engages extensively with the Department of Justice on criminal policy, and has just received another institutional endorsement from President Connolly.

All of which raises so many questions. Should the President by offering patronage to organisations like Belong To and the IPRT, which are not only extremely controversial but also actively involved in trying to push Government policy in directions they view to be more in-line with their own priorities?

Should the presidency not be limited to patronage of relatively neutral civic institutions, like the Gaisce Award and the Irish Red Cross, to name but two? The President remains patron of those, but recent occupants of the office have gone some way towards lumping social justice, ‘equality’-oriented organisations into the mix as though they were the same thing.

They are not. While few enough eyebrows will be raised at other organisations President Connolly has accepted patronage of (autism charity AsIAm, disability advocates Inclusion Ireland, charity support organisation Carmichael), the inclusion of even two contentious organisations like Belong To and IPRT should not pass by without debate.

https://gript.ie/the-president-shouldnt-be-patron-of-such-controversial-orgs/

The States - South Carolina Protects Single Sex Spaces

Behind the paywall Kara discusses South Carolina seeking to protect single sex spaces.

On the other side of the paywall, I will pick out one report:

In March, I wrote about how a bill to establish an American Women’s History Museum on the National Mall had passed out of committee, over the objections of House Democrats. The main reason the Democrats were objecting to the bill is that it clarified that men aren’t women (by limiting the focus of the museum to “biological women”). I don’t use the phrase “biological women” because all women are female, making “biological” unnecessary. My March post was titled “Congressional Democrats don’t want an American Women’s History Museum.” Now, the bill is completely dead, thanks to every single House Democrat and the six Republicans who voted with them. So much for women’s history.

SHAME ON THE DEMOCRATS!!!!

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/south-carolina-protects-single-sex

Buck Angel

Famous larping woman Buck Angel seems to be on a UK tour. Is there a book coming? Unherd hosted a discussion between Buck and Julie Bindel. Here is my synopsis with the bits in bold being those bits I have a particular problem with.

They both agreed that there must be a mental disorder if you want to undergo medicalisation or gender surgery. There was discussion of a previous case in Scotland where three individuals with ‘body dysmorphia’ actually had a limb cut off under the NHS! There was talk of the role of porn in these matters. Buck was previously married to a dominatrix who made porn films. Buck then appeared in these films as ‘the man with a pussy.’

There was reference to autogynephiles and Julie talked of the ‘Spanner’ case which involved BDSM.

Buck felt that some porn can be helpful and that there is good and bad porn including some BDSM porn. Buck feels that adults can make decisions including about medicalisation or surgery. She feels that some ‘sex work’ is ok and makes it clear that she is not a detransitioner albeit she now accepts that she is female.

Julie feels that talking with someone like Buck is useful but I am afraid I disagree. I am glad she now accepts that she has not changed sex but saying that porn can be ok in certain circumstances, that sex work can be fine and, especially, that some small minority of people are actually ‘true trans’ can be very influential on children and young people and useful to fetishistic adults who want to, for their own validation, continue the myth of the ‘trans child.’ This is, I think, to be distinguished from a detransitioner who now realised his or her mistake and now argues that nobody should undergo such procedures.

https://unherd.com/julie-bindel-meets-buck-angel/

So I agree with the take on this by Kat Highsmith:

The Curse of Buck Angel

This Is Why There Are No Reasonable Transsexuals

May 24, 2026

“Well, look at Buck Angel—one of the good ones! A sane transsexual who thinks mentally ill people should wait until 18 to mutilate themselves!”

Even some of the best have fallen for it.

Her real name is Susan.

To learn more about her dysfunctional childhood, background in pornography and prostitution, and unstable personal life, please read this post.

Susan is emblematic of what we can call the curse of the reasonable transsexual.

She’s meant to remind us that there’s a tiny percentage of true trans, so we should allow some mentally ill people to live a lie in order not to be too mean (remember—BE KIND™).

Except if we were told that a small percentage of 70-pound anorexics were true anorexics and should be prescribed Ozempic since it would make them happy, everyone would realize that’s insane.

But that’s not as insane as thinking there’s a reasonable way for a woman to call herself a “man with a pussy” since she’s one of the good ones. And here’s why.

The full piece is here:

https://kathighsmith.substack.com/p/the-curse-of-buck-angel

All thoughts gratefully received.

Endpiece

From Tenaciously Terfin

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#FoxPower

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Thursday or Friday, Terven.

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