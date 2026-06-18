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Beyond Update 900 I intend to increase the volume of one off pieces for paid subscribers which will be more like longer form essays picking out various central issues. Some of them will be part of the ongoing series creating a personal Terfy manifesto.

The draft for the first one is provisionally entitled How Did The Fetish Escape Into The Wild? It involves an analogy with grey squirrels and their takeover of the red squirrels!

The red squirrel

So, if you want to get involved in these important discussions on the way forward for the Terfs, please consider a paid subscription.

In any event, thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. The updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

And, of course, there is the effort in also bringing you some entertainment to slightly ease the pain of the horror stories! 😊 As an example, here is The Battle of Orleans from The Messenger (1999) featuring one of the great female heroes from history, Joan of Arc:

#BeMorePorcupine