Buy me a coffee

We had hoped that the heatwave here in Blighty might slow things down in Terf Land but no such luck. We are swamped here in Dusty Towers including with very significant news about WPATH, the Darlington Nurses, the clinical trial, the New Zealand man and woman bill and the Scottish prisons judgment. So we are splitting this into two parts both dedicated to not quite so famous but still very wonderful Suffragette, Annie Kenney.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, especially because I read or listen to all of the potential pieces before deciding which ones to feature. I obviously don’t run with all of the stuff that I have in front of me! So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The month of June is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf or women’s rights speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos, in films and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Annie Kenney from Oldham was one of the leading Suffragettes though somewhat overshadowed by Emmeline Pankhurst. However she is now commemorated with a statue in Oldham in front of which a Let Women Speak event was held in 2025.

Here is an extract from her rousing speech at London Pavilion on 14 July 1913.

Now, what does the Government want to do? They want to send us to prison and keep us there as long as ever they dare. They send doctors in daily to see whether our pulse is just normal; to see how we are in health; to see whether they ought to turn us out, or whether they can wait a few more hours before turning us out; and when we are released they expect that we are going to stay in bed for the rest of the week, to be taken away again. Well, I am not going to do it. I am here against my doctor’s orders this afternoon, but I say this: If I am well enough to be sent to prison to be tortured by the Home Secretary I am well enough o come to the Pavilion. Now, what does the Home Secretary want to do — for you know if you murder in your mind it is just as bad and just as evil as doing the deed right out. You have heard how people poison a person so slowly that no one can detect it. That is what the Home Secretary wants to do. He wants it to be so slow — in prison, out of prison — that the men electors will say that they could really not detect any real intent to murder on the part of the Home Secretary. He means to murder us sooner or later. I say for myself, it has got to be sooner and not later. At every opportunity when I come out of prison, after a few days have elapsed, and I can just stand on my feet, I am going to take part in this movement; and what I said in the dock I repeat here to-day more solemnly — they have either got to kill me or give me my freedom.

The full speech is here:

https://speakingwhilefemale.co/womans-vote-kenney1/

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - The Darlington Nurses

The wonderful Darlington Nurses aka The Angels of the North have received the decision as to their compensation payments, the NHS have said they will now ensure there are single sex facilities and also an apology from the NHS. When you read the apology you can’t help thinking ‘surely, heads have got to roll for this!’ You also can’t help thinking why the rest of the NHS is not now throwing in the towel!! I’m thinking especially of Sandie Peggie! Let’s see what happens next! All thoughts gratefully received.

Here is the report from Christian Concern who represented them throughout. Well done to Christian Concern.

Darlington nurses’ legal victory: Trust pays out £187,000 in damages, apologises, and commits to separate changing facilities between male and female staff

24 June 2026 Issued by: Christian Concern

A group of NHS nurses from Darlington have secured substantial damages from County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, following their landmark Employment Tribunal victory in January 2026.

The case, brought by seven nurses at Darlington Memorial Hospital, Bethany Hutchison, Lisa Lockey, Karen Danson, Tracy Hooper, Annice Grundy, Carly Hoy and Jane Peveller, was supported by the Christian Legal Centre, which has provided the nurses with legal, media and pastoral support from the beginning of their ordeal.

The case has become one of the most significant legal challenges in recent years concerning the freedom of female staff to access single-sex spaces in the workplace, with the nurses being compared to the Ford Dagenham workers and being dubbed ‘The Angels of the North.’

In January, Employment Judge Seamus Sweeney, ruled that the policy, which had been in place at the Trust for years allowing men who identify as women to access the female staff changing room, had amounted to unlawful discrimination.

Following extensive and at times deeply protracted negotiations, The Trust has now paid out £187,000 in damages to the nurses, which does not include legal costs, which are still to be decided at a further hearing.

This figure also does not include the Trust’s own legal costs of £603,000, and counting, spent on defending its position of allowing men into female changing rooms.

Last week the Care Quality Commission released a report which found the Trust is ‘unsafe’ and has a ‘blame culture’ and is ‘badly led.’

The apology

As part of the settlement, the Trust has also formally apologised to the nurses. They said in a letter to each nurse:

“we recognise that we have a responsibility to provide a safe, respectful and inclusive working environment for everyone and the Tribunal’s findings make clear that we did not get this right for you, for which the Trust expresses its sincere apologies.”

Furthermore, they say that:

“We also acknowledge that in our decision making, we did not adequately consider your concerns, formally or informally and we sincerely regret that we were unable to get this right. In light of the judgment, we have reviewed our policies and the changes that have already been put in place and will consider what facilities are required to follow the Tribunal’s findings in a way that is respectful to all of our colleagues.

The Trust is committed to ensuring that we support all colleagues and is committed to doing so through our respective policies, procedures and actions as well as learning from the findings of this judgment.

We know that this has been a difficult and distressing experience for you. We also recognise that, at times, your concerns were not fully heard or addressed in a timely or sensitive manner, and we regret the impact this had on you and colleagues who have been affected by this process and subsequent judgment.”

Commitment to single-sex changing facilities

As part of the settlement, the Trust has now also agreed to:

Provide changing facilities, washing facilities and sanitary conveniences as separate between biological men and biological women.

Continue to provide suitable and sufficient changing facilities, washing facilities and sanitary conveniences in accordance with its obligations under The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, the Equality Act 2010, the Human Rights Act 1998 and any other legislation and/or guidance that would be applicable at the time.

It has withdrawn its policy known as ‘‘Transitioning in the Workplace policy’’ (v3.0) POL/PD/0060 (and, for the avoidance of doubt, all previous versions of that policy).

Any future policy replacing the “Transitioning in the workplace policy”, or any other policy affecting the Claimants’ right to be provided with single-sex changing, sanitary or washing facilities, will fully comply with the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, the Equality Act 2010, the Human Rights Act 1998 and any other legislation and/or guidance as would be applicable at the time.

It has also agreed to provide suitable training to its management staff based on the lessons learned from the case and the Tribunal judgment, with a view to preventing any repetition of such discrimination or harassment of female staff as the Tribunal has found to have taken place against the Claimants.

The Trust has, however, refused to rule out taking disciplinary action against the nurses for speaking about their case, despite the Tribunal ruling going to the media was ‘a protected act.’

For every woman and girl

Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, said:

“We have done this, not just for ourselves, but for our colleagues who were too afraid or unable to speak up, and for every woman and girl in the country.

We raised our concerns because we believed something was seriously wrong, not just for us, but for the protection of all women in the NHS. Instead of being listened to, we were ignored, labelled, and subjected to pressure and intimidation.

This outcome is a vindication of our stand for dignity, privacy, and common sense. We hope it ensures that no woman is ever again made to feel unsafe in her workplace for speaking the truth.”

The full piece is here:

https://christianconcern.com/ccpressreleases/darlington-nurses-legal-victory-trust-pays-out-187000-in-damages-apologises-and-commits-to-separate-changing-facilities-between-male-and-female-staff/

UK - Stop The Clinical Trial

Susan Dalgety on X reports on the Labour MPs who voted yesterday against stopping the clinical trial of puberty blockers on children ( including my waste of space MP!). Note their names, UK Terven!

Susan Dalgety

@DalgetySusan

People campaign, rightly, against the use of animals in drug testing, but it seems it is okay to conduct clinical trials on puberty blockers using 11 year children. Just stop and think about that for a moment. 11 year old children.

Every Labour MP who voted for this today should be ashamed. This is child abuse.

23 Jun

19:37 · 23 Jun 202615kViews

https://x.com/DalgetySusan/status/2069505123382895088

EDI Jester addresses this.

Lara Brown in The Spectator reports:

Why is Baroness Cass backing another puberty blocker trial?

24 June 2026,

Getty

Baroness Cass has long been hailed as a figure who restored sense to the battle over child transition. Her report on NHS gender identity services, The Cass Review, led to the puberty blocker ban and the closure of the Tavistock gender clinic.

But her work has also contributed to one of the most dangerous, unnecessary medical trials proposed in recent history. On 1 August, researchers at King’s College London will begin recruiting children as young as 11 to a clinical trial ‘that will explore how puberty-suppressing hormones impact the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of young people with gender incongruence’.

Participants judged to possess a ‘good understanding of the intervention and its possible benefits and risks’ will be prescribed gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues – drugs initially developed to treat advanced prostate cancer but now used off label to chemically castrate sex offenders and stop puberty in gender-questioning children.

One has to assume that the researchers who devised this study have never actually met an 11-year-old. Otherwise, it is hard to imagine how they have concluded that someone so young is able to provide informed consent for a lifetime of fertility problems, the inability to achieve sexual function or osteoporosis, all possible side effects.

We are putting these children at risk of irreversible physical and cognitive problems in part because a trial was recommended in The Cass Review. On Tuesday, Baroness Cass argued that ‘some of the hype about risks have been exaggerated in that we genuinely don’t know if there are harms’ and that the trial is ‘essential’ to answer the question of ‘whether these drugs are helpful or not’.

Baroness Cass is correct. Despite the fact these drugs have been routinely prescribed for more than 30 years, we do not really know what they do. Several observational studies have found that puberty suppression is associated with reduced bone mineral density accrual, particularly in the lumbar spine. But there remains insufficient information about the long-term consequences of puberty blocker use in gender-questioning children.

This dearth of evidence is no accident. As Baroness Cass observes in her own review, it is because gender services treating children globally have failed to investigate long-term outcomes.

The first NHS study into ‘early pubertal suppression in a carefully selected group of adolescents with gender identity disorders’ began in 2011. The study yielded so little that, 15 years on, almost nothing meaningful has been learned.

9,000 young people have already been through the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) and roughly 2,000 progressed to adult services. Knowing what happened to these children is vital. But as Baroness Cass noted in her review, when she sought further information:

‘The Review received a letter from NHS England stating that, despite efforts to encourage the participation of NHS gender clinics, the necessary cooperation had not been forthcoming.’

Data on the effects of puberty blockers has been withheld from researchers. An attempted ‘quantitative data linkage study’, intended to strengthen the evidence base surrounding different forms of support and intervention for gender-questioning children, was frustrated by NHS clinics. This is why The Cass Review recommended that:

‘NHS England, working with the DHSC, should direct the gender clinics to participate in the data linkage study within the lifetime of the current statutory instrument.’

The statutory instrument in question is a carve-out in the Gender Recognition Act that permits researchers investigating long-term outcomes to handle information relating to individuals with a Gender Recognition Certificate, something that would otherwise be unlawful.

But no progress on linking patient data has been made. The Health Secretary, James Murray, was asked about the study on Tuesday and provided no timeline for when the NHS would deliver the information. He stated that ‘the government’s clear expectation is that all relevant organisations will provide the data required’ to complete the study, but there is still no legislation compelling adult gender clinics to share it.

Baroness Cass knows this. She has experienced first-hand the reluctance of NHS clinics to provide information about the outcomes of patients who have already received these drugs. So why, without any progress made on investigating existing patient data, is she prepared to endorse the government’s plan to recruit 226 more children to find out if puberty blockers really are dangerous?

This is a game of Russian roulette. And a completely unnecessary game at that. If ministers forced the NHS to produce data, there would be no need for another clinical trial.

Children participating in the King’s PATHWAYS trial will receive regular brain scans to investigate whether the medication they are prescribed limits cognitive function. This is because clinicians know that animal research has found the drugs to impair long-term spatial memory, stress responses and social behaviour. These effects could not be reversed in sheep. We must now wait to find out if the same permanently life-altering consequences appear in humans.

If puberty blockers are safe – which I highly doubt – researchers say they may come with long-term benefits such as ‘psychological adjustment’ or ‘better alignment of body shape with gender’. If they are harmful, King’s researchers acknowledge that they might impact ‘bone health, possible effects on brain development and sexual health’. On that risk-benefit analysis, it is difficult to understand why the trial is proceeding at all – or why Baroness Cass supports it.

https://spectator.com/article/there-remains-insufficient-information-about-the-long-term-consequences-of-puberty-blocker-use-in-gender-questioning-children/

New Zealand - The Definitions of Woman and Man Bill

We are, of course, following this crucial bill as it passes through the New Zealand Parliament.

Fern Hickson of Resist Gender Education responds to some of the ridiculous objections being made to the Bill:

50 shades of nonsense

Opponents of the “Definitions of a Woman and Man” Bill think emotion is more persuasive than logic

Jun 21, 2026

Predictably, gender identity believers have responded to the Definitions of a Woman and Man Bill, currently before a select committee in NZ, with a cacophony of condemnations that are high on emotion and very low on any logic or evidence.

Politicians, columnists, public servants, and bloggers have wailed that the Bill is unnecessary, divisive, impractical, and cruel. Even the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner and Women’s Rights Spokesperson, Professor Gail Pacheco, stated, “There’s no need to define ‘man’ and ‘woman’ in the law because the law already works well using the usual meaning of those words.”

Like so many others, Professor Pacheco has wilfully sidestepped the whole point of the Bill: It is because the usual meaning of the words for men and women, male and female have been distorted in policy and practice that this Bill is necessary.

As retired District Court Judge, David Harvey, explains in his column in The Listener this week:

“Over the past decade, a handful of ordinary words – woman, man, female, male – have quietly become some of the least stable terms in New Zealand law. Where they once pointed unambiguously to sex, they are now pulled between two rival meanings: biological sex on the one hand, and subjective gender identity on the other. That ambiguity can look academic but it is not. It reaches into discrimination law, privacy, women’s sport, prisons, data collection and child safeguarding – every area that depends on knowing what these words actually mean…

The Bill simply gives legal effect to what most people already take for granted; that women are adult human females and men are adult human males. Done properly, it lets the law reflect reality rather than obscure it.”

Emotional and illogical

One blogger, Emily Writes, went even further than most trans activists and claimed she had compiled 50 reasons to oppose the Bill. But when we took a closer look, those 50 reasons include:

25 unsubstantiated emotional assertions, such as:

Reason #2: “It encourages, legitimises and normalises anti-trans extremism toward already vulnerable communities.”

Or Reasons #4-6: that the Bill “erases” intersex people or those who identify outside the gender binaries. Emily asks breathlessly, “If you can erase one group, you can erase any group. Who is next?”

No evidence for any of these 25 hyperbolic claims is supplied.

(NB, it is impossible for a definition to “erase” a DSD - disorder of sex development - because they are congenital conditions. Using the incorrect term ‘intersex’ is a ploy to create confusion.)

16 spurious claims about the Bill’s supposed overreach:

Reason #39: “The bill is a continuation of a campaign that has in the past denied women the vote and denied gay couples the right to marry and have sex. It is about controlling women’s bodies and denying people their basic freedoms - like driving (you can’t get a license if your gender marker is based on Winston Peters’ idea of biology), or travel (passports where your gender assigned at birth doesn’t match your actual gender”.

Huh?

Or Reason #11: “…this bill sets us back to a time when there was only allowed to be one type of woman – barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen.” There is no logic to this argument, because we cannot have feminism if we cannot say which of us are women.

The full piece is here:

https://resistgendereducation.substack.com/p/50-shades-of-nonsense

Penny Marie of Let Kids Be Kids points out that the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) opposing the Bill are State funded:

https://www.pennymarie.nz/p/the-tiny-noisy-taxpayer-funded-lobby

Fern Hickson further provides us with RGE’s submission to the Committee in support of the Bill. If you support their submission, please let them know as indicated:

Reality always wins

Defining ‘sex’ is not “divisive”

Jun 24, 2026

Regular readers will already know the main arguments Resist Gender Education has made in its submission in support of the “Definitions of a Woman and Man” Bill but for those who want to read the full submission, click on this link.

RGE has requested to make an oral submission to the select committee – this allows us a 10 minute slot, rather than the 5 minute slot allocated to individuals. If our request is granted, we would like to be able to quantify our support.

If you would like to be counted as a supporter of RGE’s submission, please comment below or, for anonymity, email info@resistgendereducation.nz and write SUPPORT SUBMISSION in the subject field.

Please donate to support our work

Who are the “divisive”ones?

The debate about the definition of ‘woman’ and ‘man’ is a clash between fact and feelings, between reality and wishful thinking. One of the claims of opponents of the Bill is that defining ‘sex’ is “divisive”.

But what is truly divisive is the situation we are in where those who believe in ‘gender identity’ have forced their views on everyone else. Worst of all, they have imposed these adult concepts onto children.

People who have raised questions have been intimidated into silence. Parents have been shut out of decisions about their own children. Language changes have been compelled. It is these things that are truly divisive in our community.

Categories frame groups

The whole purpose of definitions is to create categories to objectively sort things into groups so that laws and policies can be applied in different ways, according to need and purpose.

Not all motor vehicles are the same. We define cars, vans, trucks, and buses according to objective criteria and then apply bespoke traffic rules and regulations in a coherent and consistent way. A bus does not become a van by removing a row of seats. A speed restriction that applies to trucks is not necessary for cars.

The same principle applies to categories of humans. Sex is a defining characteristic, unchangeable, and highly relevant in everyday life affecting safety, health care, fairness, and opportunities (or lack thereof).

The Definitions Bill is intended to recognise that ‘sex’ is a binary human category that should be applied consistently in legislation and policy across all spheres of public life.

Far from “reducing women to their biology”, an accurate ‘sex’ definition will protect women because of their unique female biology. It will bolster their existing right to single-sex spaces, it will stop dehumanising language being used in healthcare, and it will provide legal clarity for those providing single-sex spaces or care.

Best of all, RGE hopes it will prevent gender activists from teaching children the damaging lie that sex is malleable and a matter of personal choice.

Deflecting responsibility

Gender ideologues are prone to projecting their own tactics onto opponents. In a recent article in the Conversation, Jaimie Veale (a member of PATHA [ Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa ] and a man who claims to be a woman) accused sex realists of belonging to, “ideologies that frame a targeted group as incompatible with society and therefore as requiring removal.”

Veale needs to look in the mirror.

It is his side of the debate that has targeted the female sex class .

It is trans activists who declare that a definition of ‘woman’ that excludes men is incompatible with their world view .

It is PATHA (amongst others) that has pressured organisations to remove female words from healthcare messages.

Health NZ and various other organisations have taken to replacing the word ‘woman’ with dehumanising and offensive phrases like “person with a cervix”, “menstruator” or “gestating parent”. Breastfeeding has become “chestfeeding” and the unique role women have in reproduction is being routinely disrespected by use of the phrase “pregnant people”. This language erasure has become so prevalent that the Associate Health Minister, Casey Costello, issued a directive to Health NZ to cease the demeaning practice in March 2025.

Veale also accuses his opponents of “dehumanisation”. “When a group is portrayed as irrational, defective, immoral, or less deserving of dignity, moral inhibitions about harming them are lowered. This makes it easier to justify restrictions on their rights or dismiss their testimony and experience.”

That is an exact description of what has happened to women and girls in recent years.

What could be more dehumanising than reducing women to “menstruators”?

Policies that allow males into female spaces, as at the Linwood pool in Christchurch, inevitably restrict the rights of women and girls.

The testimony of women who have objected to these changes has been routinely dismissed and silenced, most notably by the trans activists’ violent attack on women at the “Let Women Speak” rally in Albert Park in 2023. Women were not even permitted to speak.

This threatening behaviour is ongoing. Here is an example of the “dignity” that people on Veale’s side of the debate are seeking. Photo taken at a “Defy the Definitions” protest in Dunedin, June 13, 2026.

The full piece is here:

https://resistgendereducation.substack.com/p/reality-always-wins

Scotland - Men In Women’s Prisons

We reported on this great judgment here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/transgenderism-does-not-exist

At last, the Scottish Government have decided they will not appeal, the awful guidance from the Scottish Prisons Service has been withdrawn and, if this has not already happened, the paddy wagons should be rolling up at the women’s prisons to cart the larping men to the men’s estate. HOORAY!! The BBC reports:

Trans inmates leaving women’s prisons following court ruling

Image source,PA Media

Scottish Prison Service has withdrawn its transgender policy after 12 years

23 June 2026

Transgender prisoners are being moved to jails according to their biological sex, after the Scottish government confirmed it would not appeal a legal ruling.

On Friday, Lady Ross ruled…that Scottish Prison Service (SPS) guidance allowing transgender prisoners to be held in jails for the opposite sex was unlawful based on a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in equality law.

First Minister John Swinney confirmed the Scottish government would not appeal a court judgement that prisoners must be housed according to their biological sex.

For Women Scotland (FWS), the campaign group that brought the case to court, said they were pleased the government had “accepted the inevitable”.

Justice Secretary Neil Gray said the government accepted the ruling and work was now underway to implement the transfer of prisoners.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) withdrew its transgender policy, external, first implemented in 2014, on Monday.

The full piece is here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2jndnjwexo

Detransactivism!

A very honest piece from Write Sober Edit Sober about her time as a trans rights activist and it is useful to hear about how it pans out on the TRA side:

The Time I Socially Banished Someone Over J.K. Rowling

Jun 24, 2026

Write Sober, Edit Sober is a free creative feminist publication. I believe that reading, writing, and the joy of both should be accessible to everyone. That’s why it costs nothing to subscribe and receive short stories, feminist essays, cultural analysis, and the inner workings of a passionate, hungry young woman who refuses to shut up.

If you’d like to support my work in another way, I also have a Buy Me A Coffee.

Thank you for reading Write Sober, Edit Sober, a trilingual, radical feminist creative space for anyone curious about the world through a feminist lens.

I recommend reading My Time Inside Gender Ideology as well, as it forms part of a series about my experiences inside gender madness.

I recommend listening to this piece with my voiceover, either as you read along or simply on its own—whatever you prefer. In fact, I’d say the same for all of my pieces that include a voiceover.

J.K. Rowling via Britannica

The pandemic did a number on me. I mean, it did a number on everyone, especially those of us in Australia, locked down in our homes, shackled to online woke university and unlimited access to TikTok. It was the era of George Floyd’s murder, the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, the racist Karen saga involving Amy Cooper, and, of course, J.K. Rowling TERFing out on Twitter.

I was completely ideologically captured, as were many of my peers. Every day I learned something new about myself. One day I was probably autistic. The next day I had OCD. I was also ableist, but also a eugenicist, and enbyphobic, and transphobic, and not necessarily racist but not anti-racist enough.

So, like the good little ally I was, I said and did everything in my power to prove to the woke ideology mob watching me from the sky above—but also in the form of friends monitoring people’s Instagram stories to ensure they were posting black squares and sharing memes about J.K. Rowling getting anally raped by a “trans woman”—that I was a good ally.

The first notable act in what I then deemed “politics” and “protest” was signing a petition to get a professor from my university fired for being a TERF. Now, mind you, I had no idea who she was. I had never taken her class, and the creator of the petition hadn’t either. A “trans man” had heard from a friend of a friend of a friend that this professor was not down with the gender ideology shit. That equaled TERF, and so the campaign of harassment and abuse—sorry, I mean “accountability” and “healing”—began.

Stickers and posters were put up around campus by those who still had in-person classes, accusing this professor of being a Nazi. And I just felt sooooooooooooo good that I could help my trans friends and be a voice against this violence. Thank God this woman never lost her job, and she remains there to this day, albeit having to put up with a bit of fuckery. But I am so glad that the university did not give in.

The full piece is here:

https://writesobereditsober.substack.com/p/the-time-i-socially-banished-someone

Endpiece

From Dusty.

This is to recognise the heatwave we are having in the UK and should really be called Mad Dogs and Englishmen…and Irishmen since I was in the greenhouse earlier, side shooting the tomatoes. I kept on having to step out of the greenhouse and then go back in - it was like the Towering Inferno!! Over to Noel Coward…

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next part will follow shortly, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.