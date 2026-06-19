Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
3h

haha love a bit of Dusty.... def copying that letter to my phone in case I ever pop into M&S - thanks to you and The great Baroness Nicholson.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
2h

The arrogance of Archie Norman dismissing the offer of a meeting with a well respected baroness as if she had no more points to make that he could learn from. 😠

Thanks Dusty, nearly there. I can’t believe it’s nearly 900 episodes.

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