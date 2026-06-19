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Onwards with Part 2.

Keep those suggestions for speeches coming in!

Martin Luther King was, of course, a leading proponent for free speech and freedom of expression. Here is one of his greatest speeches. He was assassinated the day after he gave this speech.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - This Is Not Just a Fetish!

…this is an M&S fetish!

Wonderful Baroness Nicholson has heard from the Chairman of M&S about their controversial changing rooms policies. I am not entirely convinced by his letter! The Baroness suggests women print off this letter and bring it with them when they go to M&S. Great idea!!

Emma Harriet Nicholson

@Baroness_Nichol

Ladies wishing to buy clothes for their children and themselves might wish to print a copy of this letter from M&S Chairman Archie Norman and take it with them.

17 Jun 2026

https://x.com/Baroness_Nichol/status/2067178930247799110

UK - One Year On Rally

Mr Menno has done an excellent piece on this rally. I was there and reported on it here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/have-we-won

Menno especially shows up the lunacy, unhinged behaviour and refusal to debate of what I now call Trantifa! At about 19.27 I make a guest appearance as I spot Menno and go to greet him:

The States - Idaho Bathroom Act and Round Up

As ever good mini round up from Kara Dansky including:

There’s a new publication out titled “Through the Looking Glass: A report into trans activism in children’s literature and library services.” It’s a collaboration of Seen in Publishing, Transgender Trend, and Biology in Medicine. I haven’t had time to read it yet, and I’m not sure I will, so if you have a chance to read it, let me know what you think in the comments!

I have long advocated for the deliberate use of a toilet or changing room designated for one sex by someone of the opposite sex to be an offence and that is what the State of Idaho have done ( as we have reported before). Unfortunately the frankly evil and wrongly named American Civil Liberties Union have managed to get a temporary injunction banning this, as reported by Kara ( main discussion behind the paywall):

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/a-federal-court-has-blocked-an-idaho

WPATH

We reported on this marvellous news here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/you-will-see-how-strong-we-can-be

Feminist Legal Clinic also report on it:

FTC and four states sue WPATH over gender-affirming care | AP News (18 June)

The Federal Trade Commission and four states sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health on Wednesday, in the latest push by President Donald Trump’s administration and others to limit gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The suit alleges the group, known widely as WPATH, made deceptive claims about gender-affirming care for minors and its members profited off the claims. Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas filed along with the FTC.

The suit also alleges the group didn’t disclose the side effects of certain pediatric medical transition services, including those related to hormone treatments, and doctors then repeated to consumers “false, misleading or unsubstantiated statements about safety and efficacy found in WPATH guidelines.”

It asks a federal judge to block WPATH from “future violations of the FTC Act” and other laws, and to award civil penalties and other financial awards to each of the states.

The suit comes following an investigation by the agency into WPATH. The group sued to block the probe, alleging the agency was violating its First Amendment rights. A federal judge in May ruled in favor of WPATH to temporarily block the probe from continuing.

The FTC also launched investigations into the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society over their guidelines on gender-affirming care. Both of those groups also sued.

WPATH noted in a statement that a federal court has already ruled against the FTC over this effort when it blocked the investigation.

While the nation’s largest professional organization for plastic surgeons in February recommended that gender-affirming surgeries be delayed until patients turn 19, most other major groups have stood by their guidelines to act on a case-by-case basis and use caution when considering surgery for minors.

Source: FTC and four states sue WPATH over gender-affirming care | AP News

https://feministlegal.org/ftc-and-four-states-sue-wpath-over-gender-affirming-care-ap-news/

Meanwhile, Penny Marie reminds us that, in New Zealand, WPATH’s associate, Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA), are taking action to stop the ban on puberty blockers being given to children.

https://www.pennymarie.nz/p/america-just-did-what-new-zealand

Australia - Do No Harm

Bernard Lane on the substack, Gender Clinic News reports on a new Bill aimed at stopping the use of puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones for minors:

Do No Harm

A child-safeguarding case for caution in youth gender dysphoria

Jun 18, 2026

What follows is, in my opinion, a well-articulated and moderate case for restricting further use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones with gender-distressed minors.

Cory Bernardi, a minority party member in the Upper House of South Australia’s Parliament, delivered on Wednesday the second reading speech for his Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (South Australia) (Childhood Gender Dysphoria) Amendment Bill.

Mr Bernardi, a representative of the One Nation Party, may not get the numbers for his Bill to pass the Upper House, unless the governing Labor Party allows a conscience vote, which in the recent past it has refused to do on the issue of the gender medicalisation of minors. In the Lower House, Labor has a huge majority.

Even so, Mr Bernardi’s speech deserves a wide readership. August 19 is the earliest date for a second reading debate and a vote on the Bill in the Upper House.

The full piece is here:

https://www.genderclinicnews.com/p/do-no-harm

This Never Happens

Glinner provides us with three more horrific cases ( one of which we have referred to recently, namely Mr Marcelin):

https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/this-never-happens-june-17-2026

Endpiece

In advance of Update 900 (!!!!!!!!) here is my namesake, Dusty Springfield:

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

Update 900 will be released on Saturday evening, Terven 🍾🥂🎇🎈

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.