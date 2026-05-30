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My feline assistant and me are going mad here with the news and views pouring in to Dusty Towers. Some are being deferred to a future edition. Some may have to be dropped. But onwards we go….

We are approaching the month of June which is, of course, Pride Month. However, traditionally, on this substack it is Terf Month🥂🎈🍾😎🎇 , when we will pause the film series and each update will start with a great Terf speech. Such speeches can be at rallies and demos, at lectures, in videos and podcasts and in news items. Or you can draft one yourself if you like!! Please get your suggestions in to Dusty Towers asap.

Thanks as ever to my paid subscribers and to those who buy me a coffee. These updates do take up an enormous amount of work, so please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Onwards with the Dusty,Nicola, Moodie and Rex Film Series 😀 Please keep the suggestions for films coming in but please check the list first which I am updating as we go along. Please send suggestions in the comments here at this link:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/empire-of-light-dustys-film-series

All Quiet on the Western Front is a 1930 American film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by German novelist, Erich Maria Remarque. Directed by Lewis Milestone, it stars Lew Ayres, Louis Wolheim, John Wray, Slim Summerville, and William Bakewell.

My recommendation for a book on the horrors of the First World War is The Great War and Modern Memory by Paul Fussell.

Thanks to three wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

UK - EHRC Guidance - The Aftermath

Following on from the guidance, Sex Matters have produced an excellent guide which you can use if you are refused services or are discriminated against in the provision of services because of your sex. This helps you to take what is known as a small claim. You don’t need a lawyer to do this. Maya Forstater and Helen Joyce take you through it. I hope none of my readers need to take such a claim but, if you do, please do let us know about it even if anonymously.

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/small-claims-explained

Here is their written version which includes a link to their guide:

https://www.sex-matters-news.org/p/fighting-bigotry-in-service-provision

This is not just a Fetish, This is an M&S Fetish

Following on from the above, Jean Hatchet on her substack looks at Marks & Spencer’s notorious gender neutral changing rooms. Surely there must now be a great discrimination claim if they don’t change this:

Why are Marks and Spencer locking up women?

Women don’t feel safe around strange men when they are undressing, so locking the men up with each other might be best.

May 30, 2026

After many challenges to their changing room policy (they stated in 2019 that “people can choose” which space they feel most comfortable in) Marks and Spencer are still taking the easiest and sneakiest legal way out of providing with safe space to undress and change away from men.

After the Supreme Court judgement of 2025 “male” and “female” for application in the Equality Act means biological sex. It doesn’t apply to anyone pretending to be other than they really are.

Of course this was not enough for the purposes of keeping women safe because the “trans’’ beast rears its head throughout the Act with various protections under the category of “Gender Reassignment”. This category is like mercury escaping from a thermometer and runs elusively everywhere. It means almost nothing. Just “thinking about being another gender” is enough.

The response businesses like Marks and Spencer have decided is legal - it is not direct discrimination - is to make all their changing provisions “gender neutral” or mixed sex which means anyone can use them. If they provided for one sex and not the other, i.e a “Men’s” but not a “Women’s” then they would indeed be contravening the law and discriminating against women.

When I called them the other day to discuss a situation in their Colchester store, a representative was very keen to impress upon me that there are 12 “lockable cubicles” and all are available to both sexes. She could not clarify for certain if they were floor to ceiling.

Women have reported that this is not the store’s National policy and that other regional stores do appear to provide for one sex and not the other. The single sex space not provided in any of these reports is for “women only”. I think Marks and Spencer are going to be in a lot of legal trouble and very soon if that is the case.

But what of their solution? The “lockable cubicles for everyone”?

As Ian Vogler tell us here,

“All with locks on so that’s it then no problem”

There were an awful lot of, mainly men, like Ian who thought that lockable cubicles used by everyone were utterly unproblematic for women.

As Ian continued,

“the doors have locks on bit like a toilet on a plane single sex”

Apart from the fact that mixed-sex is not single-sex, Ian seems to have confused small winged capsules full of people moving through the sky, with huge stores which remain on the ground. Ian, a Daily Mirror photographer, is an idiot.

In response to the Ian’s of the Internet (and perhaps to inform the Ians in your own lives) I posted on X a few reasons why women are uncomfortable using the same changing space men use even if the cubicles are locked and even if they are floor to ceiling. Men may not understand, but the least they could do is listen to women’s concerns and acknowledge that their experience of being a woman in these circumstances is severely limited, because they are men.

The full piece is here:

https://jeanhatchet.substack.com/p/why-are-marks-and-spencer-locking

UK - Jolyon Maugham and The Good Laugh Project

We have been following Sarah’s case against Mr Maugham and the Good Law Project. She reports on an online attack. I trust Sarah doesn’t mind me quoting the whole of this since it is very short:

Truth, Lies and the Public Interest.

What are the dangers of academia corrupted by ideological delusion? Whose version of ‘truth’ should prevail in court? To what degree can it ever be in the ‘public interest’ to assert what is untrue?

May 30, 2026

With thanks to @tittersome on X for letting me steal this picture. It is worth noting that it includes Lynsay Watson, vocal supporter of the Good Law Project and disgraced former police officer. Maugham would do well to consider a little more carefully - or indeed at all - the nature of some of those who defend his Truth.

Please consider donating to my crowdfunder to fund legal fees for action in defamation against Maugham.

An article on Medium was recently drawn to my attention which I first commented upon and dismissed as some amusing trollery. I then found to my great surprise and horror that its author is an actual academic Dr Rachel Saunders. He is apparently a trans identifying man who is a PhD researcher at the University of Nottingham and his research focuses on how rights are ‘mediated by technology’.

I thought therefore that this article deserved a further look.

Dr Saunders asserts that ‘Gender Critics may have their David Irving moment with Sarah Phillimore’, and discusses my libel action against Jolyon Maugham, essentially saying that I am too stupid to notice that Maugham’s defence in libel will be truth/public interest and just like Holocaust Denier David Irving in his doomed libel action against Deborah Lipstadt in 2000 I will be broken on the rocks of that truth, my foul prejudice revealed and punished by the ‘cleansing light of UK justice’.

This is a very curious assertion as Dr Saunders then goes on to quote me celebrating exactly the role that truth will play in this legal action.

‘This is the heart of my battle against Maugham and Weddell. Both deny that women have any right to be concerned about the erasure of sex as an organising category. Then both cement that denial as a moral judgment; I am not merely wrong to disagree, I am BAD. In order to defeat my libel claim, Maugham will have to prove both things are true and his star witness will be a man who urged a crowd to shit on a woman’s head. I am very much looking forward to cross examination.’

Dr Saunders is a glorious example of the complete ideological blindness of those who simply cannot accept that a belief that sex is real and it matters is worthy of respect in a democratic society. Or that ‘misgendering’ (or calling a man a man) is neither a sufficient nor necessary requirement of a crime or any kind of harassment without a lot more relevant context.

I can be as public as I like about my strategies because it is clear so far, that none of my opponents can grasp what they mean.

Dr Saunders opines that my social media activity is a ‘cavalcade of transphobic abuse’ but curiously chooses to illustrate this rather serious accusation by the following quote from me.

‘Sex doesn’t define people. But it does define what sex they are and this means they will be excluded from certain spaces and services that are restricted to the opposite sex.’

This is not remotely ‘transphobic’ or ‘abusive’ . It is a simple statement of fact, supported by statute, by a ruling of the Supreme Court and EHRC guidance and - I suggest - the vast majority of people in the UK.

There is simply no sane comparison between me and David Irving who was rightly found to have ‘persistently and deliberately misrepresented and manipulated historical evidence’ to deny the Holocaust. His errors were not ‘innocent mistakes’ but deliberate distortions motivated by ideological beliefs.

If one is building a Castle of Truth with which to defend an expensive and publicly fought legal action, or to showcase one’s academic credentials, I politely suggest one would be wise to build that castle other than on sand, when the tide is coming in.

Maugham has - foolishly in my view - already conceded that the ‘central sting’ of his statements (that I waged a cruel campaign of harassment) is defamatory at common law and has caused or is likely to cause serious harm to my reputation. He wishes to rely on truth and the public interest. Maugham states that he reasonably believes that I am

‘…obsessive, vindictive and cruel in relation to trans people and that she is, as a result, in part responsible for the polarity of the discourse on trans rights…’

The hypocrisy is of course breathtaking. I for example have not, as Maugham did, misrepresented statistics about young trans identifying people trying to kill themselves, to the extent that the Health Secretary had to commission Professor Louis Appleby to undertake an urgent review in 2024 to debunk Maugham’s irresponsible claims.

But it sets out clearly the central problem; the early adoption and cementing of one narrative as ‘truth’ and hence the refusal to analyse or reflect any further. Why should you? Why waste time interrogating an obvious truth?

However, if your ‘truths’ continually come up against ‘other truths’ which suggest that ‘your truth’ is being challenged by some authoritative sources, it is surely foolish indeed to carry on ignoring them. My regulator rejected Maugham’s complaint that I had harassed a trans identifying man into attempting suicide with anti histamines, and did not accept that my behaviour was in any way serious enough to merit a regulatory sanction.

Maugham’s response via the GLP to request a review of this decision was interesting, to suggest that the BSB ought to apply a much lower standard against my obsessive cruelty than he asserts he believes in.

As barrister Barbara Rich has commented

‘His defence of truth to the defamation claim looks less strong in the light of both the BSB’s ruling and the way the GLP have put their argument in the application for an independent review, arguing for sanction for conduct falling quite far short of legally defined harassment.’

A fitting conclusion to this piece is my recollection as a baby barrister in London in 2000. I was waiting for a lift at the RCJ. It stopped and Deborah Lipstadt got out. She must have just got judgment. I didn’t know it at the time, but made the connection after reading the various newspaper reports of her victory against Irving. But I remember being instantly struck by her demeanour and hoping she was OK. She looked ready to faint, she was being supported to stand by two men alongside her. She had clearly paid a gruelling and high price for her defence of the truth, as it seems now that we all must. But she prevailed. I hope I will, too. The truth is always worth fighting for.

I was delighted to see Pope Leo XIV quoting Tolkein recently. This seems to me a pretty fine creed and one I will continue to do my best to uphold.

‘It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.’

My fields are the Rule of Law and Material Reality. They still need some weeding.

https://sarahphillimore.substack.com/p/truth-lies-and-the-public-interest

Scotland - Rape Crisis

Albie on X reports:

Sorry for the language but this is fucking disgusting.



Glasgow & Clyde, Lanarkshire, STAR Ayrshire and Western Isles which are 4 of Scotland’s biggest rape crisis centres felt the need to split from Rape Crisis Scotland.



Why?



Because they were sick of being gagged and forced to accept trans ideology over biological reality and the needs of female survivors.



What was the commonsense truth they wanted to speak?



Rape and sexual violence is overwhelmingly male violence against women and girls.



They wanted proper single-sex spaces for female survivors.



They wanted to scream that women’s rights are being eroded and the government is doing nothing while rapes soar by 26% since 2021.



But they couldn’t.



Because Rape Crisis Scotland is too busy protecting its precious government funding and pushing ideology over the safety of women and girls. It also acts as a policy advisor to the very people who fund it.

Has it really become a system where government silences those who disagree?



I applaud these four centres who support Scotland’s women and deliver help to rape survivors, but why did they need to break free just to do their fucking job?



So, when even the organisations protecting raped women feel they have to escape the system to speak the truth, we know Holyrood isn’t a parliament anymore.



It’s a cult.



This is the Corruption of Democracy in Scotland.

https://x.com/MyDugAlbie/status/2060393785964544280

Ireland - Pursuing The Taoiseach

Ok, I know that the Burke family are…ahem…a bit eccentric but this is priceless. The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin goes campaigning in a by-election for Fine Woo Woo or whatever they’re called and meets the Burkes 😂

The States Round Up

Kara Dansky reports that the Democrats seem to have learnt nothing from their loss in 2024 when their support of the Gender Borg was central:

When I first read about Project 2029, I groaned. “Are you serious?,” I thought. “The Democrats are seriously modeling their blueprint for the future on Project 2025??” Yes, they are.

Matt Yglesias has a post on Substack titled “Democrats don’t need a Project 2029: The party needs fewer big ideas, not more.” I agree. He says:

‘Of course, the architects of Project 2029 are aware that Project 2025 was a political fiasco. The sound reaction to that would be to not do something modeled on Project 2025. Their idea, instead, is that they want to write a book of ideas that aren’t a political fiasco.’

Absolutely ridiculous.

In 2019, Bill Maher did a segment titled “Nowhere else to go.” He ridiculed the Democrats for being “weird.” He mocked Julian Castro for thinking that “transgender women” might need abortion access. He excoriated Elizabeth Warren for calling for taxpayer-funded “sex-change” surgeries for prisoners. He called Kamala Harris the “Rosa Parks of pronouns” (Harris had said during a town hall event that her pronouns are she/her). That was seven years ago.

Could the Democratic Party please just try to be normal?

The answer, still, is no. Meet Project 2029 (when it will have been ten years since Bill Maher called the Democrats “weird” and begged them to please knock it off already).

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/project-2029

The States - ‘Gender Affirming Care’

Karen Davis searches in the dark corners of the internet!! We have recently been discussing Buck Angel ( https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/buffy-the-vampire-slayer-kill-him ). Karen reports on a woman (!!) doing a piece about the enormous problems her husband ( who has now castrated himself) is having!! I agree with Karen that all such surgeries should be banned! Of course, all thoughts gratefully received.

https://ykright.substack.com/p/a-wife-shares-her-castrated-husbands

The States - Massachusetts Women

More Kara! She pays tribute to Massachuesetts Women for Sex-Based Rights:

The group’s Substack is titled MA 4 Women. On Monday, they posted a Substack note explaining that a Title IX complaint had been filed against the Old Rochester Regional School District for allowing a boy to sexually harass a third grade girl in the girls’ bathroom. Thanks to the subscriber who sent it to me!

According to the group that filed the complaint:

“Last week, we connected with Kerri and Luis Rivera, the Christian parents of a 9-year-old student at Rochester Memorial elementary school. Their daughter is a shy and polite 3rd-Grade student there. But they were shocked when their daughter recently came home visibly upset about what happened in school that day. She explained that she had been using the girls’ restroom when a boy in her class who identified as transgender came into the bathroom. It was bad enough that a boy would be allowed to use the girl’s bathroom at all, but what happened next was much worse. The boy saw her feet under the stall and said “who’s feet are those?” When she didn’t answer, he peered through the crack in the door and opened the door to look at her while she was in the toilet stall. Deeply embarrassed and upset, she returned to class crying.

“This wasn’t the first time this male student had used the girls’ bathroom, and it wasn’t the first time the school had received complaints about it. In fact, Kerri had called the principal three times to complain about the student before this incident and was assured that boys would not be allowed into the girls’ bathroom going forward. Another parent had apparently even complained about this same boy peering under the stall at their daughter, too. But when the Riveras reported the incident to the principal, she changed her tune. Now, she claimed, the school was legally required to allow this boy into the girls’ bathroom, because Massachusetts law prohibits discrimination based on gender identity. If the Riveras’ daughter felt uncomfortable, she could go and use a single-occupancy bathroom – not the boy. The school shifted the burden from the perpetrator onto the victim.”

Terrible.

Naturally, Massachusetts has a law on the books prohibiting schools from discriminating against students on the basis of the students’ “gender identities,” so this was inevitable (thanks to Massachusetts Democrats).

The full piece is here:

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/ffs-friday-massachusetts-women-for

Is Feminism To Blame!!??

There is a debate at the moment about whether Feminism is responsible for what I call the Gender Borg. I would say no. I don’t see how women who support larping men can call themselves ‘feminist’. All thoughts gratefully received.

https://karadansky.substack.com/p/to-what-extent-is-feminism-to-blame

Detransitioning

Transgender Trend feature a piece by detransitioner, Michael Kerr, who has set up a group for detransitioners called Detrans Pathway UK. Best of luck with that Michael.

https://www.transgendertrend.com/detransitioning-without-support/

Endpiece

(Direct) from William A. Ferguson

https://williamaferguson.substack.com/p/the-ministry-of-memes-new-version

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#FoxPower

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Monday or Tuesday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.