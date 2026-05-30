Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
May 31

Great checklist of reasons why women need single sex spaces in the Jean Hatchet piece. I’ve sent it to M and S.

For the rest of the creeps who inhabit these updates I think I’ll just quote the Burkes….. ‘ shame on you’.

Thanks Dusty. Is that a photo of London at the bottom?

Reply
Share
28 replies by Dusty Masterson and others
Petal's avatar
Petal
May 30Edited

You know I love William although he’s a cheeky git about me 😂

Here whats happened to #tickle my arse ?

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dusty Masterson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture