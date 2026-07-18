This is part of my construction of a ‘Terfy Manifesto’ for my paid subscribers. The last part was here:

https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/trans-rights

When I think of the horrors that follow on from medicalisation and surgeries, it often brings to my mind the great film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. I suppose I should do a spoiler alert here. In the final scene, Randle Murphy ( Jack Nicholson) is returned to the ward after having a lobotomy. His friend, Chief Bromden is played by Will Sampson. So all we need to do, Terven, is rip out the marble drinking fountain and throw it through the window!