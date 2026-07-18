Adult 'Transition' - The Dark Heart of Crazy Town
Dusty's One Offs. No 40. #BeMorePorcupine.
This is part of my construction of a ‘Terfy Manifesto’ for my paid subscribers. The last part was here:
https://dustymasterson.substack.com/p/trans-rights
When I think of the horrors that follow on from medicalisation and surgeries, it often brings to my mind the great film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. I suppose I should do a spoiler alert here. In the final scene, Randle Murphy ( Jack Nicholson) is returned to the ward after having a lobotomy. His friend, Chief Bromden is played by Will Sampson. So all we need to do, Terven, is rip out the marble drinking fountain and throw it through the window!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dusty’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.