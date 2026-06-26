Buy me a coffee

Onwards with Part 2 and all of these reports concern Ireland apart from the last one where we travel over to the States.

The women’s rights group The Countess, who we frequently cover, are named after Countess Markievicz (1868 - 1927), a nationalist, republican soldier, suffragette and the first woman elected to the British Parliament. Below is a speech she made in 1909.

Women, Ideals and the Nation

Constance Markievicz

March 28, 1909 — Students’ National Literary Society, 25 Rutland Square, Dublin, Ireland

I take it as a great compliment that so many of you, the rising young women of Ireland, who are distinguishing yourselves every day and coming more and more to the front, should give me this opportunity. We older people look to you with great hopes and a great confidence the in your gradual emancipation you are bringing fresh ideas, fresh energies and above all a great genius for sacrifice into the life of the nation.

In Ireland the women seem to have taken less part in public life, and to have had les share in the struggle for liberty, than in other nations . . . . Now, I am not going to discuss the subtle psychological questions of why it was that so few women in Ireland have been prominent in the national struggle, or try to discover how they lost in the dark ages of persecution the magnificent legacy of Maeve, Fheas, Macha and their other great fighting ancestors. Sure, several women distinguished themselves on the battle fields of ’98, and we have the women of the Nation newspaper, of the Ladies’ Land League, also in our own day the few women who have worked their hardest in the Sinn Féin movement and in the Gaelic League and we have the women who won a battle for Ireland, by preventing a wobbly Corporation from present King Edward of England with a loyal address. But for the most part our women, though sincere, steadfast Nationalists at heart, have been content to remain quietly at home, and leave all the fighting and the striving to the men.

Lately things seem to be changing . . . so now again a strong tide of liberty seems to be coming towards us, swelling and growing and carrying before it all the outposts that hold women enslaved and bearing them triumphantly into the life of the nation to which they belong.

We are in a very difficult position here, as so many Unionist women would fain have us work together with them for the emancipation of their sex and votes — obviously to send a member to Westminster. But I would ask every nationalist women to pause before she joined a Suffrage Society or Franchise League that did no include in their program the Freedom of their Nation. A free Ireland with No Sex Disabilities in her Constitution should be the motto of all Nationalist Women. And a grand motto it is.

Women, from having till very recently stood so far removed from all politics, should be able to formulate a much clearer and more incisive view of the political situation than men. For a man from the time he is a mere lad is more or less in touch with politics, and has usually the label of some party attached to him, long before he properly understands what it really means.

Now, here is a chance for our women. Let the remind their men, that their first duty is to examine any legislation proposed not from a party point of view, not fro the point of view of a sex, a trade or a class, but simply and only from the standpoint of their nation. Let them learn to be statesmen and not merely politicians. Let them consider how their action with regard to it may help or hinder their national struggle for independence and nothing else, and then let them act accordingly.

Fix your mind on the ideal of Ireland free, with her women enjoying the full rights of citizenship in their own nation, and no one will be able to side-track you, and so make use of you to use up the energies of the nation in obtaining all sorts of concessions — concessions too, that for the most part were coming in the natural course of evolution, and were perhaps just hastened a few years by the fierce agitations to obtain them. . . .

If the women of Ireland would organize the movement for buying Irish goods more, they might do a great deal to help their country. If they would make it the fashion to dress in Irish clothes, feed on Irish food — in fact, in this as in everything live really Irish lives, they would be doing something great, and don’t let our clever Irish colleens rest content with doing this individually, but let them go out and speak publicly about it, form leagues, of which ‘No English goods’ is the war-cry. . . .

I daresay you will think this all very obvious and very dull, but Patriotism and Nationalism and all great things are made up of much that is obvious and dull, and much that in the beginning is small, but that will be found to lead out into fields that are broader and full of interest. You will go out into the world and get elected onto as many public bodies as possible, and by degrees through your exertions no public institution — whether hospital, workhouse, asylum or any other, and no private house — but will be supporting the industries of your country.

Tommy Moore, the popular poet of his day and also many days later, has set Ireland a very low idea of woman to worship. To him, woman is merely sex and an excuse for a drink. Not a companion or a friend, but a beautiful houri holding dominion by her careful manipulation of her sex and her good looks.

The better ideal for women who, whether they like it or not, are living in a work-a-day world, would be — If you want to walk round Ireland, or any other country, dress suitably in short skirts and strong boots, leave your jewels and gold wands in the bank, and buy a revolver. Don’t trust to your “feminine charm” and your capacity for getting on the soft side of men, but take up your responsibilities and be prepared to go your own way depending for safety on your own courage, your own truth and your own common sense, and not on the problematic chivalry of the men you may meet on the way.

A consciousness of their own dignity and worth should be encouraged in women. They should be urged to get away from wrong ideals and false standards of womanhood, to escape from their domestic ruts, their feminine pens . . . We have got to get rid of the last vestige of the Harem before woman is free as our dream of the future would have her.

To sum up in a few words what I want the Young Ireland women to remember from me: Regard yourselves as Irish, believe in yourselves as Irish, as units of a nation distinct from England your Conqueror, and as determined to maintain your distinctiveness and gain your deliverance. Arm yourselves with weapons to fight your nation’s cause. Arm your souls with noble and free ideals. Arm your minds with the histories and memories of your country and her martyrs, her language and a knowledge of her arts, and her industries. And if your day the call should come for your body to arm, do not shirk that either.

May this aspiration towards life and freedom among the women of Ireland bring forth a Joan of Arc to free our nation!

https://speakingwhilefemale.co/womens-lives-markievicz/#:~:text=To%20sum%20up%20in%20a,distinctiveness%20and%20gain%20your%20deliverance.

Thanks to two wonderful readers for suggested pieces.

Some of the linked pieces below may be behind a paywall.

Ireland - Funding For The Gender Borg

Niamh Uí Bhriain in Gript News reports:

C: Ted Eytan via CC BY-SA 4.0 https://bit.ly/3PtSsmZ

Additional €100,000 in funding for controversial TENI group

June 24, 2026

The controversial transgender organisation TENI has been granted an additional almost €100,000 in funding as part of €1.8 million announced in backing for 52 projects under the 2026 LGBTIQ+ Community Services Fund. [ Dusty - just delete the LGB and you’ll understand this a lot better!]

Last year, the Charities Regulator wrote to TENI warning that its advice to children on puberty blockers as posted on its website had the potential to cause harm.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley, today announced the funding while reporting on the National Inclusion Strategy – saying the financial backing will support a wide range of organisations nationwide to enhance services, strengthen community infrastructure, and promote inclusion for LGBTIQ+ people.

She said the first Annual Report on the National LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Strategy II (2024–2028) shows expanded mental health and sexual health supports, and increased visibility of LGBTIQ+ people in national data, in addition to strengthened protections against harmful content.

TENI – the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland – has found itself in hot water previously regarding funding. In 2022, the HSE suspended funding to the organisation because it had missed the deadline for filing its annual accounts for the fourth year in a row, despite receiving more than €1.3m from the HSE since 2017.

However, within weeks, the Department of Children and Equality had awarded TENI €93,000 to fund the creation of a “Trans Awareness Hub”.

TENI’s 2023 Financial Statements show that while HSE funding declined that year from €127, 667 in 2022 to €80,115, the organisation received €89,636 from the Department of Children and Equality, up from €3,979 in 2022.

In 2023, TENI also received €81,765 from the Office of Suicide Prevention and substantial support from both the Rowan Trust (€130,000) and the Sigrid Rausing Trust (€86, 102) for a total income in excess of half a million euro for that year.

TENI’s 2024 financial statements note that its income had declined to €476,313 from €540,955 in 2023, but also stated that Income for 2025 would include €201,649 from HSE and the Department of Children and Equality, with another €150,000 expected from public funding including the afore-mentioned sources.

The approach of the publicly-funded organisation has been criticised by leading medical experts. In 2023, Prof Dónal O’Shea said that groups like TENI were “shaping, if not brainwashing political thinking in Ireland” in relation to the provision of care, and that the thinking of senior management in the HSE was always to “say activist view is correct when it’s not correct”.

TENI continues to insist that “gender-affirming care” – which rejects that psychiatric screening or diagnosis is required for individuals seeking care for gender dysphoria – should be provided. It also sought “the development of high-quality youth services” including access to puberty blockers on the basis [of] parental consent”.

However, the organisation removed advice to children on its website which stated that the use of puberty blockers was reversible after being contacted by the Charities Regulator warning of potential for harm.

The section said: “If someone changes their mind about taking hormone blockers and stops taking them, puberty will continue from where it was stopped. You may go through puberty at a quicker rate than you would have.

"The regulator’s letter complained that this was “an unequivocal statement” – adding “In the absence of medical consensus on the use of certain hormone blockers, and given the young age of people who may be considering taking such medical interventions, there is a potential for this statement to cause harm, however unintended that may be.”

Today’s funding announcement coincides with Pride 2026 – with the 2026 Community Services Fund includes two funding streams: larger grants of €25,000 to €100,000 to support established organisations, and smaller grants of €5,000 to €10,000 to promote visibility and inclusion at community level.

Successful Scheme A projects:

Name of Organisation

Project Name

Grant Awarded

County

Belong To Youth Services

LGBTQ+ Quality Mark for Post-Primary Schools and Alternative Education Centres

€100,000.00

Nationwide

Common Knowledge Centre for Sustainable Living CLG

Queer Sheds Network: Development and Coordination 2026/27

€75,000.00

Nationwide

Dublin Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgendered Queer Pride CLG

Pride at Work Ireland

€95,045.00

Nationwide

LGBT Support and Advocacy Network Ireland CLG

Sustaining, Enhancing and Innovating LGBT Ireland’s Frontline Support Services

€99,999.00

Nationwide

LINQ Ireland (Advocating for Lesbian, Bisexual, and Queer Women, Trans and Non-binary Inclusive) CLG

LINQ Ireland Employment and Education Support and Outreach Project

€98,502.00

Nationwide

National Youth Federation

Proud Spaces: Inclusive Youth Work for Marginalised Young LGBTQI+ People

€88,016.00

Nationwide

ShoutOut

LGBTIQ+ Inclusion Through Education

€98,885.00

Nationwide

Transgender Equality Network Ireland Company Limited by Guarantee

TENI Family Support Services – supporting trans young people and their families

€99,999.00

Nationwide

The Outing Festival CLG

The Outing Queer Arts & Community Programme

€75,000.00

Clare

Gay Project CLG

Continued: Strengthening The Rainbow: Gay Project Service Enhancement Project 26/27

€100,000.00

Cork

The Sexual Health Centre CLG

Peer Transgender Community Support and Counselling – A Community Response

€46,132.00

Cork

Outhouse Limited

LGBTQ+ Community Connection & Participation Programme

€99,167.00

Dublin

AMACH! LGBT Galway

COMHIONANNAS: The Galway LGBTI+ Community Achieving Equality

€100,000.00

Galway

Listowel Family Resource Centre

LGBT+ Community Support Worker

€79,202.00

Kerry

Laois Youth Services CLG

Midlands LGBT+ Project

€100,000.00

Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Kildare

GOSHH Ireland GLC

Bridging Communities: Support and Outreach for LGBTQI+ Inclusion

€100,000.00

Limerick & Midwest

Outcomers

Operation Rainbow

€100,000.00

Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan

https://gript.ie/additional-e100000-in-funding-for-controversial-teni-group/

Ireland - Taking Notice Of The Scottish Prisons Case

Maria Maynes in Gript News looks at the success of For Women Scotland in challenging the Scottish Prison Service’s policy of allowing larping men into women’s prisons and urges the Irish Government to take action.

Irish politicians should pay attention to Scottish court ruling

June 23, 2026

In case you missed it, because there’s been very little attention from the Irish media, a Scottish court ruling at the end of last week has declared the Scottish Prison Service’s guidance for housing transgender prisoners unlawful.

The case first came to light in August 2025, when The Times newspaper reported that the organisation For Women Scotland (FWS) was suing Scottish ministers.

It came about over what campaigners said was a failure to abide by a seismic legal victory won by FWS last April when the UK Supreme Court asserted that sex is defined by biology.

For Women Scotland said that in the wake of the major ruling, it had been left with “little choice” but to take the Scottish government to court for a third time after nationalist politicians refused to abandon gender self-ID policies, which the group says are now clearly in breach of the law, the Times reported.

The group said last summer that it was an ordinary action for the quashing of policies that are inconsistent with the UK Supreme Court judgement of April 2025. It said it was initially concentrating on two policies.

Firstly, the Scottish Government’s Supporting Transgender Pupils In Schools: Guidance for Scottish Schools, and secondly, the Scottish Prison Service – (Policy for the Management of Transgender People in Custody: Operational Guidance).

It is the third time that the gender critical group has defeated SNP ministers in the courts.

In a not to be overlooked victory for common sense, Judge Lady Ross ruled that Scottish prisons must be segregated by biological sex rather than gender identity. It is a decision based on the UK Supreme Court’s landmark interpretation of sex under equality law.

Scottish Legal News breaks down the outcome of the case:

“Under rule 126 of the Prisons and Young Offenders Institutions (Scotland) Rules 2011, female prisoners must not share the same accommodation as male prisoners. The petitioners contended that this placed a statutory obligation on the respondents to provide separate accommodation for male and female prisoners, and the Prisons Guidance was premised on a misstatement of the law.

“They refused the respondents’ arguments about their obligations to respect the Convention rights of trans prisoners, arguing that no case recognised a right to be accommodated in a prison of the opposite biological sex.”

After the ruling on Friday, For Women Scotland said in a statement:

“We are delighted to have won such a comprehensive victory. All the arguments from the Scottish Ministers were comprehensively rejected by the court, not least their claim that housing trans-identified male prisoners in the male estate would breach their Convention rights.

“We hope that, in future, the Scottish Government will start to listen to us rather than the lobby groups who drafted these policies and have so egregiously misled MSPs and MPs.

“We should never have needed to take this case and we hope this will be the last time that we are forced to go to law to defend the rights of women. Ultimately, this is a victory for the very vulnerable women in the prison estate.”

Today we learned that ministers will not appeal a judge’s ruling which found it unlawful for trans women to be housed in the female prison estate.

The Herald reports that the Scottish Government has said work to transfer prisoners to the appropriate jail is now underway after it decided against contesting the judgment made by Lady Ross at the Court of Session in Edinburgh last week.

For Women Scotland are right. It’s more than three years since Isla Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, first made national headlines. The case, to take you back, was appalling.

Bryson was no less than a double rapist who changed gender while waiting to stand trial. Despite his violent history, he was locked up in a women’s prison in Scotland – albeit in segregation – and he was only moved when female campaigners whipped up a sustained public outcry.

It took two more years for Nicola Sturgeon, who was Scotland’s First Minister at the time of the Bryson furore, to admit that the prisoner was a biological male all along, and that she “should have been much more straightforward” on the issue of the rapist’s gender while in power. She told ITV in 2025 that “all sense of rationality” had been lost in the debate.

It was all too little too late for the women of Scotland, though, who were well aware that Sturgeon had, while in her position as leader of the country, ignored repeated red-flag warnings that gender ID would be a gift to predators like Bryson – with Sturgeon even ordering her SNP MPs to vote down attempts from other politicians to block rapists and other sex criminals from being able to change their gender by the madness that is self-ID.

In Ireland, there are multiple violent men who have used the Gender Recognition Act to declare themselves female. It is a problem which has been created and enabled by our Government, but one which the leaders of the country have now shelved as culture war fodder, to be cast to the margins as a non-issue.

I haven’t heard any Government Minister here welcome the sensible judgement coming from Scotland. In Northern Ireland, some unionist politicians have at least done that, including Independent Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, who has called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to review the North’s prison guidance.

The TUV [ Traditional Unionist Voice] also said on Monday that it is seeking an amendment to the Justice Bill that will ensure prisons are segregated based on biological sex.

Where are the calls for something similar from the Irish Government? There’s been radio silence on the development here.

At the same time, the Irish Prison Service’s long-awaited guidance on the housing of trans prisoners was delayed further last February, and there’s still no sign of an update as officials struggle to identify a suitable model.

It remains the case that inmates are typically accommodated in accordance with their legal gender upon committal.

Meanwhile, our own most notorious transgender prisoner, Barbie Kardashian, was in the headlines at the weekend after being evicted from emergency accommodation for using the property, handed to him by the council (nice for some) for sex work.

Kardashian, who was jailed for threatening to torture and kill his mother, was of course housed on the female wing of the Limerick Prison having been granted a Gender Recognition Certificate in 2020 by our Government.

Despite Kardashian’s appalling behaviour, which included threats made against prison staff, and threats to rape female prisoners, we now know he was given accommodation by Meath County Council. Crime World reports that Kardashian confirmed he had been engaging in prostitution at the property, with the 24-year-old having previously gushed about having an ambition to become a porn star.

“A couple of days ago, I got the notice to vacate the prop­erty from Meath County Coun­cil, and I’m due to be evicted on July 6,” Kardashian told the paper.

“The reason for this is because I was basic­ally oper­at­ing as a pros­ti­tute from the prop­erty.

“I advertised myself online, I gave guys my address, they came to my house and we had sex. We were film­ing the encoun­ters and I was send­ing the videos around,” said a shameless Kardashian.

“Obvi­ously, the neigh­bours found out because they would see ran­dom men pulling up to my house late at night so it was fairly obvi­ous what’s going on.”

When veteran journalist Paddy O’Gorman asked Kardashian about his crimes on his release from prison in October last year, O’Gorman recalls: “He had no remorse. He would now like to kill his mother who, along with his father, is in the top two of his kill list. His third intended murder victim is a prison official he named whom he intends to stab to death.”

People like Kardashian and Bryson are living proof that biological males should never be sent to women’s prisons ever again. We need to follow the Scottish ruling to ensure some of the most vulnerable women in our society are kept safe.

Ireland - The Gays Under The Tricolour!

Gript reports:

The Tricolour and the Pride of the Prideless

June 24, 2026

From Mary McAleese to the Path to Power Podcast, the hysteria over our national flag continues. Newstalk’s Shane Coleman expressed his frustration over the growing “presence of tricolours everywhere” including, god forbid, “leafy affluent areas”.

Coleman fretted over how “intimidating” it must be for a migrant to walk down a street festooned with Tricolours – yet one could counter that it is, perhaps, a strange thing to move to a country whose national flag you’re afraid of.

In a recent effort to “reclaim” the flag, ads were placed across Dublin city centre claiming the Tricolour is ‘The Flag of All of Us’ and “A flag of welcome”. The flag is inclusive by design, but a national flag, definitionally, must be to some degree exclusionary, as its specific purpose is to demarcate one nation from another.

The prevalence of the flag across the country, compared to the overwhelmingly uncharitable motives ascribed by commentators to those putting it up, shows the massive representation gap in our national conversation. Any expression of restrictionist sentiment is mocked, inevitably followed by a gesture to how it’s “ok” to have a “conversation” about migration, just not like that. If you do show any sign of pride in our culture or flag, you are, to quote Matt Cooper, a “scoundrel”.

Coleman and Cooper are correct to point out the display of a flag, any flag, is a statement of something. In this case, it is often a cry for help from communities whose concerns have been shunned by both our political representatives and our national media. It is also an assertion of pride in our own culture and people, directed toward an establishment that comes off at best uncaring and at worst openly disdainful.

In this sense, the meaning of the Irish flag has remained consistent as a symbol of all Irish people, regardless of political stripe, religious denomination, gender or sexuality. As we come toward the end of June, I suspect the tri-colour will increasingly be swamped in an efflorescence of pride flags that are beginning to adorn our streets. Unlike the Tricolour, the Pride flag’s meaning is one that is ever shifting from the destigmatization of homosexuality to an affirmation of an assortment of ideological positions.

I was in London for Pride Month last year, and so, I was able to get a glimpse of the rows of Pride Flags draped throughout Regent street in person. Each year, a video circulates online of a council worker taking down the Union Jacks that are normally displayed there. As he does so, a passerby calls out, “You’re taking down the wrong flag, mate.” The worker simply replies, “I know.”

Even in the off season, from primary schools, to restaurants to government buildings, pride flags are ubiquitous. In a cafe near Trinity, recently, I was struck by a sign in the window identifying the cafe as a “Queer Friendly Business”, which reminded me of Havel’s ‘Greengrocer’ in his essay ‘The Power of the Powerless’.

Havel reflects on a greengrocer in Communist Czechoslovakia who displayed a sign in his shop with the slogan ‘Workers of the world, unite!’ He points out that the greengrocer himself, was not enthusiastic about the government or ideology. Havel suggests that the shop keeper displays the sign not as a show of support for his government or its socialist ideology but as a symbol of his submission to that system.

Havel’s account speaks to the omnipresent ideology of Communist Czechoslovakia and the suffocating nature of cultural life there, a form of totalitarianism that came through social pressure to conformity. Havel argues the sign is to signal “I, the greengrocer XY, live here and I know what I must do. I behave in the manner expected of me. I can be depended upon and am beyond reproach. I am obedient and therefore I have the right to be left in peace.”

Much like socialist Czechoslovakia in the late 1970s and 1980s, Ireland in the mid-2020s carries the feel of an ideologically moribund state. Since the defeat of the referendums in 2024, and the unfurling of a “Woke is Dead” banner at Dublin Castle, the optimism that once drove the state’s liberalising efforts in the 2010s appears to have dissipated somewhat.

As much of the world moves on from the excesses of “wokeism,” Ireland’s political class seems committed to a zombie-like parody of that era’s shibboleths, whether or not it retains the conviction that originally sustained them. Yet this month we have seen a liberalisation of abortion law without any public demand for same, and Ruth Coppinger bringing forward some nonsense on non-binary recognition.

The greengrocer, like the barista, doesn’t have to be an actual ally, but he must pretend and act like he is, he needs to signal that he is a team player. This is because he knows that access to polite society is dependent on his affirmation of gender ideology and arbitrarily drawn lines of diversity.

We see this same line of thinking play out among our political class. For example, when David Cullinane seemed to express support for the Scottish Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman, before being reigned in and ultimately affirming the party line on transgenderism. Does David Cullinane really believe in gender ideology?

Similarily, Regina Doherty reneged on her previous claim that there were 9 genders. “I really don’t know, you know, whether the evidence that I gave based on the interactions that I had with TENI at the time would stand up today.” Did Regina Doherty ever believe there were 9 genders? Or did she just feel like she had to say that?

Speaking to a Social Democrat recently, I asked her if she actually believed in gender ideology. She started laughing and said “You just haven’t read enough queer feminist literature”. So, no. I suspect, much like Havel’s Greengrocer, or the Café owner on Dame St, many who will display the Pride Progress flag this month aren’t exactly enthusiastic about queer feminist literature either.

Yet, that Social Democrat pointed out she’d never say this publicly, because it would hurt her career within the party’s youth wing. While I have been blissfully unacquainted with the suffocating miasma of HR culture, I’ve heard no shortage of stories regarding the pressure to affirm such a culture invites. One man, working in a law firm, recently told me that he was convinced that if he didn’t wear a rainbow lanyard in the office, if he didn’t participate in his office scheduled pride events, he would become suspect and this would hurt his career progression.

Another woman told me about her firm being obsessed with Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index, which publishes a top 100 employers list for LGBTQ+ inclusion. She felt her sexuality should not be a matter for employers.

This month’s festivities will culminate in the Pride Parade scheduled for June 27th. Commentators often point out the “need for pride”, that pride is a protest for gay rights. Given the level of cultural dominance Pride currently enjoys you’d have to question the requirement for these “protests”, at least in their current form.

The gay community in Ireland today obviously faces problems. In my lifetime, the most brutal homophobic attack in Ireland was the murder and mutilation of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffit in Sligo, who were targeted and murdered by a Muslim man, Yousef Palani, because they were gay.

As writer and commentator Sean Atkinson noted “As a Gay man, I no longer feel represented by the Modern pride movement in the way I once might have decades ago … a number of gays have concerns about rising homophobia within some cultures, but feel unable to express those concerns because they feel they will be labeled racist or bigotted”

At its’ core, Pride is flawed because of its attempt to portray the gay community as a homogenous block, yet, like any group, they aren’t. In France, polling shows 1/3 of gay men support the presidential candidacy of Jordan Bardella. In Germany, nearly 1/4 support the AfD, likewise in Britain with Reform.

As a part of this month’s Pride celebrations, The Button Factory will host an event, ‘Pride In Diversity’, I somewhat doubt that diversity will include the political and ideological diversity within the gay community itself. On the same day as the Pride march was scheduled, a demonstration was called by Cllr. Malachy Steenson in opposition to mass migration.

Perhaps Shane Coleman and the former President’s concerns would be better directed toward the genuine anxieties felt by Irish people that cross lines of class, gender, and sexuality, rather than the largely manufactured fear of the Tricolour. What is striking is not the presence of flags, but which flags are socially sanctioned and which are treated with suspicion.

The national flag, an expression of attachment to our country rather than to an approved ideological framework, is increasingly cast as transgressive. The establishment does not merely tolerate certain forms of pride, it prescribes them, while rendering others socially costly. The issue, then, is not hysteria over flags in general, but over the wrong kind of pride.

Two demonstrations will take place on the 27th: one will advance an agenda that would create a safer country for our gay community – but that protest will take place under the Tri-colour, not the pride flag. One demonstration will assert pride in our country and our people in a challenge to the dominant narrative in Ireland, the other, the Pride of the prideless, will seek to affirm that narrative.

Ireland - A New Campaign

CONNECTED CAMPAIGN

June 24, 2026

Standing Up for Women, Children and Families

Dear Supporters,

First, thank you.

Over the past year, we have felt something remarkable growing. Every email you’ve shared, every event you’ve attended, and every conversation you’ve had has helped build a movement of people who care deeply about women, children, families, and the future of education in Ireland.

That movement has now grown through the Child Safeguarding Coalition (CSC), an independent national coalition focused on child safeguarding and parental rights. Co-founded by the Irish Education Alliance, Natural Women’s Council, Parents’ Rights Alliance, and independent researcher Eugene Garvin, the Coalition brings together individuals and organisations from education, mental health, law, research, advocacy, and medicine.

Because of your support, our concerns are now being recognised by policymakers and elected representatives.

POWER THE MOVEMENT

On 10 June, the Child Safeguarding Coalition presented to Deputies and Senators in the Houses of the Oireachtas at an event hosted by Sharon Keogan.

Co-founding speakers included Lynda Derham (Irish Education Alliance), Eugene Garvin (independent researcher), Jana Lunden (Natural Women’s Council), and Dr Niamh Regan (Parents’ Rights Alliance).

Expert speakers included Dr Stella O’Malley, Executive Director of Genspect, and Lisa de Brún BL, CEO of The Countess.

Together, the speakers outlined a shared commitment to strengthening child safeguarding and parental rights within education and public policy.

The briefing addressed concerns relating to child safeguarding, curriculum content, parental involvement, and the governance of school materials. Speakers also examined the influence of international frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, on education and safeguarding policy, and questioned whether these developments are taking place with sufficient democratic oversight and parental consent.

………..

For several years, many of us have written to public representatives, shared research, and raised concerns. Yet recent public statements suggest that much of this material had not been fully considered.

That can no longer be said.

The Coalition has now formally presented its evidence and recommendations directly to members of the Oireachtas [ the Parliament of Ireland]. The concerns raised by parents, professionals, and safeguarding advocates are now firmly on the public record and cannot be ignored.

The next step is ensuring that awareness leads to action. We urge you to contact your local representatives, share this information, and ask them to support the four recommendations below.

Safeguarding Must Come First

A central message of the evening was clear: safeguarding must be the primary consideration in all policies affecting children.

The Coalition emphasised that safeguarding is not a political issue. It is about ensuring children are protected and supported while parents remain meaningfully involved in decisions affecting their wellbeing and education.

Our Four Calls to Action

The Coalition is calling for four practical measures:

Statutory guidance for schools prohibiting the promotion of ideology in any subject or educational setting. Restoration of parental authority and meaningful consultation, ensuring parents are informed and involved in decisions affecting their children. Immediate withdrawal of Bí Cineálta [ the official anti-bullying framework] and its replacement with a balanced framework grounded in parental rights, due process, and clear safeguarding procedures. An independent audit of educational materials, including classroom resources, library books, textbooks, curriculum content, and online materials, alongside strengthened oversight and approval processes.

These measures would strengthen safeguarding, restore transparency, and help rebuild trust between families and the education system.

We are grateful to the Deputies and Senators who attended, listened, and engaged in constructive discussion on safeguarding, parental involvement, and transparency in decisions affecting children and families.

Following the presentation to the Houses of the Oireachtas, we hosted a parent workshop on Saturday, 13 June. The session provided an overview of the issues discussed and created space for meaningful conversations about how parents and grandparents can advocate confidently for the wellbeing of their children and grandchildren.

The demand for these workshops continues to grow, and we look forward to bringing them to communities across the country.

Parents and grandparents from across the country came together to discuss

concerns about the education system.

Looking Forward

This briefing was only the beginning.

In the months ahead, we will return to the Houses of the Oireachtas for further presentations, host a press conference, and hold public events across the country.

We will also be joined by additional speakers bringing professional expertise and lived experience, alongside organisations committed to strengthening safeguarding, transparency, and parental involvement.

By bringing together parents, educators, mental health professionals, legal experts, researchers, safeguarding advocates, and concerned citizens, we are building a broad coalition focused on one goal: putting the welfare and safeguarding of children first.

As always, none of this would be possible without you.

Thank you for believing that parents matter. Thank you for standing up for children. Thank you for helping build a movement grounded in common sense, compassion, and safeguarding.

Together, we are building a movement that is determined to put the welfare and safeguarding of children first.

SUPPORT OUR CAUSE

With gratitude,

Jana

Pictured from left: Lynda Derham, Jana Lunden, Dr Niamh Regan, Eugene Garvin,

Dr Stella O’Malley and Laoise de Brún BL

The States - The Prosecution of WPATH

Excellent dissection by Leor Sapir of the legal action by the Federal Trade Commission and four US States against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Looks like the wheels may finally be coming off the WPATH bus!! All thoughts gratefully received.

Endpiece

Hold on! Isn’t the World Cup still going on?

From Tenaciously Terfin

#BeMorePorcupine

#KeepTerfing

#BeMoreHellsGranny

#KeepFighting

#RepealTheGRA

#AdultHumanFemale

#LetWomenSpeak

#LGB✂️TQ

#BeMoreDissident

#HoldTheLine

#StopTheBlockersTrial

#NeverSurrender

#NeverForget

#TruthWillTriumph

#WeWillWin

The next update will probably be on either Sunday or Monday, Terven.

If you like this update, please send to a friend. Until next time, Terven. This isn’t over yet! Please subscribe for free or paid or buy me a coffee, like and comment.