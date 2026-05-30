Buy me a coffee

Dear readers, I have just sent out Update 885 and will soon come to Update 900. Not bad after only starting this substack in February 2023. My feline assistant and myself are very sorry we haven’t won the Terf Wars yet!!!

Please send me a nice message that I can publish in Update 900 ( which will not contain any news and only a film clip and some music - I am working on this!). You can send me a negative message if you like which I will respond to ( free speech rules here) but I won’t publish that in Update 900 😂

For the time being here’s one of my favourite opening sequences:

#BeMorePorcupine.