Dusty’s Substack

Dusty’s Substack

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Bob G's avatar
Bob G
May 31

You are amazing. Thanks for all that you do!

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1 reply by Dusty Masterson
Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
May 31

You do set hard homework, Dusty - I'm originally from Yorkshire, where "It's alraight" is very high praise! I'll see if I can come up with something a bit more... effusive.

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