Subscribing.

Last October 2024 I retired from the firm that I have been working for. This work was, effectively, subsidising the work I put into these updates. I would like to firstly emphasise that I am perfectly happy for people to continue to subscribe for free since the most important thing for me is that the information, comments and analysis (and what one reader has described as ‘filmic leavenings’ 😎) get out to as many people as possible. However, if you can afford it, a small payment towards this work would be much appreciated. It does take a great deal of work to put these updates and one off pieces together.Payments might avoid me having to go and stack shelves - not that there is anything wrong with stacking shelves but I would rather be working on these updates 😊

I have now setting up a voluntary paid subscription system.

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